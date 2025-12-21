Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
How to Check If a Photo or Video Is AI-Generated Using Google Gemini: Key Takeaways

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 21, 2025, 11:36 EDT

Discover how to use Google Gemini to detect AI-generated photos and videos using SynthID watermarking. Learn the Step-by-step guide and limits through this blog.

In an era where AI-generated media is becoming increasingly convincing, distinguishing real content from artificial creations has turned into a global challenge. Recognising this, Google has rolled out a powerful verification feature within its Gemini app that helps users determine whether an image or video was created or edited by Google AI tools. This educational yet news-oriented guide breaks down how the feature works and how you can use it yourself.

Why Verification Matters Today?

With generative AI tools producing hyper-realistic visuals and clips, misinformation and deceptive media are on the rise. Whether you’re a student, journalist, content creator, or everyday netizen, being able to check the authenticity of media helps curb the spread of fake content online. Google’s answer to this problem is a content transparency tool powered by SynthID watermarking embedded into AI-created media.

What Is SynthID?

SynthID is a subtle, invisible digital watermark that Google’s AI systems embed into both images and videos at the moment they are generated or edited. These watermarks are designed to remain detectable even after common edits, such as cropping, filtering, or compression. When you upload media into Gemini, the app scans for these digital markers to assess whether AI was involved in its creation.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Use Google Gemini for AI Verification?

The step-by-step guide on using Google Gemini for AI verification is: 

Open the Gemini App

Ensure you have the latest version of the Google Gemini app on your phone or tablet. The AI verification feature is available globally in all supported languages.

Upload the Media File

Choose the photo or video you want to check. For video verification, note that files must be under 100 MB and no longer than 90 seconds. Upload the content directly in the app.

Ask the Verification Question

Simply ask a natural-language question such as:

  • “Was this generated using Google AI?”

  • “Is this image/video AI-generated?”
     Gemini understands conversational prompts and will analyse accordingly.

Review the Results

Once processed, Gemini scans for SynthID marks across visual and audio tracks. The app may respond with detailed context. For example, indicate if the watermark was found in specific segments of a video but not others. This makes the results more helpful than just a simple yes/no answer.

Therefore, Google’s push for media transparency through Gemini marks a significant step in the fight against digital misinformation. While detection is currently tied to Google’s own AI ecosystem, this tool empowers users with an easy way to verify media they encounter daily, and bringing clarity and confidence back to the digital experience.

    FAQs

    • Is this feature free for everyone?
      +
      Yes, as long as you have the Gemini app, the AI verification feature is available globally without additional charges.
    • What are the size limits for video verification?
      +
      Videos must be less than 100 MB and shorter than 90 seconds to be uploaded for AI detection.
    • Does the watermark affect how the photo/video looks?
      +
      No, the SynthID watermark is imperceptible to the human eye and doesn’t change the media’s appearance or quality.
    • Can Gemini detect all AI-generated content?
      +
      Not yet. Gemini currently detects content that has SynthID watermarks from Google AI tools. It may not identify media created by third-party AI services that don’t use SynthID.

