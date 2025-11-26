HP Board Date Sheet 2026: HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released at hpbose.org; Check Exam Dates Here

News

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, has released the timetable for Class 10th and 12th. Download the HPBOSE time table from hpbose.org and check exam dates, timings, and important updates here

Key Points HPBOSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2-26 is now available on the official website

HP Board 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026

HP Board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026

HPBOSE 10th and 12th Datesheet 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the HPBOSE datesheet 2026 for the class 10 and class 12 examinations. Students appearing for the HP Board class 10 and class 12 exams 2026 can download the datesheet PDF on the official website. As per the dates issued, HP Board 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026, while HP Board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026. Along with the theory examination, the board has also issued the schedule for HPBOSE 10th and 12th practical exam 2026. The practicals for the regular and SOS candidates will be conducted at their respective schools from February 20 to 28, 2026. Students are required to contact their principals on or before February 18 to get their subject-wise schedule.

HP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2025: Date and Time The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 timetable 2026 is now available on the official website. As per the Date Sheet PDF issued, the HP Board 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. HP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2026: Check Timetable PDF Here Check the official timetable PDF for the HP Board 10th exam 2026 below HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2026 Date Subject (For regular candidates) Subject (For SOS candidates) 03-03-2026 English English 05-03-2026 Music (Vocal) — 06-03-2026 Hindi Hindi 07-03-2026 Financial Literacy* (NSE) Financial Literacy* (NSE) 11-03-2026 Mathematics Mathematics 14-03-2026 Science and Technology Science and Technology 16-03-2026 Computer Science Computer Science 17-03-2026 Music (Instrumental) — 18-03-2026 Home Science Home Science 20-03-2026 1. Urdu

2. Tamil*

3. Telugu*

4. Sanskrit

5. Punjabi 1. Urdu

2. Sanskrit

3. Punjabi 23-03-2026 1. Art

2. Economics

3. Commerce (Elements of Business* / Elements of Books Keeping & Accountancy / Typewriting-English or Hindi*)

4. Automotive (NSQF)

5. Private Security (NSQF)

6. Retail (NSQF)

7. Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) (NSQF)

8. Healthcare (NSQF)

9. Agriculture (NSQF)

10. Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)

11. Telecom (NSQF)

12. Physical Education (NSQF)

13. BFSI (Banking, finance service & insurance) (NSQF)

14. Media & Entertainment (NSQF)

15. Plumber (NSQF)

16. Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)

17. Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)

18. Apparels, made ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)

19. Food Processing (NSQF) 1. Art

2. Economics

3. Commerce (Elements of Books Keeping & Accountancy)

4. Automotive (NSQF)

5. Private Security (NSQF)

6. Retail (NSQF)

7. Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) (NSQF)

8. Healthcare (NSQF)

9. Agriculture (NSQF)

10. Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)

11. Telecom (NSQF)

12. Physical Education (NSQF)

13. BFSI (Banking, finance service & insurance) (NSQF)

14. Media & Entertainment (NSQF)

15. Plumber (NSQF)

16. Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)

17. Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)

18. Apparels, made ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF) 28-03-2026 Social Science Social Science

HP Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026: Check Timetable PDF Here Check the class 12 science, commerce and arts stream date sheet below HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026 Date Subject (For Regular Candidates) Subject (For SOS Candidates) 03-03-2026 Sanskrit Sanskrit 05-03-2026 English English 06-03-2026 Public Administration Public Administration 07-03-2026 Economics Economics 09-03-2026 Physics Physics 10-03-2026 Sociology Sociology 11-03-2026 Fine Arts* (Painting/Graphics/Sculpture/Applied Art) — 12-03-2026 Hindi Hindi 13-03-2026 Urdu

Accountancy

Biology Urdu

Accountancy

Biology 14-03-2026 Psychology Psychology 16-03-2026 French* French* 17-03-2026 Political Science Political Science 18-03-2026 Philosophy* Philosophy* 19-03-2026 Mathematics Mathematics 20-03-2026 Dance* (Kathak/Bharat Natyam) — 23-03-2026 Chemistry

Business Studies Chemistry

Business Studies 24-03-2026 Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc) Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc) 25-03-2026 Geography Geography 27-03-2026 History History 28-03-2026 Financial Literacy* (NSE) Financial Literacy* (NSE) 30-03-2026 Physical Education

Yoga

Computer Science

Agriculture (NSQF)

Automotive (NSQF)

Healthcare (NSQF)

Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)(NSQF)

Media & Entertainment (NSQF)

Retail (NSQF)

Physical Education (NSQF)

Private Security (NSQF)

Telecom (NSQF)

Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)

BFSI (Banking, Finance Services & Insurance) (NSQF)

Apparels, Made Ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)

Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)

Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)

Food Processing (NSQF) Physical Education

Yoga

Computer Science

Agriculture (NSQF)

Automotive (NSQF)

Healthcare (NSQF)

Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)(NSQF)

Media & Entertainment (NSQF)

Retail (NSQF)

Physical Education (NSQF)

Private Security (NSQF)

Telecom (NSQF)

Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)

BFSI (Banking, Finance Services & Insurance) (NSQF)

Apparels, Made Ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)

Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)

Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)

Plumber (NSQF) 01-04-2026 Music (Instrumental Melodic)

Music (Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)* —

HP Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2025: Date and Time Himachal Pradesh Class 12 date sheet is now available on the official website. As per the date sheet PDF issued, the HP Board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026. The exams for the HP Board class 12 science, arts and commerce streams will be held in a single session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. HP Board Date Sheet 2026: Steps to Download Class 10 and 12 Timetable PDF The link for candidates to download the HP Board 10th and 12th date sheet PDF is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the PDF Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE Step 2: Click on the Examination section and click on the Date sheet link Step 3: Click on HP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 and HP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2026