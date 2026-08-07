Employment News 2026 PDF: Check Job Notification of This Week August (08-14) 2026
Get Latest Employment News: This Week on Jagran Josh Related to All Central Government and State Govt Jobs Including Applying Online Date, Vacancy Details for Various Public Sectors like IBPS, RRB, UPSC, SSC, RCFL, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and more. Under the Employment News August (08-14)2026, a number of posts including AgniveerVayu, Field Engineer, Junior Hindi Translator, Agricultural Engineer,Young Professional,Principal/Vice Principal and others have been announced in different organisations including Indian Air Force,UPSC, National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), RITES Ltd,Association of Indian Universities and otehrs.
Employment News This Week:Employment News Weekly August (08-14)2026 Page provides all the important recruitment notifications published in the Employment News by the Directorate of Publications Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Under the Employment News August (08-14)2026, a number of posts including AgniveerVayu, Field Engineer, Junior Hindi Translator, Agricultural Engineer,Young Professional,Principal/Vice Principal and others have been announced in different organisations including Indian Air Force,UPSC, National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), RITES Ltd,Association of Indian Universities and otehrs.
The Employment News This Week page will help you to stay updated with the latest government job openings, including Defence Jobs, UPSC Jobs, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, Ministry Jobs, State PSC Jobs, and many more. You will get here all the details regarding the government job notification including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and others.
This Employment News This Week page is a valuable resource for government job aspirants with different educational qualifications including 10th, 12th, ITI, Diploma, Graduate, Post Graduate and B.Tech. Find complete details about current and upcoming recruitment notifications, application deadlines, eligibility criteria, and official advertisements in one place. We update this page every week to help you stay informed about the latest opportunities featured in the Employment News newspaper.
Employment News August (08-14)2026
|Organization Name
|Post Name
|Last Date
|Official Website
|Notification Link / PDF
|
SJVN Limited
|Engineer
|August 26, 2026
|https://sjvn.nic.in
|Get Details
|
RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL)
|Solution Architect
|August 27, 2026
|https://www.railtel.in
|Get Details
|
Indian Coast Guard
|Assistant
|Yet To Declare
|https://www.indiancoastguard.gov.in/
|Get Details
|
Indian Institute of Packaging
|Professor
|Augutst 22, 2026
|https://iip-in.com
|Get Details
Employment News August (01-07)2026
|Organization Name
|Post Name
|Last Date
|Official Website
|Notification Link / PDF
|
RCFL
|Management Trainee
|August 24, 2026
|https://www.rcfltd.com
|Get Details
|
Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC)
|Young Professional
|
August 14, 2026
|https://www.nmrcnoida.com
|Get Details
|Punjab National Bank (PNB)
|Local Bank Officer
|August 09, 2026
|pnb.bank.in
|Get Details
|
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)
|Medical Officer
|August 10, 2026
|https://tmc.gov.in
|Get Details
|IGDTUW
|Faculty
|August 21, 2026
|https://www.igdtuw.ac.in
|Get Details
|National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)
|Assistant
|August 07, 2026
|nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
|Get Details
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)
|Process Technician
|August 13, 2026
|https://www.bharatpetroleum.in
|Get Details
Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026
|Organization Name
|Post Name
|Last Date
|Official Website
|Notification Link / PDF
|
RITES Ltd
|
Field Engineer & Other
|
July 30, 2026
|https://www.rites.com
|Get Details
|
Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)
|Junior Hindi Translator
|
Sep 07, 2026
|https://stpi.in
|Get Details
|UPSC
|Agricultural Engineer
|Aug 14, 2026
|https://www.upsc.gov.in/
|Get Details
|
National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR)
|Account Officer & Others
|Aug 23, 2026
|https://www.sowarigpainstitute.in
|Get Details
|Indian Air Force
|AgniveerVayu
|Aug 17, 2026
|https://iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in
|Get Details
|UPSC
|Principal/Vice Principal
|August 14, 2026
|https://www.upsc.gov.in
|Get Details
|Association of Indian Universities
|Young Professional
|Within 30 days
|www.aiu.ac.in
|Get Details
Employment News (July 18 - July 24) 2026
|Organization Name
|Post Name
|Last Date
|Official Website
|Notification Link / PDF
|Indian Coast Guard
|Assistant
|Within 60 days
|www.indiancoastguard.gov.in
|Get Details
|IHMCL
|Systems Engineer
|Aug 02, 2026
|https://ihmcl.co.in/
|Get Details
|NABFID
|Chief Executive Officer
|July 24, 2026
|https://nabfid.org/
|Get Details
Central Government Jobs This Week
Weekly Employment News published on a weekly basis is a huge source of Government Jobs Notification under the domain of Central Government Departments. The Central Government used to provide massive job opportunities under different Ministries, Departments, Staff Selection Commission, Railway, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Para Military Forces and others.
Aspirants aiming to become a part of these various Central Governments have a glorious chance to get the Jobs Notification released on a weekly basis through the Employment News Weekly. You can check details of the Central Jobs Notification declared by different Ministries, Organisation given below-
|Organization Name
|Post Name
|Last Date
|Official Website
|Notification Link / PDF
|IIT ISM
|Assistant Professor
|Sep 30, 2026
|iitism.ac.in
|Details Here
State Government Jobs This Week
Get all State Government and Union Territory jobs recruitment published by various State Public Service Commission and State Staff Service Commission. A number of posts including State Administrative Service, State Police Services, Revenue Services, Block Development Officer (BDO) and others are released on weekly basis by the State PSCs including APPSC, TNPSC, MPSC, MPPSC, UPPSC, KPSC, BPSC, TSPSC, HPPSC, HPSC and others.
Apart from these, the stage Subordinate Services including UPSSC, HPSSC, UKSSC, BSSC and other state organizations used to publish recruitment notifications. You can check details of the State Government Jobs Notification declared by different State PSCs, Organisation given below-
|Organization Name
|Post Name
|Last Date
|Official Website
|Notification Link / PDF
|NSU, Imphal
|Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts
|Aug 09, 2026
|https://www.nsu.ac.in
|Details Here
Employment News Government Jobs: How to Apply?
To apply for the various government jobs notifications, you will have to go through the detailed notification for the particular advertisement you are interested in applying for. Generally the process to apply for government jobs notification remained similar. You can follow the steps given below as a general process to apply for different jobs-
- Visit the Website: Go to the official website for which you are applying.
- Review Eligibility: Click on the specific job notification to read the eligibility criteria, age limit, and educational requirements.
- Apply Directly: If you meet the criteria, follow the application link provided in the notification to submit your application on the official recruitment board's website.
- Provide Details: Now fill the details including Educational, Eligibility, Age Limit, Experience and others as per the notification pdf.
- Complete Application Process: Now complete the final application process and keep a copy of the application form for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.