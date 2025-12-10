UPSC NDA 1 2026 Notification (Today) at upsc.gov.in, Check Registration Date, Eligibility and Exam Dates Here

UPSC NDA 1 Notification 2026: The Union Public Service Commission will release the notification for the National Defence Academy and National Academy Exam 1 2026 on 10 December, 2025 on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can apply online on this major recruitment drive at https://upsconline.nic.in. Candidates will get all details including notifications, online application links, vacancies, educational qualifications, and others below in this article.
UPSC NDA 2026 Notification
The UPSC will upload the UPSC NDA 1 2026 Notification PDF containing all the crucial details including online application links, vacancies, educational qualifications, and others. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-
|NDA 2026 Notification
|PDF Download Link
UPSC NDA 1 Recruitment Notification 2026 Overview
The NDA 2026 Notification PDF will consist of all crucial details including educational qualification, selection process, vacancy details, selection method and other details. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Event
|
Exam Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|UPSC (Union Public Service Commission)
|
Exam Name
|
National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA)
|
Recruitment Body
|
For admission to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Exam Frequency
|
Two times a year (April & September)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Selection Method
|
|
Total Marks
|
|
Language/Medium of Exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Official Website
|
upsc.gov.in
NDA Recruitment 2026: What is NDA 1 Nationality Eligibility?
To apply for UPSC NDA 1 Recruitment 2026, candidates should have required educational qualification as mentioned below-
A candidate should be:
- a citizen of India, or
- a subject of Bhutan, or
- a subject of Nepal, or
- a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January 1962 to permanently settle in India, or
- a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam intending to permanently settle in India.
Educational Qualification 2026
- Candidates interested in applying for the UPSC NDA 1 2025 can check the eligibility below:
- National Defence Academy NDA (Male / Female) - 12th/10+2/ Intermediate Exam from any recognized board.
- Naval Academy NA Only for Male - 12th/10+2 Intermediate with Physics & Mathematics as a Subject.
How To Apply For UPSC NDA 2026?
Candidates can apply online for the UPSC NDA 1 Exam 2026 after following the steps given below:
Step 1 Go to the UPSC website: https://upsconline.nic.in.
Step 2: Now register through 'One Time Registration (OTR)' platform available on the home page.
Step 3: Fill out the Application Form and enter all the details mentioned.
Step 4: Now upload the Class 10th Marksheet, Class 12th Marksheet (if available), Certificate of residence and Caste certificate (if applicable)
Step 5: Pay the Application Fee.
Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the application form for future reference.
