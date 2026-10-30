CBSE Class 9 New Rules 2026-27: Check New Scheme of Studies, Mandatory Vocational Subjects, Class 10 Board Exam Pattern

CBSE Class 9 Scheme of Studies 2026-27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a new circular outlining the Scheme of Studies for Class 9 students of the 2026-27 academic session. The board has clarified the subjects, assessment pattern, vocational education requirements and Class 10 board examination structure for students currently studying in Class 9 and progressing to Class 10 in 2027-28. CBSE issued a Circular on October 29, 2026. The new provisions will apply to the current Class 9 batch of 2026-27 and their Class 10 session in 2027-28. The board has also clarified that the changes will not apply to students who are currently in Class 10 in the 2026-27 academic session. CBSE Class 9 Scheme of Studies 2026-27: Official Notice CBSE Class 9 2026-27: Vocational Education Made Compulsory

One of the major points in the latest CBSE circular is that Vocational Education (Skill Education) will remain a compulsory curricular area for students studying in Class 9 in 2026-27. Students will have to choose either Kaushal Vikas or one of the 22 skill subjects notified by CBSE. The skill subjects include Retail, Information Technology, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Multimedia, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, and Design Thinking and Innovation, among others. Students opting for Kaushal Vikas will be assessed through school-based internal assessment. Those choosing any of the 22 skill subjects will have to appear for a Class 10 Board Examination in the selected skill subject.

CBSE Class 9 Students Will Study 9 Subjects According to the CBSE circular, students in Class 9 during 2026-27 will be required to study nine subjects. These include: Subject Details Language R1 Compulsory Language R2 Compulsory Mathematics Compulsory Science Compulsory Social Science Compulsory Language R3 Third language Art Education School-based assessment Physical Education & Well-being School-based assessment Vocational Education Compulsory Optional Subject One additional subject can be chosen Students can also opt for one optional subject from the list specified by CBSE. If a language is chosen as the optional subject, it must be different from the languages selected as R1, R2 and R3. Also Read l CBSE Class 9 Syllabus All Subjects 2026-27, Download PDF

Individuals in Society, CT & AI Modules Not Part of Curriculum CBSE has clarified that the Inter-disciplinary Area, including the subject Individuals in Society and the Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (CT & AI) modules, will not be included in the curriculum for this Class 9 batch. Similarly, Environmental Education will not be part of the Class 10 curriculum in 2027-28 for these students. The board said the change has been made to align the introduction of the curricular area with the implementation schedule. CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027-28: Which Subjects Will Have Board Exams? For the Class 9 batch of 2026-27, the following five subjects will have mandatory Class 10 Board Examinations in 2027-28: Language R1

Language R2

Mathematics

Science

Social Science Apart from these five subjects, students will also have a Board Examination in certain subjects if they opt for them. These include the optional subject, Mathematics Advanced, Science Advanced and any one of the 22 skill subjects if the student does not choose Kaushal Vikas.

Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Syllabus All Subjects 2026-27, Download PDF Kaushal Vikas vs Skill Subject: Check Assessment Rules The assessment pattern will depend on the vocational education option selected by the student. Vocational option Class 10 assessment Kaushal Vikas School-based internal assessment Any one of 22 Skill Subjects Board Examination Kaushal Vikas Board exam Not required Skill subject marks Reflected in CBSE marksheet Skill subject certificate NSQF certificate for successful candidates Students opting for Kaushal Vikas will not have to appear for a Board Examination in that subject. Schools will conduct the internal assessment and issue their own certificate to students securing at least 33% marks. On the other hand, students choosing one of the 22 skill subjects will have to take the respective Board Examination in Class 10. The marks and grades will be included in the CBSE marksheet, and successful students will also receive an NSQF certificate.

CBSE Class 10 Passing Criteria 2027-28 CBSE has also clarified the passing criteria for the Class 10 Board Examination. Students will have to secure at least 33% marks in each of the five mandatory Board Examination subjects: Language R1, Language R2, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. The 33% requirement will be calculated on the combined marks of the Board Examination and Internal Assessment. For example, a student scoring 24 out of 80 in the Board Examination and 9 out of 20 in Internal Assessment will have an aggregate of 33 out of 100 and will be considered to have passed that subject. CBSE Subject Replacement Rule for Class 10 The new scheme also includes provisions for subject replacement in certain circumstances. If a student chooses one of the 22 skill subjects and scores below 33% in Science, Mathematics or Social Science, but passes the selected skill subject, the skill subject can replace the failed subject for computation of the Class 10 result.