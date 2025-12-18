MGNREGA vs VB-G RAM G Bill: Major changes you all need to know

The introduction of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, is a turning point in India's rural social security strategy. This new legislation, which replaces the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, aims to transform rural work from a solitary "safety net" into a strategic "development mission" associated with Viksit Bharat 2047.

What is MGNREGA?

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), enacted in 2005. It is a rights-based policy that guarantees at least 100 days of unskilled manual work to every rural household whose adult members volunteer for it. It is demand-driven, which means that the government is legally bound to provide work within 15 days of a demand, failing which it must pay an unemployment allowance.