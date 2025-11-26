HP Board Date Sheet 2026: HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released at hpbose.org; Check Exam Dates Here

Key Points
- HPBOSE 10th 12th Datesheet 2-26 is now available on the official website
- HP Board 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026
- HP Board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026
HPBOSE 10th and 12th Datesheet 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the HPBOSE datesheet 2026 for the class 10 and class 12 examinations. Students appearing for the HP Board class 10 and class 12 exams 2026 can download the datesheet PDF on the official website.
As per the dates issued, HP Board 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026, while HP Board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026. Along with the theory examination, the board has also issued the schedule for HPBOSE 10th and 12th practical exam 2026. The practicals for the regular and SOS candidates will be conducted at their respective schools from February 20 to 28, 2026. Students are required to contact their principals on or before February 18 to get their subject-wise schedule.
HP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2025: Date and Time
The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 timetable 2026 is now available on the official website. As per the Date Sheet PDF issued, the HP Board 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM.
HP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2026: Check Timetable PDF Here
Check the official timetable PDF for the HP Board 10th exam 2026 below
HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2026
|Date
|Subject (For regular candidates)
|Subject (For SOS candidates)
|03-03-2026
|English
|English
|05-03-2026
|Music (Vocal)
|—
|06-03-2026
|Hindi
|Hindi
|07-03-2026
|Financial Literacy* (NSE)
|Financial Literacy* (NSE)
|11-03-2026
|Mathematics
|Mathematics
|14-03-2026
|Science and Technology
|Science and Technology
|16-03-2026
|Computer Science
|Computer Science
|17-03-2026
|Music (Instrumental)
|—
|18-03-2026
|Home Science
|Home Science
|20-03-2026
|1. Urdu
2. Tamil*
3. Telugu*
4. Sanskrit
5. Punjabi
|1. Urdu
2. Sanskrit
3. Punjabi
|23-03-2026
|1. Art
2. Economics
3. Commerce (Elements of Business* / Elements of Books Keeping & Accountancy / Typewriting-English or Hindi*)
4. Automotive (NSQF)
5. Private Security (NSQF)
6. Retail (NSQF)
7. Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) (NSQF)
8. Healthcare (NSQF)
9. Agriculture (NSQF)
10. Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)
11. Telecom (NSQF)
12. Physical Education (NSQF)
13. BFSI (Banking, finance service & insurance) (NSQF)
14. Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
15. Plumber (NSQF)
16. Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
17. Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)
18. Apparels, made ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)
19. Food Processing (NSQF)
|1. Art
2. Economics
3. Commerce (Elements of Books Keeping & Accountancy)
4. Automotive (NSQF)
5. Private Security (NSQF)
6. Retail (NSQF)
7. Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) (NSQF)
8. Healthcare (NSQF)
9. Agriculture (NSQF)
10. Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)
11. Telecom (NSQF)
12. Physical Education (NSQF)
13. BFSI (Banking, finance service & insurance) (NSQF)
14. Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
15. Plumber (NSQF)
16. Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
17. Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)
18. Apparels, made ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)
|28-03-2026
|Social Science
|Social Science
HP Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2026: Check Timetable PDF Here
Check the class 12 science, commerce and arts stream date sheet below
HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026
|Date
|Subject (For Regular Candidates)
|Subject (For SOS Candidates)
|03-03-2026
|Sanskrit
|Sanskrit
|05-03-2026
|English
|English
|06-03-2026
|Public Administration
|Public Administration
|07-03-2026
|Economics
|Economics
|09-03-2026
|Physics
|Physics
|10-03-2026
|Sociology
|Sociology
|11-03-2026
|Fine Arts* (Painting/Graphics/Sculpture/Applied Art)
|—
|12-03-2026
|Hindi
|Hindi
|13-03-2026
|Urdu
Accountancy
Biology
|Urdu
Accountancy
Biology
|14-03-2026
|Psychology
|Psychology
|16-03-2026
|French*
|French*
|17-03-2026
|Political Science
|Political Science
|18-03-2026
|Philosophy*
|Philosophy*
|19-03-2026
|Mathematics
|Mathematics
|20-03-2026
|Dance* (Kathak/Bharat Natyam)
|—
|23-03-2026
|Chemistry
Business Studies
|Chemistry
Business Studies
|24-03-2026
|Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)
|Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)
|25-03-2026
|Geography
|Geography
|27-03-2026
|History
|History
|28-03-2026
|Financial Literacy* (NSE)
|Financial Literacy* (NSE)
|30-03-2026
|Physical Education
Yoga
Computer Science
Agriculture (NSQF)
Automotive (NSQF)
Healthcare (NSQF)
Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)(NSQF)
Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
Retail (NSQF)
Physical Education (NSQF)
Private Security (NSQF)
Telecom (NSQF)
Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)
BFSI (Banking, Finance Services & Insurance) (NSQF)
Apparels, Made Ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)
Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)
Food Processing (NSQF)
|Physical Education
Yoga
Computer Science
Agriculture (NSQF)
Automotive (NSQF)
Healthcare (NSQF)
Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)(NSQF)
Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
Retail (NSQF)
Physical Education (NSQF)
Private Security (NSQF)
Telecom (NSQF)
Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)
BFSI (Banking, Finance Services & Insurance) (NSQF)
Apparels, Made Ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)
Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)
Plumber (NSQF)
|01-04-2026
|Music (Instrumental Melodic)
Music (Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)*
|—
HP Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2025: Date and Time
Himachal Pradesh Class 12 date sheet is now available on the official website. As per the date sheet PDF issued, the HP Board 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026. The exams for the HP Board class 12 science, arts and commerce streams will be held in a single session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM.
HP Board Date Sheet 2026: Steps to Download Class 10 and 12 Timetable PDF
The link for candidates to download the HP Board 10th and 12th date sheet PDF is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE
Step 2: Click on the Examination section and click on the Date sheet link
Step 3: Click on HP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 and HP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2026
Step 4: The datesheet PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Save for further reference
