EMS Result 2025 OUT: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) declared the annual results of various UG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the RGUHS results.

Aug 1, 2025, 17:56 IST
EMS Result 2025: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has recently released the yearly results of various UG courses including MBBS, BHMS, BSc Nursing, BPharma and other exams. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official result portal- gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their RGUHS results 2025 using the direct link provided below. To access the gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in results, the students need to enter their registration number.

EMS Results 2025

As per the latest update, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences released the results of various UG programs. The students can check their EMS results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in. 

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Result 2025

How to Check RGUHS Results 2025?

Candidates can check their semester EMS results for various UG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RGUHS results 2025

Step 1: Visit the official result portal - gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your Registration Number, select course and click on ‘View’ 

Step 3: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences: Highlights

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1996. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). RGUHS offers UG, PG, and diploma, programs in various specialisations like Modern Medicine, Homoeopathy, and Indian Systems of Medicine like Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, and other allied sciences.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences: Highlights

University Name

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

Established

1996

Location

Bengaluru, Karnataka

RGUHS Result Link - Latest

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQs

  • Is RGUHS Result 2024 Declared for BSc Nursing?
    +
    Yes, RGUHS has released the results of BSc Nursing on its official website. RGUHS result 2024 has been released by the Controller of Examination.
