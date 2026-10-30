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Top 10 Private BTech Colleges in Hyderabad 2026: NIRF Rankings, Cutoffs, Fees & Placements

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 20:07 IST

Top Private BTech Colleges in Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s premier private B.Tech colleges—led by BITS Pilani Hyderabad, CBIT, Vasavi, and VNR VJIET provide high-return engineering education across core and emerging specializations like AI, ML, and Data Science. Admissions are governed by TG EAPCET, BITSAT, and JEE Main. Four-year tuition ranges from INR 4.40 lakh in state-affiliated institutes to INR 24.50 lakh at deemed universities, yielding placement packages up to INR 60 LPA.

Top 10 Private BTech Colleges in Hyderabad 2026: NIRF Rankings, Cutoffs, Fees & Placements
Top 10 Private BTech Colleges in Hyderabad 2026: NIRF Rankings, Cutoffs, Fees & Placements

Top Private BTech Colleges in Hyderabad: Hyderabad has the distinction of being a leading national centre in IT, software, and research with renowned deemed universities in addition to the best autonomous private engineering colleges. The choice of the right B.Tech program in this highly competitive environment needs to take into account three key metrics: percentiles in the entrance examination cutoffs of TG EAPCET, BITSAT, and JEE Main; four-year tuition models with options to specialize in various areas; and campus recruitment numbers that include median salary packages and key companies hiring students. 

Leading private engineering institutions such as BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, IIIT Hyderabad, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET), and Vasavi College of Engineering have shown strong industry integration through curriculum innovation in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, and Cloud Systems. This report includes three datasets with details of admissions criteria, courses offered, and placement numbers of the top ten private engineering colleges in Hyderabad. Moreover, the report includes necessary definitions of Category-A convener seats vs. Category-B management seats, analysis of the ROI of education, and counsel advice to choose the right engineering college.

Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Hyderabad: Location, Entrance Exams & Official Cutoffs

Hyderabad’s top ten private B.Tech colleges—including BITS Pilani, CBIT, Vasavi, and VNR VJIET—admit students via BITSAT, TG EAPCET, and JEE Main. Four-year tuition fees range from INR 4.40 lakh in state-affiliated institutes to INR 24.50 lakh at deemed universities, offering core engineering alongside AI, ML, Data Science, and Robotics.

S.No.

Institution Name

Location / Suburb

Primary Accepted Entrance Exams

Official Exam Cutoff Benchmarks (CSE / Main Branch)

1

BITS Pilani - Hyderabad Campus

Jawaharnagar, Shameerpet, Hyderabad

BITSAT

BITSAT Score: CSE: 284–298 / 390 | ECE: 252–268 / 390

2

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT Autonomous)

Gandipet, Hyderabad

TG EAPCET / JEE Main

TG EAPCET Closing Rank: Convener Quota (OC): 1–1,450 | Category-B JEE Main: Percentile 96.5–98.5

3

Vasavi College of Engineering (VCE Autonomous)

Ibrahimbagh, Hyderabad

TG EAPCET / JEE Main

TG EAPCET Closing Rank: Convener Quota (OC): 1–1,850 | ECE: 1,851–4,200

4

VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology (VNR VJIET)

Bachupally, Hyderabad

TG EAPCET / JEE Main

TG EAPCET Closing Rank: Convener Quota (OC): 1–2,100 | CSE Specializations: 2,101–4,800

5

CVR College of Engineering (Autonomous)

Vastunagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad

TG EAPCET / JEE Main

TG EAPCET Closing Rank: Convener Quota (OC): 1–3,200 | IT / Data Science: 3,201–6,500

6

Mahindra University - École Centrale School of Engineering

Bahadurpally, Hyderabad

JEE Main / SAT

JEE Main Percentile Benchmark: Overall Percentile 85.0–95.0 | SAT Score: 1350–1480

7

Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering & Technology (GRIET)

Bachupally, Hyderabad

TG EAPCET / JEE Main

TG EAPCET Closing Rank: Convener Quota (OC): 1–4,100 | ECE / EEE: 4,101–9,800

8

Vardhaman College of Engineering (Autonomous)

Kacharam, Shamshabad, Hyderabad

TG EAPCET / JEE Main

TG EAPCET Closing Rank: Convener Quota (OC): 1–5,200 | CSE Specializations: 5,201–11,500

9

Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE Autonomous)

Dundigal, Hyderabad

TG EAPCET / JEE Main

TG EAPCET Closing Rank: Convener Quota (OC): 1–7,500 | Aeronautical: 7,501–16,000

10

Anurag University (Autonomous / Private University)

Venkatapur, Ghatkesar, Hyderabad

TG EAPCET / ANURAGCET / JEE Main

TG EAPCET Closing Rank: Convener Quota (OC): 1–8,800 | ANURAGCET Merit Rank: 1–3,000

Top NIRF Engineering Colleges in India 2026: Check Placement, Fees, and NIRF Scores Here 

Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Hyderabad: Fee Structure & Key Specialisations

Four-year B.Tech fee structure at the top ten private colleges of Hyderabad varies from Rs. 4.40 lakhs to 24.50 lakhs for general subjects and specialization courses in AI, Data Science, and Robotics.

S.No.

