Did you know that all of Jane Austen's major novels were initially published anonymously? Jane Austen, one of the most celebrated figures in English literature, was born on December 16, 1775, in Steventon, Hampshire, England. Her life, spent primarily within the English gentry, deeply informed her writing. She began her literary career as a young woman, writing short stories and early drafts of her famous novels. Austen's work is known for its witty social commentary and realistic depictions of late 18th-century and early 19th-century British society. Today, on her 250th birthday, we'll take a look at her work, which offers witty, realistic, and satirical explorations of English gentry life, focusing on marriage, social class, and women's limited roles in Regency-era society. But before starting the article, can you guess which book contains the famous lines, "It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife"? And which novel features the passionate declaration, "My courage rises at every attempt to intimidate me"? If you can't recall the books, in this article, we'll take a look at the essential works by Jane Austen.

ALSO READ| Who is Jane Austen? All about Her Biography and Famous Works List Of Books Written By Jane Austen Jane Austen's bibliography is a masterclass in wit and social observation. Though she only published four novels during her lifetime, her complete body of work continues to define the "comedy of manners" genre and remains beloved by readers worldwide today. Year Book Title About the Book Key Details 1813 Pride and Prejudice A sparkling comedy about the spirited Elizabeth Bennet and the wealthy Mr Darcy as they overcome their initial biases to find love. Originally titled First Impressions. 1811 Sense and Sensibility Two sisters, Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, represent the conflict between logic and emotion as they search for love and financial security. Austen's first published novel. 1815 Emma A wealthy, clever, and bored young woman loves to play matchmaker for her friends, only to realise she has misunderstood her own heart. Described as a "heroine no one but me will much like". 1817 Persuasion Years after being persuaded to break her engagement, Anne Elliot receives a second chance at love when Captain Wentworth returns from the sea. Published posthumously by her brother. 1814 Mansfield Park Quiet Fanny Price is sent to live with her wealthy relatives, where she must navigate moral challenges and her unrequited love for her cousin. Considered Austen's most complex work. 1817 Northanger Abbey A young, imaginative girl visits Bath and a mysterious abbey, where she learns to distinguish between Gothic fiction and the realities of life. A parody of the Gothic novels popular at the time.

Note: While Jane Austen is best known for these six novels, she also wrote a short novella titled Lady Susan and left behind unfinished fragments like Sanditon and The Watsons. Juvenilia Stories: Lady Susan (unfinished) From Juvenilia: Volume the First

Jack and Alice

Henry and Eliza

Volume the Second

Love and Friendship

The History of England

Volume the Third

Catharine; or, The Bower

Evelyn 1. Pride and Prejudice This novel is a timeless favourite for its electric chemistry between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy. It explores how first impressions can be deceiving and why humility is necessary for true love. The story brilliantly mocks the pressures of the British class system. With its sharp humour and relatable characters, it remains one of the most popular books in the history of English literature.

2. Sense and Sensibility The story follows the Dashwood sisters as they lose their home and status. Elinor represents "sense" (restraint), while Marianne represents "sensibility" (excessive emotion). Through their heartbreaks, Austen shows that a balance of both is needed to survive life's trials. It is a touching look at sisterhood and the harsh economic realities faced by women who lived during the Regency era. 3. Emma Emma Woodhouse is rich, beautiful, and a bit spoilt. She thinks she knows what is best for everyone's romantic life, which leads to several embarrassing mistakes. The novel is unique because the growth happens entirely within Emma's own character. It is a masterful study of self-delusion and the importance of social responsibility, wrapped in a bright and amusing narrative. 4. Persuasion

Often called Austen's most mature work, this novel focuses on regret and "second chances". Anne Elliot is older than typical heroines and carries the weight of a past mistake. The emotional depth of the story is profound, especially when the man she once rejected returns with a fortune. It is a beautiful, quieter story about how true love can survive the passage of time. 5. Mansfield Park This book is often debated among fans because its heroine, Fanny Price, is much shyer and more moralistic than Elizabeth Bennet. However, the story offers a deep look at the differences between appearances and actual character. It deals with themes of upbringing, social ethics, and the corrupting influence of wealth. It is Austen's most serious and structurally ambitious novel. 6. Northanger Abbey Written as a satire, this book pokes fun at the "scary" Gothic novels that were trendy during Austen's youth. Catherine Morland is a young girl who thinks life is like a horror story, leading to many funny misunderstandings. Beyond the jokes, it is a sweet "coming-of-age" tale that teaches the reader about the importance of being sensible and seeing people for who they truly are.

7. Lady Susan Unlike Austen's other heroines, Lady Susan is a "villainess". She is a widow who uses her charm to manipulate everyone around her to get what she wants. The story is told through letters, which give it a breakneck, biting pace. It shows a different side of Austen's talent, her ability to write a character who is unapologetically selfish and incredibly clever. What Is The Order Of The Jane Austen Books? There are two ways to look at the order: when she wrote them and when they were published. In publication order, the list begins with Sense and Sensibility (1811), followed by Pride and Prejudice (1813), Mansfield Park (1814), and Emma (1815). Her final two novels, Northanger Abbey and Persuasion, were published together in 1817, shortly after her death. Interestingly, Northanger Abbey was one of the first books she finished writing, even though it was among the last to be printed.

What Is Jane Austen's Most Famous Book? Without a doubt, Pride and Prejudice is Jane Austen's most famous book. It is a cornerstone of English literature and remains a global bestseller more than 200 years later. The story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy has been adapted into countless films, TV series, and modern retellings. What Were The Six Novels Of Jane Austen? Jane Austen completed six major novels during her lifetime. These are: Sense and Sensibility (A story of two contrasting sisters)

Pride and Prejudice (Her most famous romantic comedy)

Mansfield Park (A complex look at morality and social standing)

Emma (A tale about a well-meaning but meddlesome matchmaker)

Northanger Abbey (A satire of Gothic mystery novels)

Persuasion (A mature story about lost love and second chances) These six works form the heart of her literary contribution.