MGNREGA vs VB-G RAM G Bill: Major changes you all need to know

The introduction of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, is a turning point in India's rural social security strategy. This new legislation, which replaces the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, aims to transform rural work from a solitary "safety net" into a strategic "development mission" associated with Viksit Bharat 2047.
What is MGNREGA?
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), enacted in 2005. It is a rights-based policy that guarantees at least 100 days of unskilled manual work to every rural household whose adult members volunteer for it. It is demand-driven, which means that the government is legally bound to provide work within 15 days of a demand, failing which it must pay an unemployment allowance.
What is VB-G RAM G Bill?
The central government has introduced the new bill called The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. It will replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA. It aims to create a unified national framework for rural infrastructure by introducing the "Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans" and the "Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack" to ensure that the work done under the scheme builds long-term community assets such as water security systems and climate-resilient roads, and the bill is in line with India's goal of Viksit Bharat Vision@ 2047.
What are the major differences between MGNREGA and VB-G RAM G Bill?
MGNREGA vs VB-G RAM G Bill
Key Feature
MGNREGA (2005)
VB-G RAM G Bill (2025)
Guaranteed Work
100 days of wage employment each financial year
125 Days of wage employment each financial year
Wages (Funding)
100% Central Government
60:40 Centre-states
90:10 (Northeast/Hilly States, Uts with legislature)
100% for the UTs with no legislature
Nature of Scheme
Demand-driven (Rights-based)
Supply-driven (Budget-capped)
Seasonal Work
Available year-round
60-day pause during peak sowing & harvesting seasons
Asset Creation
Localized, often fragmented
Priority areas (water, Roads, Climate, Livelihood)
Planning
Gram Panchayat (Bottom-up)
Integrated with National Infra Stack & PM Gati-Shakti
Monitoring
Basic Geo-tagging
AI-based monitoring, real-time dashboards and mandatory social audits
The VB-G RAM G Bill 2025 is a historic change in India's strategy regarding rural employment. The government hopes to enhance rural incomes and long-term productivity by extending workdays and establishing high-quality infrastructure. However, the shift from a "right-to-work" to a "budget-linked" goal has raised concerns about the financial burden on poorer states and the potential weakening of the legal safety net.
