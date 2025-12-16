MPESB Group 1 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 474 Vacancies, Check Exam Date

MPESB Group 1 Sub Group 2 Notification 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the notification for the recruitment of Group-1 and Sub-Group-2 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through esb.mp.gov.in. The online application process will commence on 24 December, with the deadline set for 7 January 2026.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 474 posts. Candidates aged 18 to 40 years who possess a master’s degree in the relevant discipline are eligible to apply. The selection process will be based on a written examination, document verification, and a medical examination.
MPESB Group 1 Notification 2026 Out
MPESB issued the official MPESB Group 1 and Sub Group 2 Notification on December 16. It is released in the PDF format, outlining vacancy details, eligibility conditions, the application fee and the selection procedure. Interested candidates are advised to download the MPESB Group 1 Notification 2025 PDF before submitting their applications. The direct link to download the notification is provided below.
|
MPESB Group 1 and Sub Group 2 Notification 2025
MPESB Group 1 Exam Date
MPESB announced all the important dates in MP Group 1 Notification PDF. The application window will be open from 24 December to 7 January. The MPESB Group 1 Exam Date is 10 February 2026. Check all the important dates in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification
|
16th December 2025
|
Apply online starts
|
24th December 2025
|
Last date to apply online
|
7th January 2026
|
Application Modification Start Date
|
24th December 2025
|
Application Modification End Date
|
12th January 2026
|
MP ESB Group 1 Exam Date 2025
|
From 10th February 2026
Steps to apply online for MPESB Group 1 & Sub Group 2 Recruitment 2026
-
Go to the official MPESB website: esb.mp.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on online form tab.
-
Fill the registration form with personal and educational details.
-
Once done, log in using your registration number and password you received on the provided email ID.
-
Fill out the application form
-
Upload scanned documents and a recent photograph.
-
Pay the application fee.
-
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
MPESB Group 1 and Sub Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Overview
Individuals qualifying for the post will be posted in Madhya Pradesh only, with the pay scale ranging from Rs. 28,700 to Rs. 1,35,100, depending on the post.
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Posts
|
Group 1 Posts
|
Vacancies
|
474
|
Registration Dates
|
24th December 2025 to 7th January 2026
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 40 years
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Document Verification
Medical Examination
|
Job Location
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Official website
|
esb.mp.gov.in
