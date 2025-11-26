Bihar DELED Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025: Download Exam Scorecard at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 26, 2025, 12:32 IST

Bihar DElEd result 2025 will be announced at 1 PM today, November 26. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the scorecard at results.deledbihar.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bihar DElEd 2025 Result at results.deledbihar.in
Bihar DElEd 2025 Result at results.deledbihar.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Log in using the application number and date of birth to download the Bihar DElEd 2025 Result
  • Admission details to be available on the Online Facilitation System for Students portal

Bihar DElEd 2025 Result:  The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar DElEd 2025 results today, November 26, 2025. The result will be announced at 1:00 PM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check the result through the link on the website.

To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their Bihar DElEd 2025 Application Number and Date of Birth. The result will be available for download at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the result and download the scorecard.

According to reports, the official notification issued states that Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, will release the result of D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Examination, 2025 on November 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM. Along with the result, the board will also provide the information regarding the process of admission of successful candidates in D.El.Ed institutes through OFSS.

Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2025 - Click Here (Available at 1 PM)

Steps to Download Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2025

The link for candidates to download the Bihar DElEd 2025 result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar DelEd

Step 2: Click on the result 2025 link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The Bihar DElEd result 2025 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

Details Mentioned on Bihar DElEd 2025 Scorecard

The Bihar DElEd 2025 scorecard will include the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Application number
  • Name of Exam
  • Course name
  • Subject wise marks scored
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News