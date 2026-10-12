Indian Army TES Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for TES 57 Course, Check Notification, Eligibility and Other Details
Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has released the notification for the 57th Technical Entry Scheme (TES 57) in the Employment News (10-16) October 2026. Candidates can submit online applications on or before November 12, 2026. Check all details here.
Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has released the notification for the 57th Technical Entry Scheme (TES 57) in the Employment News (10-16) October 2026. Eligible unmarried male candidates who have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and have appeared for the JEE (Mains) 2026 examination for Permanent Commission (PC) can apply for these posts. Candidates can submit online applications via www.joinindianarmy.nic.in between October 14, 2026, and November 12, 2026.
Candidates are advised to download the detailed notification from the official website of the Indian army-https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
Candidates with certain eligibility can submit online applications via www.joinindianarmy.nic.in between October 14, 2026, and November 12, 2026. You can check the detailed schedule given below-
|Starting Date of submission of online application
|October 14, 2026
|Last date for submission of online application
|November 12, 2026
Indian Army TES Recruitment 2026: Overview
The Indian Army has released the notification for the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES)-57 course commencing in July 2027. You can check the key points of the notification, including eligibility criteria, essential qualifications, application fee, and selection process, given below-
|
Particulars
|
Details
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Recruitment Name
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Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2026
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Commission Type
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Short Service Commission (Technical)
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Course Name
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57th Technical Entry Scheme (TES 57)
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Online Application Start Date
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October 14, 2026
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Online Application Closing Date
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November 12, 2026
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Eligibility
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60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) in Class 12.
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Mode of Application
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Online
Indian Army TES 57 Eligibility Criteria
Applicants willing to apply for TES 57 Course must meet specific academic and examination requirements to be eligible. You can check the details of eligibility criteria given below-
Educational Qualification:
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12th passed in Science subjects (Math, Physics and Chemistry) with at least 60% marks in Class 12th
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The candidate must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2021.
Age Limit:
16½ years to 19½ years
Nationality:
A candidate must be an unmarried male and must either be : (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, or (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Govt of India.
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