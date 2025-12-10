UPSC NDA 1 2026 Notification (Today) at upsc.gov.in, Check Registration Date, Eligibility and Exam Dates Here

UPSC NDA 1 Notification 2026: The Union Public Service Commission will release the notification for the National Defence Academy and National Academy Exam 1 2026 on 10 December, 2025 on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can apply online on this major recruitment drive at https://upsconline.nic.in. Candidates will get all details including notifications, online application links, vacancies, educational qualifications, and others below in this article.

UPSC NDA 2026 Notification

The UPSC will upload the UPSC NDA 1 2026 Notification PDF containing all the crucial details including online application links, vacancies, educational qualifications, and others. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-