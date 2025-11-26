Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025: Download Exam Scorecard at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Key Points
- Log in using the application number and date of birth to download the Bihar DElEd 2025 Result
- Admission details to be available on the Online Facilitation System for Students portal
Bihar DElEd 2025 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar DElEd 2025 results today, November 26, 2025. The result will be announced at 1:00 PM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check the result through the link on the website.
To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their Bihar DElEd 2025 Application Number and Date of Birth. The result will be available for download at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the result and download the scorecard.
According to reports, the official notification issued states that Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, will release the result of D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Examination, 2025 on November 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM. Along with the result, the board will also provide the information regarding the process of admission of successful candidates in D.El.Ed institutes through OFSS.
Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2025 - Click Here (Available at 1 PM)
Steps to Download Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2025
The link for candidates to download the Bihar DElEd 2025 result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar DelEd
Step 2: Click on the result 2025 link
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth
Step 4: The Bihar DElEd result 2025 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
Details Mentioned on Bihar DElEd 2025 Scorecard
The Bihar DElEd 2025 scorecard will include the following details
- Candidate name
- Application number
- Name of Exam
- Course name
- Subject wise marks scored
