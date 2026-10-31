TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Field Assistant Admit Card PDF Direct Link Here
The TNPSC has released the CTS Admit Card 2026 for the Field Assistant post under Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma Level)-II. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their Application Number and Date of Birth. The Physical Fitness test is scheduled to be held from November 11, 2026, to November 14, 2026.
TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC has released the TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 for the Field Assistant post under Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma Level)-II on the official websites at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. Candidates who will appear in the physical fitness tests can now download their hall ticket through the One Time Registration portal by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth in the link. The Physical Fitness tests are scheduled to be held from November 11, 2026, to November 14, 2026.
TNPSC CTS PET Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
The detailed notification for the Field Assistant post under Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma Level)-II was originally published via Notification No. 13/2025 on September 3, 2025. The Physical Fitness tests are scheduled to be held from November 11, 2026, to November 14, 2026. Check the table below for overall details related to this.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma Level)-II
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Posts Name
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Field Assistant
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Notification No
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13/2025
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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PET Dates
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November 11, 2026, to November 14, 2026
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Credentials Required
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Application Number and Date of Birth.
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Official Website
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tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The TNPSC has activated the TNPSC Field Assistant Hall Ticket 2026 download link on its official website. Candidates shortlisted in the Physical Test should download and print their admit card before the exam date to avoid any technical glitches and unwanted traffic on the website. After downloading, candidates are advised to verify all the information mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the TNPSC authorities without delay for necessary corrections. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
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TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026
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