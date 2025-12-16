BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins at slprbassam in for 147 Posts, Check More Details

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 16, 2025, 20:44 IST

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 offers 147 vacancies for Sub Inspector, Station Officer, Squad Commander, and Assistant Jailor posts. Applications are online from 16 December 2026 to 16 January 2026. Candidates can check eligibility, age limits, selection process, salary, and apply free of cost through the SLPRB Assam website.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 Apply Online

Assam Police SI Apply Online 2026: The Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 notification has been officially published on the SLPRB Assam website at slprbassam.in. This recruitment is conducted every year by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam to appoint qualified and deserving candidates for the respected post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Assam Police. The online application process began on 16 December 2026. Candidates can apply through the official portal.

This article provides details about Assam Police SI apply online, fees, eligibility, and more to help candidates.

Assam Police SI Apply Online 2026

The online application process for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 will remain open until 16 January 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. If any spelling mistakes or incorrect details are entered while filling out the form, applicants will get a 5-day correction window after the application process closes.

Candidates can log in using their Application ID and make the required changes one time only during this edit period, subject to approval by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).

Also Check: Assam Police Constable Apply Online 2025

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 Overview

Candidates can check the table below for the overview of Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam

Post Name

Sub Inspector (UB & Communication), Station Officer, Squad Commander, Assistant Jailor

Total Vacancies

147

Mode of Application

Online

Registration Dates

16 December 2026 to 16 January 2026

Educational Qualification

Graduate (SI & Assistant Jailor), BSc (Station Officer & Squad Commander)

Pay Scale

Rs. 14,000 – Rs. 70,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 8,700

Exam Language

Assamese and English

Official Website

www.slprbassam.in

Assam Police SI Application Form 2026 Direct Link

The online application process for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 will begin on 16 December 2026 on the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) at www.slprbassam.in. Candidates can submit their application forms online through the official portal. A direct apply online link will also be shared below for easy access.

Click Here to Apply Online for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026

How to Apply for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026?

Candidates interested in Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 can complete the online application by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of SLPRB Assam at slprbassam.in.

  • Click on the link “Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 – Apply Online.”

  • Register by entering basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.

  • Log in using the credentials sent to registered contact details after registration.

  • Carefully fill out the application form with personal, educational, and other required information.

  • Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and necessary documents in the prescribed format.

  • No application fee is required for this recruitment.

  • Review all the entered details thoroughly and submit the form.

  • Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

Assam Police SI Application Fee 2026

Candidates applying for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 are not required to pay any application fee. The application process is completely free of cost, and candidates can submit the online form by simply filling in the required details without making any payment.

Assam Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Eligibility Parameter

Details

Educational Qualification

  • Graduate (Arts/Science/Commerce) for SI (UB & AB) and Assistant Jailor

  • B.Sc. (PCM) for Station Officer & Squad Commander

  • Technical degrees/diplomas for SI (Communication); HSLC for Constable (AB)

Age Limit (as on 01-01-2026)

SI (UB & Communication): 20–26 years 

Station Officer & Squad Commander: 20–24 years 

Assistant Jailor: 21–40 years

SI (AB): 20–24 years 

Constable (AB): 18–21 years

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News