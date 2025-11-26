Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025: Download Exam Scorecard at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar DElEd 2025 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar DElEd 2025 results today, November 26, 2025. The result will be announced at 1:00 PM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check the result through the link on the website.

To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their Bihar DElEd 2025 Application Number and Date of Birth. The result will be available for download at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the result and download the scorecard.

According to reports, the official notification issued states that Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, will release the result of D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Examination, 2025 on November 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM. Along with the result, the board will also provide the information regarding the process of admission of successful candidates in D.El.Ed institutes through OFSS.