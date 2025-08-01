EMS Result 2025: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has recently released the yearly results of various UG courses including MBBS, BHMS, BSc Nursing, BPharma and other exams. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official result portal- gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their RGUHS results 2025 using the direct link provided below. To access the gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in results, the students need to enter their registration number.

EMS Results 2025

As per the latest update, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences released the results of various UG programs. The students can check their EMS results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in.