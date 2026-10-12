Indian Army TES Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for TES 57 Course, Check Notification, Eligibility and Other Details

Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has released the notification for the 57th Technical Entry Scheme (TES 57) in the Employment News (10-16) October 2026. Eligible unmarried male candidates who have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and have appeared for the JEE (Mains) 2026 examination for Permanent Commission (PC) can apply for these posts. Candidates can submit online applications via www.joinindianarmy.nic.in between October 14, 2026, and November 12, 2026.

Candidates are advised to download the detailed notification from the official website of the Indian army-https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army TES 57 Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

Candidates with certain eligibility can submit online applications via www.joinindianarmy.nic.in between October 14, 2026, and November 12, 2026. You can check the detailed schedule given below-