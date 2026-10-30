School Assembly News Headlines October 31, 2026: New Zealand vs India, Pm Kisan, INS Vikrant and Other News
Get today’s school assembly news headlines for October 31, 2026, covering the latest national, international, sports, business and education news. Stay informed about important events in India and around the world with this daily news roundup for students and morning assemblies.
School assembly news headlines for October 31, 2026, bring together the latest important developments from India and across the world. The national news highlights key updates on the PM-KISAN scheme, developments surrounding INS Vikrant and the progress of India's Vande Bharat Sleeper train project. International headlines cover major diplomatic developments, global political affairs and significant events shaping the world. In sports, the New Zealand vs India cricket series remains a key talking point, alongside other major sporting updates. Business news brings the latest developments from the stock market, economy and industry, while education headlines cover important examination announcements, admissions and recruitment updates. Read the full article below for all the important national, international, sports, business and education news headlines for October 31, 2026.
National News Headlines for School Assembly October 31
- PM-KISAN 24th instalment released in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme at Banaskantha, transferring more than ₹18,690 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 9.34 crore farmer families across the country.
- Farm infrastructure and horticulture clusters inaugurated: Along with the instalment, 521 units built with the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and 12 horticulture clusters were inaugurated to improve storage, processing and high-value crop farming.
- ₹4.47 lakh crore transferred so far: The Agriculture Ministry said the first 23 instalments of PM-KISAN have together moved more than ₹4.47 lakh crore to eligible farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer.
- Social security boards set up for gig and unorganised workers: The Union Labour Ministry constituted the National Social Security Boards for Unorganised Workers and for Gig and Platform Workers, with Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as chairman of both.
- Delhi records wettest October day in four years: The capital received 61.4 mm of rain in 24 hours under an IMD red alert, taking the month’s total to 123.3 mm, the highest since 2022. Air quality improved to the “satisfactory” category with an AQI of 90.
- Six killed in Uttarakhand helicopter crash: A helicopter flying from Badrinath to Dehradun with six people on board, including the pilot, crashed near Joshimath in Chamoli district on an overcast afternoon.
- Cyclone Arnab disrupts rail traffic in the east: South Central Railway cancelled or rescheduled 35 trains, including the Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat, because of flood water on the line near Ichchapuram.
- Glacial lake burst in Bhutan puts Bengal and Assam on alert: A glacial lake outburst flood in Bhutan triggered a high flood alert along the Sankosh River, with evacuations ordered in riverbank villages of Alipurduar district in West Bengal.
- Supreme Court orders MLA Anant Singh to surrender: Expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh was directed to surrender by December 1 in connection with the Dular Chand Yadav murder case.
- Rafale Marine lands on INS Vikrant: A Rafale Marine fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy completed its maiden landing on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on its first attempt during carrier integration trials, a major step for India’s carrier aviation.
- New Vice Chief of the Air Staff: Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia was appointed Vice Chief of the Air Staff.
- Opposition protests on voter roll revision: The INDIA bloc postponed its planned “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to October 31 because of the rain in Delhi, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the proposed sale of a stake in IDBI Bank, saying public banks are tools to build the natio
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International News Headlines for School Assembly October 31
- Israel election leaves Netanyahu’s bloc without a majority: Final results showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc short of a majority in parliament, and his party made unsubstantiated allegations that the election had been “stolen”.
- G20 foreign ministers meet in Atlanta: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted his G20 counterparts, including Russia’s Sergei Lavrov, for difficult talks dominated by the wars in Ukraine and Iran and rising energy prices, ahead of the leaders’ summit in December.
- Oil tankers explode near the Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy said three oil tankers caught fire and exploded while trying to use what it called unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz, adding to tension in global energy shipping.
- Oman navy rescues 25 crew members: Oman’s Royal Navy evacuated 25 people from a Panama-flagged commercial vessel that was targeted and caught fire about 1.6 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam.
- China and Germany hold talks in Beijing: President Xi Jinping told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that China hopes Germany will follow a rational, pragmatic and friendly policy, and that the European Union will move in the same direction.
- PM Modi to visit Brussels for India-EU trade pact: The India–European Union free trade agreement is expected to be signed during a December visit, giving India preferential or duty-free access for more than 99 per cent of its exports by value.
- India defends farmers in US trade talks: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the bilateral trade agreement with the United States will protect sensitive sectors, including agriculture, as the first phase of the deal nears completion.
- Japan pushes to take Myanmar off the FATF blacklist: Japan is lobbying the global financial crimes watchdog to remove Myanmar from its blacklist, a sign that some countries want to re-engage with the military-backed government.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly October 31
- New Zealand beat India by 87 runs in the 4th T20I: At Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand posted 259/7 and bowled India out for 172/9 in 20 overs. India still lead the five-match series 3-1, with the final T20I at Hamilton on November 1.
- Pakistan beat India by 4 wickets at the Hong Kong Sixes: On the opening day at Mong Kok, India made 88 and Pakistan chased it down in 3.5 overs, reaching 91/2. India are grouped with Pakistan and the UAE in Group C of the three-day, 12-team six-a-side tournament.
- Other Hong Kong Sixes results on day one: Australia beat England by 28 runs and then edged past another opponent, Scotland won a last-ball thriller by one wicket, the UAE won by one wicket, and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Oman also opened with wins.
