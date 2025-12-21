How to Check If a Photo or Video Is AI-Generated Using Google Gemini: Key Takeaways

In an era where AI-generated media is becoming increasingly convincing, distinguishing real content from artificial creations has turned into a global challenge. Recognising this, Google has rolled out a powerful verification feature within its Gemini app that helps users determine whether an image or video was created or edited by Google AI tools. This educational yet news-oriented guide breaks down how the feature works and how you can use it yourself. Why Verification Matters Today? With generative AI tools producing hyper-realistic visuals and clips, misinformation and deceptive media are on the rise. Whether you’re a student, journalist, content creator, or everyday netizen, being able to check the authenticity of media helps curb the spread of fake content online. Google’s answer to this problem is a content transparency tool powered by SynthID watermarking embedded into AI-created media.

What Is SynthID? SynthID is a subtle, invisible digital watermark that Google’s AI systems embed into both images and videos at the moment they are generated or edited. These watermarks are designed to remain detectable even after common edits, such as cropping, filtering, or compression. When you upload media into Gemini, the app scans for these digital markers to assess whether AI was involved in its creation. Step-by-Step Guide: How to Use Google Gemini for AI Verification? The step-by-step guide on using Google Gemini for AI verification is: Open the Gemini App

Ensure you have the latest version of the Google Gemini app on your phone or tablet. The AI verification feature is available globally in all supported languages. Upload the Media File Choose the photo or video you want to check. For video verification, note that files must be under 100 MB and no longer than 90 seconds. Upload the content directly in the app.