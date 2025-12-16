Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins at slprbassam in for 147 Posts, Check More Details

Assam Police SI Apply Online 2026: The Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 notification has been officially published on the SLPRB Assam website at slprbassam.in. This recruitment is conducted every year by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam to appoint qualified and deserving candidates for the respected post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Assam Police. The online application process began on 16 December 2026. Candidates can apply through the official portal.

This article provides details about Assam Police SI apply online, fees, eligibility, and more to help candidates.

Assam Police SI Apply Online 2026

The online application process for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 will remain open until 16 January 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. If any spelling mistakes or incorrect details are entered while filling out the form, applicants will get a 5-day correction window after the application process closes.