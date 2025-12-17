Quote of the Day by Jane Austen: "It isn't what we say or think…

A quote of the day serves as a daily highlighted line of wisdom chosen to inspire, teach, or encourage reflection on life's key moments. Reading such quotes helps people reset their mindset, spark motivation amid routine, and gain fresh perspective on personal challenges. Today's quote of the day is by Jane Austen.

Jane Austen was a renowned English writer who shaped modern novels through sharp social observations. Born in 1775 in Steventon, Hampshire, she penned timeless classics like Pride and Prejudice. Dive into the quote of the day by Jane Austen, quote of the day meaning, how you can use the quote of the day, about Jane Austen’s life, why she is famous, interesting facts and other famous Jane Austen quotes.

Quote of the Day by Jane Austen: What Does it Mean?

"It isn't what we say or think that defines us, but what we do."