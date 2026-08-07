Employment News 2026 PDF: Check Job Notification of This Week August (08-14) 2026

Employment News This Week:Employment News Weekly August (08-14)2026 Page provides all the important recruitment notifications published in the Employment News by the Directorate of Publications Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Under the Employment News August (08-14)2026, a number of posts including AgniveerVayu, Field Engineer, Junior Hindi Translator, Agricultural Engineer,Young Professional,Principal/Vice Principal and others have been announced in different organisations including Indian Air Force,UPSC, National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), RITES Ltd,Association of Indian Universities and otehrs. The Employment News This Week page will help you to stay updated with the latest government job openings, including Defence Jobs, UPSC Jobs, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, Ministry Jobs, State PSC Jobs, and many more. You will get here all the details regarding the government job notification including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and others.

This Employment News This Week page is a valuable resource for government job aspirants with different educational qualifications including 10th, 12th, ITI, Diploma, Graduate, Post Graduate and B.Tech. Find complete details about current and upcoming recruitment notifications, application deadlines, eligibility criteria, and official advertisements in one place. We update this page every week to help you stay informed about the latest opportunities featured in the Employment News newspaper. Employment News August (08-14)2026 Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF SJVN Limited Engineer August 26, 2026 https://sjvn.nic.in Get Details RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) Solution Architect August 27, 2026 https://www.railtel.in Get Details Indian Coast Guard Assistant Yet To Declare https://www.indiancoastguard.gov.in/ Get Details Indian Institute of Packaging Professor Augutst 22, 2026 https://iip-in.com Get Details

Employment News August (01-07)2026 Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF RCFL Management Trainee August 24, 2026 https://www.rcfltd.com Get Details Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Young Professional August 14, 2026 https://www.nmrcnoida.com Get Details Punjab National Bank (PNB) Local Bank Officer August 09, 2026 pnb.bank.in Get Details Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Medical Officer August 10, 2026 https://tmc.gov.in Get Details IGDTUW Faculty August 21, 2026 https://www.igdtuw.ac.in Get Details National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Assistant August 07, 2026 nationalinsurance.nic.co.in Get Details Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Process Technician August 13, 2026 https://www.bharatpetroleum.in Get Details

Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026 Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF RITES Ltd Field Engineer & Other July 30, 2026 https://www.rites.com Get Details Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Junior Hindi Translator Sep 07, 2026 https://stpi.in Get Details UPSC Agricultural Engineer Aug 14, 2026 https://www.upsc.gov.in/ Get Details National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR) Account Officer & Others Aug 23, 2026 https://www.sowarigpainstitute.in Get Details Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Aug 17, 2026 https://iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in Get Details UPSC Principal/Vice Principal August 14, 2026 https://www.upsc.gov.in Get Details Association of Indian Universities Young Professional Within 30 days www.aiu.ac.in Get Details

Employment News (July 18 - July 24) 2026 Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF Indian Coast Guard Assistant Within 60 days www.indiancoastguard.gov.in Get Details IHMCL Systems Engineer Aug 02, 2026 https://ihmcl.co.in/ Get Details NABFID Chief Executive Officer July 24, 2026 https://nabfid.org/ Get Details Central Government Jobs This Week Weekly Employment News published on a weekly basis is a huge source of Government Jobs Notification under the domain of Central Government Departments. The Central Government used to provide massive job opportunities under different Ministries, Departments, Staff Selection Commission, Railway, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Para Military Forces and others. Aspirants aiming to become a part of these various Central Governments have a glorious chance to get the Jobs Notification released on a weekly basis through the Employment News Weekly. You can check details of the Central Jobs Notification declared by different Ministries, Organisation given below-

Organization Name Post Name Last Date Official Website Notification Link / PDF IIT ISM Assistant Professor Sep 30, 2026 iitism.ac.in Details Here State Government Jobs This Week Get all State Government and Union Territory jobs recruitment published by various State Public Service Commission and State Staff Service Commission. A number of posts including State Administrative Service, State Police Services, Revenue Services, Block Development Officer (BDO) and others are released on weekly basis by the State PSCs including APPSC, TNPSC, MPSC, MPPSC, UPPSC, KPSC, BPSC, TSPSC, HPPSC, HPSC and others. Apart from these, the stage Subordinate Services including UPSSC, HPSSC, UKSSC, BSSC and other state organizations used to publish recruitment notifications. You can check details of the State Government Jobs Notification declared by different State PSCs, Organisation given below-