Current Affairs Quiz 17 Dec 2025: 23rd District of Haryana

Current Affairs Quiz 17 December 2025 For students preparing for competitive examinations and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings today’s important Current Affairs Quiz from an exam perspective. This quiz includes questions related to the joint military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone-II’, Oscars 2026, Haryana’s 23rd district, and more. 1. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the highest civilian award of which country? A) Kenya

B) Nigeria

C) Ethiopia

D) South Africa Correct Answer: C) Ethiopia Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently conferred Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, “The Great Order of the Star of Ethiopia”, in Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed presented the award in recognition of PM Modi’s global leadership and his role in strengthening India–Ethiopia relations. PM Modi became the first global head of state or government to receive this honour. This is his 28th international award.

2. The film “Homebound” has been shortlisted in which category at the Oscars 2026? A) Best Actor

B) Best International Feature Film

C) Best Animated Feature Film

D) Best Original Song Correct Answer: B) Best International Feature Film Homebound has officially been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category for the Oscars 2026. This means it is among the 15 films competing for the final five nomination slots. The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, produced by Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), and stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. 3. Which place is set to become the 23rd district of Haryana? A) Hisar

B) Sirsa

C) Hansi

D) Rohtak Correct Answer: C) Hansi Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that Hansi will be declared a new district. Once the formal notification is issued, Hansi will become Haryana’s 23rd district. Currently, Hansi is a sub-division of Hisar district.

4. What is the name of the recent joint military exercise between India and the United Arab Emirates? A) Desert Warrior

B) Desert Cyclone-II

C) Desert Storm

D) Al-Nagah Correct Answer: B) Desert Cyclone-II An Indian Army contingent has departed for the UAE to participate in the second edition of the India–UAE joint military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone-II’. The exercise will be held in Abu Dhabi from 18 to 30 December 2025. The Indian side comprises 45 personnel mainly from a Mechanised Infantry Battalion, while the UAE Land Forces are represented by the 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion. 5. Which railway station has been honoured with the National Energy Conservation Award 2025? A) Bhopal Railway Station

B) Jabalpur Railway Station

C) Indore Railway Station

D) Miyana Railway Station Correct Answer: D) Miyana Railway Station