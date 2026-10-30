School Assembly News Headlines October 31, 2026: New Zealand vs India, Pm Kisan, INS Vikrant and Other News

School assembly news headlines for October 31, 2026, bring together the latest important developments from India and across the world. The national news highlights key updates on the PM-KISAN scheme, developments surrounding INS Vikrant and the progress of India's Vande Bharat Sleeper train project. International headlines cover major diplomatic developments, global political affairs and significant events shaping the world. In sports, the New Zealand vs India cricket series remains a key talking point, alongside other major sporting updates. Business news brings the latest developments from the stock market, economy and industry, while education headlines cover important examination announcements, admissions and recruitment updates. Read the full article below for all the important national, international, sports, business and education news headlines for October 31, 2026.

Thought of the Day

“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” (Marie Curie)

Meaning: Marie Curie, who spent her life studying things others found frightening or impossible, reminds us that fear usually comes from not knowing. When we ask questions, read, and try to understand a subject properly, it becomes smaller and easier to handle. For students, the lesson is simple: treat a difficult chapter, a tough exam or a new skill as something to understand, not something to fear.

Also Read: