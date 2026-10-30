Kerala NEET UG Ayurveda Admission 2026: Third Phase Provisional Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in

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CEE Kerala has released the The third phase provisional allotment to the Kerala Ayurveda/Homoeopathy / Siddha / Unani /Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Veterinary/ Forestry/ Fisheries/Co-Operation & Banking/ Climate change & Environmental Science/ Bsc Msc (Integrated) Biology /Bsc Msc (Integrated) Micro Biology / B.Tech Biotechnology courses. The allotment result has been prepared based on the choices entered by candidates until October 28, 2026 at 11 AM. Students participating in the third round of counselling can check the allotment result for admissions through the link available on the official website. The Kerala Ayurveda and allied courses third phase provisional allotment result is available on the KEAM 2026 candidate portal. Students can visit the website and click on Allotment List to access the provisional allotment result.

Kerala Ayurveda and Allied Courses Phase 3 Provisional Allotment List - Click Here According to the official notification released, genuine complaints, if any, with regard to the Provisional Allotment List, must be submitted though the email ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in, of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations up to 1:00 PM on October 30, 2026. After addressing the valid complaints, the final allotment will be published. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges only after the final allotment result is announced. Steps to Download Kerala Ayurveda Third Phase Provisional Allotment Result The Kerala Ayurveda and allied courses third phase provisional allotment result has been released as a PDF. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala