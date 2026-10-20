From Pragyan Ojha, Ajit Agarkar to Chetan Sharma- Complete List of Indian Men’s Cricket Chief Selectors from 2000 To 2026

Indian Men’s Chief Selectors from 2000 to 2026: The chief selectors plays an important role in Indian Cricket team.

The chief selectors is the head of the selection committee for selecting the players for the Indian men’s national cricket team across all the format of cricket, including ODIs, Test, & T20.

The committee reviews the players performance, their fitness, experience, and the requirement for the team, then they select the squad for the international matches & tournaments.

Since 2000, there have been many Chief Selectors who played an important role in Indan cricket team.

Recently, BCCI has announced the new Chief Selectors, and now Pragyan Ojha will be managing all the final selection criteria of the players for the Team India.