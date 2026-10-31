TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Field Assistant Admit Card PDF Direct Link Here

TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC has released the TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 for the Field Assistant post under Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma Level)-II on the official websites at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. Candidates who will appear in the physical fitness tests can now download their hall ticket through the One Time Registration portal by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth in the link. The Physical Fitness tests are scheduled to be held from November 11, 2026, to November 14, 2026.

TNPSC CTS PET Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights

The detailed notification for the Field Assistant post under Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma Level)-II was originally published via Notification No. 13/2025 on September 3, 2025. The Physical Fitness tests are scheduled to be held from November 11, 2026, to November 14, 2026. Check the table below for overall details related to this.