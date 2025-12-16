MPESB Group 1 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 474 Vacancies, Check Exam Date

MPESB Group 1 Sub Group 2 Notification 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the notification for the recruitment of Group-1 and Sub-Group-2 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through esb.mp.gov.in. The online application process will commence on 24 December, with the deadline set for 7 January 2026.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 474 posts. Candidates aged 18 to 40 years who possess a master’s degree in the relevant discipline are eligible to apply. The selection process will be based on a written examination, document verification, and a medical examination.

MPESB Group 1 Notification 2026 Out

MPESB issued the official MPESB Group 1 and Sub Group 2 Notification on December 16. It is released in the PDF format, outlining vacancy details, eligibility conditions, the application fee and the selection procedure. Interested candidates are advised to download the MPESB Group 1 Notification 2025 PDF before submitting their applications. The direct link to download the notification is provided below.