IB SA Result 2025 PDF
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs Quiz 17 Dec 2025: 23rd District of Haryana

By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 17, 2025, 16:27 IST

Today's Current Affairs Quiz, presented by Jagran Josh, focuses on key events for December 17, 2025, relevant to competitive exams. Topics covered include the 'Desert Cyclone-II' joint military exercise, Oscars 2026, and the formation of Haryana's 23rd district, among others.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Current Affairs Quiz 17 December 2025 For students preparing for competitive examinations and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings today’s important Current Affairs Quiz from an exam perspective. This quiz includes questions related to the joint military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone-II’, Oscars 2026, Haryana’s 23rd district, and more.

1. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the highest civilian award of which country?

A) Kenya
 B) Nigeria
 C) Ethiopia
 D) South Africa

Correct Answer: C) Ethiopia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently conferred Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, “The Great Order of the Star of Ethiopia”, in Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed presented the award in recognition of PM Modi’s global leadership and his role in strengthening India–Ethiopia relations. PM Modi became the first global head of state or government to receive this honour. This is his 28th international award.

2. The film “Homebound” has been shortlisted in which category at the Oscars 2026?

A) Best Actor
 B) Best International Feature Film
 C) Best Animated Feature Film
 D) Best Original Song

Correct Answer: B) Best International Feature Film

Homebound has officially been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category for the Oscars 2026. This means it is among the 15 films competing for the final five nomination slots. The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, produced by Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), and stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.

3. Which place is set to become the 23rd district of Haryana?

A) Hisar
 B) Sirsa
 C) Hansi
 D) Rohtak

Correct Answer: C) Hansi

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that Hansi will be declared a new district. Once the formal notification is issued, Hansi will become Haryana’s 23rd district. Currently, Hansi is a sub-division of Hisar district.

4. What is the name of the recent joint military exercise between India and the United Arab Emirates?

A) Desert Warrior
 B) Desert Cyclone-II
 C) Desert Storm
 D) Al-Nagah

Correct Answer: B) Desert Cyclone-II

An Indian Army contingent has departed for the UAE to participate in the second edition of the India–UAE joint military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone-II’. The exercise will be held in Abu Dhabi from 18 to 30 December 2025. The Indian side comprises 45 personnel mainly from a Mechanised Infantry Battalion, while the UAE Land Forces are represented by the 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion.

5. Which railway station has been honoured with the National Energy Conservation Award 2025?

A) Bhopal Railway Station
 B) Jabalpur Railway Station
 C) Indore Railway Station
 D) Miyana Railway Station

Correct Answer: D) Miyana Railway Station

Miyana Railway Station in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, has been awarded the National Energy Conservation Award 2025 for its outstanding energy-saving initiatives. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award on National Energy Conservation Day (14 December 2025), recognising Miyana as the best-performing unit in the Transport Category (Railway Station).

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana


Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News