Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins at slprbassam in for 147 Posts, Check More Details

Assam Police SI Apply Online 2026: The Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 notification has been officially published on the SLPRB Assam website at slprbassam.in. This recruitment is conducted every year by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam to appoint qualified and deserving candidates for the respected post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Assam Police. The online application process began on 16 December 2026. Candidates can apply through the official portal.
This article provides details about Assam Police SI apply online, fees, eligibility, and more to help candidates.
Assam Police SI Apply Online 2026
The online application process for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 will remain open until 16 January 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. If any spelling mistakes or incorrect details are entered while filling out the form, applicants will get a 5-day correction window after the application process closes.
Candidates can log in using their Application ID and make the required changes one time only during this edit period, subject to approval by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).
Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 Overview
Candidates can check the table below for the overview of Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam
|
Post Name
|
Sub Inspector (UB & Communication), Station Officer, Squad Commander, Assistant Jailor
|
Total Vacancies
|
147
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
16 December 2026 to 16 January 2026
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduate (SI & Assistant Jailor), BSc (Station Officer & Squad Commander)
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 14,000 – Rs. 70,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 8,700
|
Exam Language
|
Assamese and English
|
Official Website
|
www.slprbassam.in
Assam Police SI Application Form 2026 Direct Link
The online application process for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 will begin on 16 December 2026 on the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) at www.slprbassam.in. Candidates can submit their application forms online through the official portal. A direct apply online link will also be shared below for easy access.
Click Here to Apply Online for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026?
Candidates interested in Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 can complete the online application by following the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website of SLPRB Assam at slprbassam.in.
-
Click on the link “Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 – Apply Online.”
-
Register by entering basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.
-
Log in using the credentials sent to registered contact details after registration.
-
Carefully fill out the application form with personal, educational, and other required information.
-
Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and necessary documents in the prescribed format.
-
No application fee is required for this recruitment.
-
Review all the entered details thoroughly and submit the form.
-
Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.
Assam Police SI Application Fee 2026
Candidates applying for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2026 are not required to pay any application fee. The application process is completely free of cost, and candidates can submit the online form by simply filling in the required details without making any payment.
Assam Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2025 in the table below:
|
Eligibility Parameter
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
|
Age Limit (as on 01-01-2026)
|
SI (UB & Communication): 20–26 years
Station Officer & Squad Commander: 20–24 years
Assistant Jailor: 21–40 years
SI (AB): 20–24 years
Constable (AB): 18–21 years
