This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 22 December

Every day in the calendar has a history. Some days changed the world, while others saw small moments that still matter. Have you ever wondered what happened on December 22 in history? On this day, many important events took place. In 1808, Beethoven's Fifth Symphony premiered in Vienna and became one of the most famous musical pieces ever. In 1849, writer Fyodor Dostoevsky was spared from execution at the last moment. General Sherman gifted the city of Savannah to President Lincoln in 1864, near the end of the American Civil War. In 1894, the controversial Dreyfus Affair began in France, stirring global debate. Nicolae Ceaușescu, Romania's communist ruler, was overthrown in 1989, and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin reopened that same year, symbolising reunification. Other events include Richard Reid's failed shoe bombing attempt in 2001 and breakthroughs in aviation and culture. In this article, we'll explore these events and more.
What Happened On This Day—December 22?
Here's what happened in history on December 22:
1808 – Beethoven's Fifth Symphony Premieres
- On December 22, 1808, Ludwig van Beethoven premiered his Fifth Symphony in Vienna.
- The concert was long and complicated, and early reviews were mixed.
- Over time, the symphony became one of the most famous pieces of classical music ever written.
1849 – Fyodor Dostoevsky Spared from Execution
- On December 22, Fyodor Dostoevsky was taken before a firing squad.
- He had been sentenced to death for alleged anti-government activities.
- At the last moment, his execution was stopped.
- He was instead sent into exile, an experience that profoundly influenced his later writing.
1864 – General Sherman Presents Savannah to Lincoln
- On December 22, Union General William T. Sherman captured Savannah, Georgia.
- He offered the city as a Christmas gift to President Abraham Lincoln.
- Savannah was a key port during the American Civil War.
1884 – Cattleman John Chisum Dies
- John Chisum, a significant figure in the Lincoln County War, died in Arkansas.
- He was one of the most powerful cattlemen in the American West.
1894 – Alfred Dreyfus Found Guilty
- On this day, French officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason.
- The trial was unfair and based on weak evidence.
- His case caused a major political and social scandal in France.
1894 – U.S. Golf Association Founded
- The United States Golf Association (USGA) was formed in New York.
- It became the governing body for golf in the United States.
1917 – Russian-German Peace Talks Begin
- Peace negotiations between Russia and Germany began at Brest-Litovsk.
- These talks followed a ceasefire on the Eastern Front during World War I.
1941 – Churchill Meets Roosevelt
- British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived in Washington, D.C.
- He met President Franklin D. Roosevelt to plan the World War II strategy.
1956 – First Gorilla Born in Captivity
- Colo, the first gorilla born in captivity, was born on December 22.
- Her birth was a significant milestone in animal conservation.
1968 – Julie Nixon Marries David Eisenhower
- Julie Nixon, daughter of President-elect Richard Nixon, got married.
- Her husband, David Eisenhower, was the grandson of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
1971 – Soviet Union Criticises China
- The Soviet Union accused China of supporting U.S. policies in Vietnam.
- This showed growing tension between the two communist powers.
1978 – John Wayne Gacy Confesses
- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy confessed to murdering dozens of young men.
- Many victims were buried under his home in Chicago.
1984 – Bernhard Goetz Subway Shooting
- Bernhard Goetz shot four young men on a New York City subway train.
- The case sparked nationwide debate about crime and self-defence.
1988 – Chico Mendes Assassinated
- Brazilian environmental activist Chico Mendes was murdered.
- He fought to protect the Amazon rainforest and indigenous communities.
1989 – Romanian Government Falls
- Romania's communist government collapsed on December 22.
- Dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu was overthrown after mass protests.
1993 – "Philadelphia" Film Release
- The movie Philadelphia opened in theatres.
- It was the first major Hollywood film to focus on AIDS.
- Tom Hanks won an Oscar for his role.
2001 – Shoe Bomber Attack Attempt
- Richard Reid tried to detonate explosives hidden in his shoes.
- Passengers and crew stopped him during the Paris-to-Miami flight.
2001 – World's First Cloned Cat Is Born
- The first cloned cat, CC (Copy Cat), was born in Texas.
- She lived for 18 years.
- Her birth sparked global interest in pet cloning.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 22?
December 22 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 22
Diane Sawyer (1945 – )
- Famous American TV journalist.
- Known for ABC World News and Good Morning America.
Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960–1988)
- Influential Neo-expressionist artist.
- Known for graffiti-style art with symbols and text.
Ralph Fiennes (1962 – )
- English actor.
- Known for Schindler's List, The English Patient, and Harry Potter.
Notable Deaths on December 22
1880 – George Eliot Dies
- Mary Ann Evans, known by her pen name George Eliot, died on December 22, 1880.
- She was a famous English novelist.
- She wrote classics like Adam Bede and Silas Marner.
1939 – Ma Rainey Dies
- Ma Rainey, an American blues singer called the "Mother of the Blues”, died at age 53.
- She helped shape early blues music in the U.S.
1943 – Beatrix Potter Dies
- Beatrix Potter, beloved English children's author, died on December 22, 1943.
- She created the timeless Peter Rabbit stories.
1940 – Nathanael West Dies
- American writer Nathanael West died on this day.
- He was known for satirical novels like Miss Lonelyhearts.
1950s – Rachel Jackson Dies
- Rachel Jackson, wife of U.S. President Andrew Jackson, died on December 22, 1828.
- Though she never became first lady during his presidency, she was remembered for her influence on him.
1961 – First U.S. Soldier in Vietnam Dies
- James Thomas Davis, a U.S. military advisor, was killed in Vietnam on December 22, 1961.
- He was one of the earliest Americans to die in the conflict.
2002 – Joe Strummer Dies
- Joe Strummer, British musician and frontman of The Clash, died of a heart attack at 50.
- He was known for punk rock classics like London Calling.
2014 – Joe Cocker Dies
- Joe Cocker, the English rock and blues singer, died at age 70.
- He was known for With a Little Help from My Friends.
Other Famous Deaths on December 22
- Butterfly McQueen – American actress (Gone with the Wind).
- Christine Cavanaugh – Voice actress known for popular animated roles.
- Elena Mukhina – Russian gymnast.
- Big Scarr – American rapper.