- Ronaldo hits a hat-trick as Al-Nassr beat Al Kholood 5-3: Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 66th, 72nd and 81st minutes, with Ângelo Gabriel and Sadio Mané also on target, as Al-Nassr won a high-scoring Saudi Pro League fixture and stayed in the thick of the title race.
- Rashid Khan becomes first man to 200 T20I wickets: The Afghanistan leg-spinner reached the landmark by trapping Tadiwanashe Marumani lbw during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Sharjah.
- Robin Uthappa joins Mumbai Indians as batting coach: The former India batter and 2007 T20 World Cup winner was appointed batting coach of Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2027 IPL season.
- India face Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy: India, with two wins from two matches and a goal difference of +16, meet Malaysia in Jalandhar on Friday evening in the six-team tournament being played across Jalandhar and Mohali till November 5.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly October 31
- Sensex and Nifty close higher: The BSE Sensex rose 308.49 points, or 0.42 per cent, to end at 74,459.53, while the Nifty 50 gained 116.35 points, or 0.51 per cent, to close at 23,053.10.
- IT and pharma stocks lead the rally: Trent gained 5.20 per cent, IndiGo 4.06 per cent and Infosys 3.37 per cent, while SBI fell 1.94 per cent and Mahindra & Mahindra 1.93 per cent as banking and auto shares saw selling.
- Rupee ends at 95.25 against the dollar: The Indian currency closed at 95.25 per US dollar in the previous session, staying under pressure from high crude oil prices.
- Crude oil remains expensive: Brent crude hovered around $111.29 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was near $102.49, keeping fuel and transport costs high for the economy.
- India’s diesel exports hit a 13-month high: Diesel shipments rose 19.6 per cent month on month to 0.71 million barrels per day in October, with Reliance Industries accounting for nearly 78 per cent of exports as India emerged as the world’s second-largest diesel exporter.
- Foreign investors sell, domestic funds buy: Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹943.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth ₹1,924.41 crore.
- Gold stays above ₹1.4 lakh per 10 grams: Twenty-four carat gold was quoted at about ₹1,42,500 per 10 grams in India, while COMEX gold traded near $4,007.90 an ounce.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly October 31
- UGC-NET December 2026 application date extended: The National Testing Agency extended the last date for submitting the UGC-NET December 2026 application to October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm, and issued a corrigendum covering rules such as barred items, scribe facility, city choice and reporting time at exam centres.
- Jamia Millia Islamia to restore students’ union: After weeks of protest and a hunger strike, the university agreed to revive its students’ union, set May 15, 2027 as the deadline for approving its constitution, and said elections will be held within six weeks of the next academic session beginning July 15. Disciplinary action linked to the agitation will be withdrawn.
- Viksit Bharat Buildathon winners awarded: The Department of School Education and Literacy awarded ₹17.5 lakh to 10 winning teams of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon, recognising student innovation.
- Schools of India Summit 2026 begins in Pune: The three-day summit, running from October 30 to November 1, focuses on teaching innovation, school leadership, student mental health and the safe use of artificial intelligence in classrooms.
- Schools collect 4.27 lakh e-waste items: Under the Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE campaign of the Ministry of Education with Bajaj Foundation and UNICEF YuWaah, 57,271 schools and about 33 lakh students and teachers took part in awareness sessions and collection drives.
- Scholarship and admission deadlines to note: The Foundation for Excellence scholarship for first-year engineering, MBBS and law students closes on December 31; Tetr College’s Creator Challenge closes on November 16; and IIIT Hyderabad’s MSIT January 2027 cohort has a November 7 deadline for its first cycle.
- CBSE 2027 date sheet still awaited: The board has not yet released the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet for the 2027 examinations, and students are advised to watch the official CBSE website for the announcement.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly October 31
- ISRO to launch NVS-03 navigation satellite tonight: The GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the next-generation NavIC satellite NVS-03 is scheduled to lift off at 11:51 pm on October 30 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, and the 24-hour countdown began the previous night.
- Rafale Marine clears a key carrier trial: The successful landing of the Rafale Marine on INS Vikrant marks progress in integrating the fighter with India’s indigenous aircraft carrier and its future air wing.
- IIT Guwahati study on how plants handle drought: Researchers examined how water transport inside plants responds to water shortage, findings that could help develop drought-resistant crops and reduce farm losses.
- AI tool to read DNA-protein interactions: An international team including a BITS Pilani researcher developed DNAreader, an AI tool that identifies rigid and flexible regions where proteins interact with DNA, published in Nucleic Acids Research.
- Safer materials that glow under UV light: Scientists from NIT Rourkela, IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay and NISER Bhubaneswar developed bismuth-based compounds that emit different colours under ultraviolet light, offering a safer alternative to lead-based materials.
Thought of the Day
“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” (Marie Curie)
Meaning: Marie Curie, who spent her life studying things others found frightening or impossible, reminds us that fear usually comes from not knowing. When we ask questions, read, and try to understand a subject properly, it becomes smaller and easier to handle. For students, the lesson is simple: treat a difficult chapter, a tough exam or a new skill as something to understand, not something to fear.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.