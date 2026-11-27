World AIDS Day 2026: World AIDS Day is observed annually on 1 December. The day is recognized to create awareness among people about HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), its transmission, diagnostic testing, preventive measures, and treatment options. WHO commemorates this day to provide essential prevention, testing and treatment support services, build trust, generate innovative solutions, promote health, monitor the implementation of policies and programmes, and hold providers accountable. The theme for World AIDS Day 2023 is “Let communities lead”.

World AIDS Day 2026: Awareness Programs

In honour of the many lives lost to AIDS, the WHO Regional Office for Africa will be at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe on World AIDS Day 2023, alongside Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director, and leaders of the HIV response in Zimbabwe.