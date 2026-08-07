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Employment News 2026 PDF: Check Job Notification of This Week August (08-14) 2026

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 12:05 IST

Get Latest Employment News: This Week on Jagran Josh Related to All Central Government and State Govt Jobs Including Applying Online Date, Vacancy Details for Various Public Sectors like IBPS, RRB, UPSC, SSC, RCFL, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and more. Under the Employment News August (08-14)2026, a number of posts including AgniveerVayu, Field Engineer, Junior Hindi Translator, Agricultural Engineer,Young Professional,Principal/Vice Principal and others have been announced in different organisations including Indian Air Force,UPSC, National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), RITES Ltd,Association of Indian Universities and otehrs. 

Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026
Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026

Employment News This Week:Employment News Weekly August (08-14)2026 Page provides all the important recruitment notifications published in the Employment News by the Directorate of Publications Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Under the Employment News August (08-14)2026, a number of posts including AgniveerVayu, Field Engineer, Junior Hindi Translator, Agricultural Engineer,Young Professional,Principal/Vice Principal and others have been announced in different organisations including Indian Air Force,UPSC, National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), RITES Ltd,Association of Indian Universities and otehrs. 

The Employment News This Week page will help you to stay updated with the latest government job openings, including Defence Jobs, UPSC Jobs, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, Ministry Jobs, State PSC Jobs, and many more. You will get here all the details regarding the government job notification including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and others.

This Employment News This Week page is a valuable resource for government job aspirants with different educational qualifications including 10th, 12th, ITI, Diploma, Graduate, Post Graduate and B.Tech. Find complete details about current and upcoming recruitment notifications, application deadlines, eligibility criteria, and official advertisements in one place. We update this page every week to help you stay informed about the latest opportunities featured in the Employment News newspaper.

Employment News August (08-14)2026

Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF

SJVN Limited

  Engineer August 26, 2026 https://sjvn.nic.in Get Details 

RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL)

 Solution Architect August 27, 2026 https://www.railtel.in Get Details

Indian Coast Guard

 Assistant Yet To Declare https://www.indiancoastguard.gov.in/ Get Details 

 Indian Institute of Packaging

  Professor  Augutst 22, 2026  https://iip-in.com Get Details

Employment News August (01-07)2026

Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF

RCFL

 Management Trainee August 24, 2026 https://www.rcfltd.com Get Details 

 Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC)

 Young Professional

 August 14, 2026

   https://www.nmrcnoida.com Get Details 
 Punjab National Bank (PNB)  Local Bank Officer   August 09, 2026  pnb.bank.in  Get Details

 Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) 

  Medical Officer  August 10, 2026  https://tmc.gov.in Get Details
 IGDTUW   Faculty   August 21, 2026  https://www.igdtuw.ac.in Get Details 
 National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)  Assistant  August 07, 2026  nationalinsurance.nic.co.in Get Details 
 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)   Process Technician  August 13, 2026  https://www.bharatpetroleum.in Get Details

Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026

Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF

RITES Ltd

Field Engineer & Other

July 30, 2026

 https://www.rites.com Get Details 

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)

 Junior Hindi Translator

Sep 07, 2026

 https://stpi.in Get Details 
UPSC  Agricultural Engineer Aug 14, 2026 https://www.upsc.gov.in/ Get Details

National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR)

 Account Officer & Others Aug 23, 2026 https://www.sowarigpainstitute.in Get Details
Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu  Aug 17, 2026 https://iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in Get Details 
UPSC  Principal/Vice Principal  August 14, 2026  https://www.upsc.gov.in Get Details 
 Association of Indian Universities Young Professional  Within 30 days  www.aiu.ac.in Get Details

Employment News (July 18 - July 24) 2026

Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF
Indian Coast Guard  Assistant Within 60 days  www.indiancoastguard.gov.in Get Details
IHMCL Systems Engineer Aug 02, 2026 https://ihmcl.co.in/ Get Details 
NABFID Chief Executive Officer July 24, 2026 https://nabfid.org/ Get Details

Central Government Jobs This Week

Weekly Employment News published on a weekly basis is a huge source of Government Jobs Notification under the domain of Central Government Departments. The Central Government used to provide massive job opportunities under different Ministries, Departments, Staff Selection Commission, Railway, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Para Military Forces and others.

Aspirants aiming to become a part of these various Central Governments have a glorious chance to get the Jobs Notification released on a weekly basis through the Employment News Weekly. You can check details of the Central Jobs Notification declared by different Ministries, Organisation given below-

Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF
 IIT ISM  Assistant Professor  Sep 30, 2026  iitism.ac.in  Details Here 
         

State Government Jobs This Week

Get all State Government and Union Territory jobs recruitment published by various State Public Service Commission and State Staff Service Commission. A number of posts including State Administrative Service, State Police Services, Revenue Services, Block Development Officer (BDO) and others are released on weekly basis by the State PSCs including APPSC, TNPSC, MPSC, MPPSC, UPPSC, KPSC, BPSC, TSPSC, HPPSC, HPSC and others.

Apart from these, the stage Subordinate Services including UPSSC, HPSSC, UKSSC, BSSC and other state organizations used to publish recruitment notifications. You can check details of the State Government Jobs Notification declared by different State PSCs, Organisation given below-

Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF
 NSU, Imphal  Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts  Aug 09, 2026  https://www.nsu.ac.in  Details Here 
         

Employment News Government Jobs: How to Apply?

To apply for the various government jobs notifications, you will have to go through the detailed notification for the particular advertisement you are interested in applying for. Generally the process to apply for government jobs notification remained similar. You can follow the steps given below as a general process to apply for different jobs-

  • Visit the Website: Go to the official website for which you are applying. 
  • Review Eligibility: Click on the specific job notification to read the eligibility criteria, age limit, and educational requirements.
  • Apply Directly: If you meet the criteria, follow the application link provided in the notification to submit your application on the official recruitment board's website.
  • Provide Details: Now fill the details including Educational, Eligibility, Age Limit, Experience and others as per the notification pdf. 
  • Complete Application Process: Now complete the final application process and keep a copy of the application form for future reference. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 13:35 IST

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