Institution Name

Official 4-Year B.Tech Tuition Fee Range

Key B.Tech Branches & Niche Specializations Offered

1

BITS Pilani - Hyderabad Campus

INR 22,00,000 – 24,50,000 (INR 5.50L–6.10L/yr)

Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical, Chemical

2

CBIT Hyderabad

INR 5,60,000 – 8,00,000 (Govt Quota vs Management)

CSE (AI & ML, IoT, Cyber Security), IT, ECE, Chemical Engg, Biotechnology

3

Vasavi College of Engineering

INR 5,60,000 – 7,80,000 (Govt Quota vs Management)

CSE, Information Technology, ECE, EEE, Mechanical, Civil Engineering

4

VNR VJIET Hyderabad

INR 5,40,000 – 7,60,000 (Govt Quota vs Management)

CSE (Data Science, Cyber Security), Automation & Robotics, ECE, Automobile Engg

5

CVR College of Engineering

INR 4,60,000 – 6,80,000 (Govt Quota vs Management)

CSE (AI & ML, Data Science), Information Technology, ECE, EEE

6

Mahindra University

INR 18,00,000 – 22,00,000 (INR 4.50L–5.50L/yr)

CSE (AI, Computation & Mathematics), Robotics, Mechanical, Civil & Infrastructure

7

GRIET Hyderabad

INR 5,20,000 – 7,20,000 (Govt Quota vs Management)

CSE (Data Science, AI & ML), ECE, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical

8

Vardhaman College of Engineering

INR 5,00,000 – 7,00,000 (Govt Quota vs Management)

CSE (AI & ML), Information Technology, ECE, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics

9

Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE)

INR 4,40,000 – 6,40,000 (Govt Quota vs Management)

Aeronautical Engineering, CSE (Cyber Security, Data Science), Information Technology, ECE

10

Anurag University

INR 5,00,000 – 10,00,000 (Merit vs Management)

CSE (AI & ML, Data Science), Information Technology, ECE, Chemical Engg, Pharmacy Tech

Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Hyderabad: Official Placement Outcomes (Latest Batch)

The top private engineering colleges in Hyderabad have been showing good placements, ranging from 84% to 95.5%. BITS Pilani holds the position at the top in terms of highest CTC, which is INR 60 LPA and average being INR 20.50 LPA. The major multinational companies recruiting in Hyderabad are Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Cisco, and JPMorgan Chase.

S.No.

Institution Name

Overall Placement Rate (%)

Highest Package Offered

Official Overall Average Package

NIRF Disclosed Median Package

Major Recruiting Partners

1

BITS Pilani - Hyderabad Campus

92.0% – 95.5%

INR 60.00 LPA

INR 20.50 LPA

INR 18.00 LPA

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Uber, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Apple

2

CBIT Hyderabad

90.0% – 93.5%

INR 54.00 LPA

INR 8.60 LPA

INR 7.60 LPA

Microsoft, Amazon, ServiceNow, JPMorgan Chase, Oracle, TCS Digital

3

Vasavi College of Engineering

91.0% – 94.0%

INR 44.00 LPA

INR 8.10 LPA

INR 7.20 LPA

Amazon, Cisco, ServiceNow, Oracle, Cognizant, Infosys, Deloitte

4

VNR VJIET Hyderabad

92.5% – 95.0%

INR 48.00 LPA

INR 8.40 LPA

INR 7.50 LPA

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Qualcomm, TCS Digital, Capgemini, Virtusa

5

CVR College of Engineering

88.5% – 92.0%

INR 44.00 LPA

INR 6.80 LPA

INR 6.00 LPA

Amazon, CommVault, Cadence, Virtusa, Cognizant, Accenture

6

Mahindra University

85.0% – 90.0%

INR 45.00 LPA

INR 9.20 LPA

INR 8.00 LPA

Mahindra & Mahindra, Amazon, Cisco, Schlumberger, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini

7

GRIET Hyderabad

87.0% – 91.0%

INR 44.00 LPA

INR 6.50 LPA

INR 5.80 LPA

TCS Digital, Cognizant, Wipro, Accenture, Hyundai Mobis, Tech Mahindra

8

Vardhaman College of Engineering

86.0% – 89.5%

INR 45.00 LPA

INR 6.20 LPA

INR 5.50 LPA

Amazon, TCS, Cognizant, Capgemini, Virtusa, LTIMindtree

9

Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE)

85.0% – 88.5%

INR 36.00 LPA

INR 5.40 LPA

INR 4.80 LPA

TCS, Cognizant, Capgemini, Cyient, Infosys, Tech Mahindra

10

Anurag University

84.0% – 88.0%

INR 38.00 LPA

INR 5.20 LPA

INR 4.60 LPA

Cognizant, TCS, Capgemini, Accenture, HCL Tech, Mindtree

Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Hyderabad: What the Data Shows

  • Leadership of Premier Tier Institutions:: BITS Pilani Hyderabad: Being an institution of national importance, BITS Hyderabad is ranked top in academic excellence with average package of INR 20.50 LPA and median package of INR 18.00 LPA. In spite of a higher 4 year fee structure (INR 22.00L – 24.50L), its elite corporate relations enable excellent career growth.

  • Top Autonomous Colleges Trio (CBIT, Vasavi, VNR VJIET): The trio comprises of top autonomous institutions under TG EAPCET counseling:

  • CBIT Hyderabad: Tops TG EAPCET Cutoffs with overall average salary of INR 8.60 LPA and median salary of INR 7.60 LPA with a regulated state fee of INR 5.60L (Convener Quota) to earn impressive 1.53x ROI ratio.

  • VNR VJIET & Vasavi: Comes close second with average salary of INR 8.40 LPA and INR 8.10 LPA respectively with very high placement conversion rate (91-95%).

  • Industry Specific Training: Mahindra University provides engineering education specific to industry needs with an overall average package of INR 9.20 LPA and IARE has direct recruiting relations in Aeronautical & Aerospace Engineering.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Oct 30, 2026, 20:07 IST
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