Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
HP Board Date Sheet 2026: HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released at hpbose.org; Check Exam Dates Here

Nov 26, 2025, 15:57 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, has released the timetable for Class 10th and 12th. Download the HPBOSE time table from hpbose.org and check exam dates, timings, and important updates here

HP Board Date Sheet 2026: Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released at hpbose.org
Key Points

  • HPBOSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2-26 is now available on the official website
  • HP Board 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026
  • HP Board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026

HPBOSE 10th and 12th Datesheet 2026: Himachal Pradesh  Board of School Education has issued the HPBOSE datesheet 2026 for the class 10 and class 12 examinations. Students appearing for the HP Board class 10 and class 12 exams 2026 can download the datesheet PDF on the official website.

As per the dates issued, HP Board 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026, while HP Board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026. Along with the theory examination, the board has also issued the schedule for HPBOSE 10th and 12th practical exam 2026. The practicals for the regular and SOS candidates will be conducted at their respective schools from February 20 to 28, 2026. Students are required to contact their principals on or before February 18 to get their subject-wise schedule.  

HP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2025: Date and Time

The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 timetable 2026 is now available on the official website. As per the Date Sheet PDF issued, the HP Board 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. 

HP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2026: Check Timetable PDF Here

Check the official timetable PDF for the HP Board 10th exam 2026 below

hp-10th-2026

HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2026

DateSubject (For regular candidates)Subject (For SOS candidates)
03-03-2026 English English
05-03-2026 Music (Vocal)
06-03-2026 Hindi Hindi
07-03-2026 Financial Literacy* (NSE) Financial Literacy* (NSE)
11-03-2026 Mathematics Mathematics
14-03-2026 Science and Technology Science and Technology
16-03-2026 Computer Science Computer Science
17-03-2026 Music (Instrumental)
18-03-2026 Home Science Home Science
20-03-2026 1. Urdu
2. Tamil*
3. Telugu*
4. Sanskrit
5. Punjabi		 1. Urdu
2. Sanskrit
3. Punjabi
23-03-2026 1. Art
2. Economics
3. Commerce (Elements of Business* / Elements of Books Keeping & Accountancy / Typewriting-English or Hindi*)
4. Automotive (NSQF)
5. Private Security (NSQF)
6. Retail (NSQF)
7. Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) (NSQF)
8. Healthcare (NSQF)
9. Agriculture (NSQF)
10. Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)
11. Telecom (NSQF)
12. Physical Education (NSQF)
13. BFSI (Banking, finance service & insurance) (NSQF)
14. Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
15. Plumber (NSQF)
16. Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
17. Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)
18. Apparels, made ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)
19. Food Processing (NSQF)		 1. Art
2. Economics
3. Commerce (Elements of Books Keeping & Accountancy)
4. Automotive (NSQF)
5. Private Security (NSQF)
6. Retail (NSQF)
7. Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) (NSQF)
8. Healthcare (NSQF)
9. Agriculture (NSQF)
10. Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)
11. Telecom (NSQF)
12. Physical Education (NSQF)
13. BFSI (Banking, finance service & insurance) (NSQF)
14. Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
15. Plumber (NSQF)
16. Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
17. Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)
18. Apparels, made ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)
28-03-2026 Social Science Social Science

HP Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026: Check Timetable PDF Here

Check the class 12 science, commerce and arts stream date sheet below

hp-12th-2026

HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026

DateSubject (For Regular Candidates)Subject (For SOS Candidates)
03-03-2026 Sanskrit Sanskrit
05-03-2026 English English
06-03-2026 Public Administration Public Administration
07-03-2026 Economics Economics
09-03-2026 Physics Physics
10-03-2026 Sociology Sociology
11-03-2026 Fine Arts* (Painting/Graphics/Sculpture/Applied Art)
12-03-2026 Hindi Hindi
13-03-2026 Urdu
Accountancy
Biology		 Urdu
Accountancy
Biology
14-03-2026 Psychology Psychology
16-03-2026 French* French*
17-03-2026 Political Science Political Science
18-03-2026 Philosophy* Philosophy*
19-03-2026 Mathematics Mathematics
20-03-2026 Dance* (Kathak/Bharat Natyam)
23-03-2026 Chemistry
Business Studies		 Chemistry
Business Studies
24-03-2026 Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc) Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)
25-03-2026 Geography Geography
27-03-2026 History History
28-03-2026 Financial Literacy* (NSE) Financial Literacy* (NSE)
30-03-2026 Physical Education
Yoga
Computer Science
Agriculture (NSQF)
Automotive (NSQF)
Healthcare (NSQF)
Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)(NSQF)
Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
Retail (NSQF)
Physical Education (NSQF)
Private Security (NSQF)
Telecom (NSQF)
Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)
BFSI (Banking, Finance Services & Insurance) (NSQF)
Apparels, Made Ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)
Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)
Food Processing (NSQF)		 Physical Education
Yoga
Computer Science
Agriculture (NSQF)
Automotive (NSQF)
Healthcare (NSQF)
Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)(NSQF)
Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
Retail (NSQF)
Physical Education (NSQF)
Private Security (NSQF)
Telecom (NSQF)
Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)
BFSI (Banking, Finance Services & Insurance) (NSQF)
Apparels, Made Ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)
Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)
Plumber (NSQF)
01-04-2026 Music (Instrumental Melodic)
Music (Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)*

HP Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2025: Date and Time

Himachal Pradesh Class 12 date sheet is now available on the official website. As per the date sheet PDF issued, the HP Board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026. The exams for the HP Board class 12 science, arts and commerce streams will be held in a single session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM.

HP Board Date Sheet 2026: Steps to Download Class 10 and 12 Timetable PDF

The link for candidates to download the HP Board 10th and 12th date sheet PDF is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE

Step 2: Click on the Examination section and click on the Date sheet link

Step 3: Click on HP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 and HP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

Step 4: The datesheet PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Save for further reference

