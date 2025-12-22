This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 22 December

Every day in the calendar has a history. Some days changed the world, while others saw small moments that still matter. Have you ever wondered what happened on December 22 in history? On this day, many important events took place. In 1808, Beethoven's Fifth Symphony premiered in Vienna and became one of the most famous musical pieces ever. In 1849, writer Fyodor Dostoevsky was spared from execution at the last moment. General Sherman gifted the city of Savannah to President Lincoln in 1864, near the end of the American Civil War. In 1894, the controversial Dreyfus Affair began in France, stirring global debate. Nicolae Ceaușescu, Romania's communist ruler, was overthrown in 1989, and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin reopened that same year, symbolising reunification. Other events include Richard Reid's failed shoe bombing attempt in 2001 and breakthroughs in aviation and culture. In this article, we'll explore these events and more.