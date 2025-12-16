MPESB Group 1 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 474 Vacancies, Check Exam Date

BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 16, 2025, 21:08 IST

MPESB Group 1 Notification 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications from 24 December to 7 January. The exam will be held from 10 February 2026. Get complete details on MPESB Group 1 Recruitment 2026 here.

MPESB Group 1 Recruitment
MPESB Group 1 Recruitment

MPESB Group 1 Sub Group 2 Notification 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the notification for the recruitment of Group-1 and Sub-Group-2 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through esb.mp.gov.in. The online application process will commence on 24 December, with the deadline set for 7 January 2026. 

This recruitment drive aims to fill 474 posts. Candidates aged 18 to 40 years who possess a master’s degree in the relevant discipline are eligible to apply. The selection process will be based on a written examination, document verification, and a medical examination.

MPESB Group 1 Notification 2026 Out

MPESB issued the official MPESB Group 1 and Sub Group 2 Notification on December 16. It is released in the PDF format, outlining vacancy details, eligibility conditions, the application fee and the selection procedure. Interested candidates are advised to download the MPESB Group 1 Notification 2025 PDF before submitting their applications. The direct link to download the notification is provided below.

MPESB Group 1 and Sub Group 2 Notification 2025

Download PDF

MPESB Group 1 Exam Date

MPESB announced all the important dates in MP Group 1 Notification PDF. The application window will be open from 24 December to 7 January. The MPESB Group 1 Exam Date is 10 February 2026. Check all the important dates in the table below.

Events

Dates

Notification

16th December 2025

Apply online starts

24th December 2025

Last date to apply online

7th January 2026

Application Modification Start Date

24th December 2025

Application Modification End Date

12th January 2026

MP ESB Group 1 Exam Date 2025

From 10th February 2026

Steps to apply online for MPESB Group 1 & Sub Group 2 Recruitment 2026

  1. Go to the official MPESB  website: esb.mp.gov.in. 

  2. On the homepage, click on online form tab.

  3. Fill the registration form with personal and educational details. 

  4. Once done, log in using your registration number and password you received on the provided email ID.

  5. Fill out the application form

  6. Upload scanned documents and a recent photograph. 

  7. Pay the application fee. 

  8. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

MPESB Group 1 and Sub Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Overview

Individuals qualifying for the post will be posted in Madhya Pradesh only, with the pay scale ranging from Rs. 28,700 to Rs. 1,35,100, depending on the post.

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB)

Posts

Group 1 Posts

Vacancies

474

Registration Dates

24th December 2025 to 7th January 2026

Age Limit

18 to 40 years

Selection Process

Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Job Location

Madhya Pradesh

Official website

esb.mp.gov.in

