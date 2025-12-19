Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

What is the 67 Google Easter Egg? Check How to Make Your Screen Dance!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 19, 2025, 07:57 EDT

Discover the “67” Google Easter Egg. Learn what it means, a hidden interactive animation that makes your search screen dance, and why Google loves surprising users with Easter eggs.

Add as a preferred source on Google
What is 67 Google Easter Egg?
What is 67 Google Easter Egg?

Have you ever typed a random number into Google and watched your screen suddenly come alive? Or did you know that entering just two numbers can actually make your search page move? Yes, it’s true. The popularly searched “6-7” trend has officially made its way into Google Search as a hidden Easter egg. It is surprising users with a playful on-screen animation, as google always had a long history of hiding fun Easter eggs inside Search, Chrome, and its products. 

From spinning your screen with “Do a Barrel Roll” and tilting it with “Askew,” to games like “Atari Breakout,” “Pac-Man,” and “Snake,” or even pop-culture nods like the “Thanos Snap” and “Stranger Things” effects, these little surprises turn everyday searches into memorable moments.

67 Google Easter Egg Make Your Screen Dance, Check Its Meaning!

(Credits: Daily Sabah)

If you’re curious about what it means, why Google added it, and how you can try it yourself, here is everything you need to know.

What is the 67 Google Easter Egg?

The 67 Google Easter Egg is a hidden interactive animation built into Google Search. When users type “67” into the Google search bar and hit enter, small colorful confetti-like shapes appear which floats across the screen. This makes it look like your screen is dancing.

However, it does not provide factual information or calculations related to the number 67. Instead, it’s purely a visual Easter egg, which is designed to surprise and delight users, something Google is famous for.

What Does the 67 Google Easter Egg Mean?

if you are looking to find a symbolic meaning of the 67 or 6-7 trend related with the Easter eggs, then there is no particular meaning. This further reveals that the meaning of “6-7” isn’t fixed and can change depending on how it’s used. 

Google has not explained why the number 67 was chosen. Many users believe it’s simply a playful internal experiment or part of Google’s tradition of hiding quirky animations within its search engine. Some people take it to mean “okay-ish” or “somewhere in between,” similar to saying not great, not bad, as per the Dictionary.com. 

In short, the meaning is not serious, instead it’s about fun, curiosity, and discoveryAt the same time, it’s often used on its own simply to be funny meant to spark laughter rather than deliver a serious message.

 

Check Out: Trump Gives Federal Employees Two Extra Days Off at Christmas: Check Key Takeaways!

How to Activate the 67 Google Easter Egg?

Are you ready to make your screen dance? Below are the simple steps you must follow:

  • Open Google Search on your browser or mobile device

  • Type 67 into the search bar

  • Press Enter

  • Watch as animated shapes bounce around your screen

No extensions, downloads, or special settings are required.

Is the 67 Google Easter Egg Still Available?

Yes, as of now, the 67 Google Easter Egg still works, though Google occasionally removes or updates Easter eggs without notice. If it stops working in the future, it will likely become another nostalgic internet memory.

You may also like to read: Stephen Curry Net Worth 2025: Check NBA Salary, Endorsements & Business Empire!

Therefore, 67 Google Easter Egg may not change the way you search, but it perfectly captures Google’s playful side. It’s a reminder that even the world’s most powerful search engine loves to surprise its users with small moments of joy. So, the next time you want a quick break—or just want to impress someone, type 67 into Google and let your screen dance.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What other Google Easter Eggs exist?
      +
      Google has many popular Easter eggs, including “Do a Barrel Roll,” “Zerg Rush,” “Askew,” “Blink HTML,” and interactive games like Pac-Man and Dinosaur Run. These hidden features are designed to surprise users and showcase Google’s creative side.
    • How does Google’s “6-7” Easter Egg work?
      +
      When you search for “67” or “6-7” on Google, a hidden animation is triggered that makes colorful shapes bounce and move across your screen. It’s a visual effect built into Google Search and doesn’t require any plugins or downloads.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags