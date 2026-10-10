NPTEL Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Jul-Dec Semester Admit Card PDF at nptel.ac.in

Key Points NPTEL Hall Tickets for the Jul-Dec 2026 semester are now available online.

Online written exams are scheduled from September 19, 2026, to October 26, 2026.

Download hall tickets from nptel.ac.in using registration number and date of birth.

NPTEL 2026 Hall Ticket: The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has released the NPTEL Hall Ticket for the Jul-Dec 2026 semester. The NPTEL Hall Ticket 2026 has been released online on the official website of NPTEL- nptel.ac.in. NPTEL offers around 1054 courses for the Jul-Dec 2026 semester in various disciplines like Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Civil Engineering, Biotechnology and Bioengineering, Earth Sciences, and Chemical Engineering. The online written exam will be conducted from September 19, 2026, on multiple dates in two shifts. Students can take one exam in the forenoon session and another during the afternoon session on the same day. They will be provided with different hall tickets for different sessions.

Students can check and download their NPTEL Hall Tickets using the direct link provided below. To download the NPTEL Hall Ticket PDF, students need to enter their registration number and date of birth. Also read: NPTEL Result Jul-Dec 2026 NPTEL October Exam Hall Ticket Status NPTEL has also started releasing the October 2026 exam hall tickets in phases. Out of 244 exam cities, the hall tickets for 183 exam cities have been partially released for October 16, 17 and 18 exams. Out of 1271772 students, hall tickets of 599265 candidates have been released. Check the NPTEL October Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Status directly from the link provided below: NPTEL October Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Status Check here NPTEL Admit Card 2026 NPTEL has released the hall ticket for the Jul-Dec 2026 semester exams. The students can download their NPTEL Hall Tickets from the official website: nptel.ac.in. Here we will also provide the direct link to download the NPTEL Admit Card PDF.

NPTEL Hall Ticket 2026 PDF Click here How to Download NPTEL 2026 Hall Ticket PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the NPTEL Hall Ticket 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of NPTEL- nptel.ac.in Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Jul-Dec 2026 Semester’ option given there Step 3: Click on the hall ticket link. Step 4: A new window will open; select the exam, fill in all the details like application number, applicant name, security captcha and click on ‘Submit’. Step 5: The Hall Ticket will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and print the Hall Ticket PDF. Details Mentioned on NPTEL Admit Card 2026 NPTEL Hall Ticket 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. After downloading your hall ticket, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The NPTEL Hall Ticket will contain the following details of the students.

Name of the Candidate

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender NPTEL Exam Date 2026 National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) will conduct the online written test for Jul-Dec 2026 semester exams from September 18, 2026, in two shifts. The shift-wise complete schedule is given below: Exam Date Type Shift Timings NPTEL Certification Exam September 18, 2026 Additional date Shift 1: 9 am to 12 pm Shift 2: 2 pm to 5 pm NPTEL Certification Exam September 19, 2026 Actual date NPTEL Certification Exam September 20, 2026 Actual date NPTEL Certification Exam October 16, 2026 Actual date NPTEL Certification Exam October 17, 2026 Actual date NPTEL Certification Exam October 18, 2026 Actual date NPTEL Certification Exam October 19, 2026 Additional date NPTEL Certification Exam October 23, 2026 Actual date NPTEL Certification Exam October 24, 2026 Actual date NPTEL Certification Exam October 25, 2026 Actual date NPTEL Certification Exam October 26, 2026 Additional date

How many exams can one write in NPTEL Jul-Dec 2026 semester? Candidates can enrol in any number of NPTEL courses as they wish. But they cannot take more than 2 exams a day. The exam date given in the exam registration form is based on the availability in that exam city. They can take one exam in the forenoon session and another during the afternoon session on the same day. They will be provided with different hall tickets for different sessions. Exam dates and sessions, which will be mentioned in the hall ticket, cannot be changed. NPTEL Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Day Guidelines The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre well before the commencement of the examination.

The candidate must show the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.

A candidate who does not have a valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.

A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.

For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.

Under no circumstance the Centre and shift provided in the Admit Card be changed.

NPTEL Hall Ticket 2026: List of Prohibited Items Avoid bringing any prohibited items to the NPTEL exam centre. It includes electronic devices, books, mobiles, jewellery, etc. If you are found with these items inside the exam hall, your candidature shall be cancelled. A list of some prohibited items is given below Mobile Phone

Tablet

Pen Drive

Hard Disk

Data Card

Calculator

Bluetooth Device

Ear Phone

Any Type of Wrist Watch

Any Electrical Device Made Of Metal

Any Type of Ear Machine The most awaited CDS Result 2026 is expected to be declared today on the official website of UPSC. The CDS will be released for 451 posts of Officer in Indian Armed Forces. Candidates can check and download CDS results PDF online once the link is activated. Keep checking this live blog; here we are providing real-time updates on the CDS 2 result and its release date.