RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC NDA 1 2026 Notification (Today) at upsc.gov.in, Check Registration Date, Eligibility and Exam Dates Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 10, 2025, 13:07 IST

NDA 2026 Notification PDF: The Union Public Service Commission is all set to release today i.e. on Dec 10, the notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and National Academy (I) on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can find details including notifications, online application links, vacancies, educational qualifications, and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UPSC NDA 1 Notification 2026: The Union Public Service Commission will release the notification for the National Defence Academy and National Academy Exam 1 2026 on 10 December, 2025 on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can apply online on this major recruitment drive at https://upsconline.nic.in.  Candidates will get all details including notifications, online application links, vacancies, educational qualifications, and others below in this article.  

UPSC NDA 2026 Notification

The UPSC will upload the UPSC NDA 1 2026 Notification PDF containing all the crucial details including online application links, vacancies, educational qualifications, and others. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

NDA 2026 Notification  PDF Download Link 

UPSC NDA 1 Recruitment Notification 2026 Overview

The NDA 2026 Notification PDF will consist of all crucial details including educational qualification, selection process, vacancy details, selection method and other details. You can check the overview of the  recruitment drive given below-

Event

Exam Details

Exam Conducting Body

 UPSC (Union Public Service Commission)

Exam Name

National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA)

Recruitment Body

For admission to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)

Exam Level

National 

Exam Frequency

Two times a year (April & September)

Mode of Exam

Offline

Selection Method
  • Written exam
  • SSB Interview

Total Marks
  • Written Exam: 900
  • SSB Interview: 900

Language/Medium of Exam

English and Hindi

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

NDA Recruitment 2026: What is NDA 1 Nationality Eligibility?

To apply for UPSC NDA 1 Recruitment 2026, candidates should have required educational qualification as mentioned below-

A candidate should be:

  • a citizen of India, or
  • a subject of Bhutan, or
  • a subject of Nepal, or
  • a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January 1962 to permanently settle in India, or
  • a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam intending to permanently settle in India.

Educational Qualification 2026

  • Candidates interested in applying for the UPSC NDA 1 2025 can check the eligibility below:
  • National Defence Academy NDA (Male / Female) - 12th/10+2/ Intermediate Exam from any recognized board.
  • Naval Academy NA Only for Male - 12th/10+2 Intermediate with Physics & Mathematics as a Subject.

How To Apply For UPSC NDA 2026?

Candidates can apply online for the UPSC NDA 1 Exam 2026 after following the steps given below:

Step 1 Go to the UPSC website: https://upsconline.nic.in.
Step 2: Now register through 'One Time Registration (OTR)' platform available on the home page.
Step 3: Fill out the Application Form and enter all the details mentioned.
Step 4: Now upload the Class 10th Marksheet, Class 12th Marksheet (if available), Certificate of residence and Caste certificate (if applicable)
Step 5: Pay the Application Fee.
Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News