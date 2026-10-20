From Pragyan Ojha, Ajit Agarkar to Chetan Sharma- Complete List of Indian Men’s Cricket Chief Selectors from 2000 To 2026
Check the list of Indian men’s cricket chief selectors from 2000 to 2026, including Chandu Borde, Kiran More, Sandeep Patil, Ajit Agarkar and others.
Indian Men’s Chief Selectors from 2000 to 2026: The chief selectors plays an important role in Indian Cricket team.
The chief selectors is the head of the selection committee for selecting the players for the Indian men’s national cricket team across all the format of cricket, including ODIs, Test, & T20.
The committee reviews the players performance, their fitness, experience, and the requirement for the team, then they select the squad for the international matches & tournaments.
Since 2000, there have been many Chief Selectors who played an important role in Indan cricket team.
Recently, BCCI has announced the new Chief Selectors, and now Pragyan Ojha will be managing all the final selection criteria of the players for the Team India.
🚨 Announcement 🚨 Mr Ramesh Powar @imrameshpowar appointed to Men’s Selection Committee. Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha @pragyanojha will chair the Committee. BCCI appreciates Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Committee. Details ▶️ https://t.co/z0jcyPWkr0 #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2026
Here is the chronological list of Indian men's cricket chief selectors from 2000 to 2026, based on the names and periods provided.
List of Indian Men’s Chief Selectors from 2000 to 2026
|
Period
|
Chief Selector
|
2026–Present
|
Pragyan Ojha
|
2023–2026
|
Ajit Agarkar
|
2020–2023
|
Chetan Sharma
|
2020
|
Sunil Joshi
|
2016–2020
|
MSK Prasad
|
2012–2016
|
Sandeep Patil
|
2008–2012
|
Kris Srikkanth
|
2006–2008
|
Dilip Vengsarkar
|
2004–2006
|
Kiran More
|
2002–2004
|
Syed Kirmani
|
2000–2002
|
Chandu Borde
Note: Shiv Sunder Das also served as interim chief selector in 2023. The periods above follow the supplied list, with the latest appointment updated using the BCCI's official announcement.
Who Are the Indian Men’s Chief Selectors?
1. Pragyan Ojha (2026–Present)
Currently, the new Chief Selectors of Team India Cricket is Pragyan Ojha. Recently, BCCI has announced his name, after Agit Agarkar retired in October 2026.
Pragyna Ojha was the former Indian left-arm spinner who represented team India in all three formats, including ODIs, Test & T20I.
2. Ajit Agarkar (2023–2026)
Ajit Agarkar took the charge as the chief selector of Team India in July 2023. He was a fast-bowling all-rounder in team India.
During his tenure, team India won major international tournaments including 2024 & 2026 T20 World and 2026 Champions Trophy.
3. Chetan Sharma (2020–2023)
Chetan Sharma, a former Indian fast bowler, headed the selection committee from 2020 to 2023. His tenure covered several important international series and major cricket tournaments.
4. Sunil Joshi (2020)
Sunil Joshi, a former Indian left-arm spinner, briefly served as the chief selector in 2020. He was appointed during a period of change in the national selection committee.
5. MSK Prasad (2016–2020)
MSK Prasad, a former wicketkeeper-batter, led the selection committee from 2016 to 2020. His tenure included preparations for major international tournaments and changes in India's team combinations.
What Is the Role of a Chief Selector?
The chief selector leads the committee responsible for choosing India's senior men's cricket team. The main responsibilities include:
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Selecting players for Test, ODI and T20I matches.
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Reviewing players' performances in domestic and international cricket.
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Considering fitness, form and team balance.
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Identifying young players for future opportunities.
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Building squads for major tournaments and international series.
The chief selector does not make every decision alone. Team selection is handled by the selection committee, which evaluates players and discusses the team's requirements.
Conclusion
From Chandu Borde in the early 2000s to Pragyan Ojha in 2026, India's chief selectors have played an important role in shaping the national cricket team. Each selection committee has worked in a different cricketing period, making decisions about experienced players, emerging talent and team combinations.
For cricket fans, knowing the chief selectors and their tenures offers a useful look at how Indian cricket's team-selection process has changed over the years.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.