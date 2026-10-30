Kerala NEET UG Ayurveda Admission 2026: Third Phase Provisional Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2026 ayurveda allotment result has been released online. Students can check their allotment status and submit grievances until 11 AM today at cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala has released the The third phase provisional allotment to the Kerala Ayurveda/Homoeopathy / Siddha / Unani /Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Veterinary/ Forestry/ Fisheries/Co-Operation & Banking/ Climate change & Environmental Science/ Bsc Msc (Integrated) Biology /Bsc Msc (Integrated) Micro Biology / B.Tech Biotechnology courses. The allotment result has been prepared based on the choices entered by candidates until October 28, 2026 at 11 AM.
Students participating in the third round of counselling can check the allotment result for admissions through the link available on the official website. The Kerala Ayurveda and allied courses third phase provisional allotment result is available on the KEAM 2026 candidate portal. Students can visit the website and click on Allotment List to access the provisional allotment result.
Kerala Ayurveda and Allied Courses Phase 3 Provisional Allotment List - Click Here
According to the official notification released, genuine complaints, if any, with regard to the Provisional Allotment List, must be submitted though the email ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in, of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations up to 1:00 PM on October 30, 2026. After addressing the valid complaints, the final allotment will be published. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges only after the final allotment result is announced.
Steps to Download Kerala Ayurveda Third Phase Provisional Allotment Result
The Kerala Ayurveda and allied courses third phase provisional allotment result has been released as a PDF. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on KEAM 2026
Step 3: Click on Allotment List
Step 4: The Third provisional allotment list PDF link will be displayed
Step 5: Click on link and download PDF for further reference
After the final allotment result is announced, students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges for the document verification and admission process. Admissions will be considered final after the fee payment process. Students reporting also need to carry with them originals and photocopies of all relevant documents with them. The documents will be verified by authorities following which the admissions will be confirmed.
Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2026 Extended Round Schedule Announced As per SC Order, Check Eligibility Criteria
NEET SS 2026 Applications Commence, Eligible Candidates can Apply Until Nov 18 at nbe.edu.in
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.