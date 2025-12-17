Selection Process: The film was initially chosen by the Film Federation of India (FFI) as the country's official entry, then passed the Academy’s rigorous preliminary voting round.

Film Context: A poignant narrative exploring themes of identity, migration, and the concept of 'root' in today's modern era.

The Indian film ‘Homebound’ will have a global presence at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026, which is a source of great pride for Indian cinema. The film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, was shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category and emerged as the frontrunner, demonstrating the depth and diversity of Indian storytelling on the global stage.

The Heart of the Story: A 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

Long before the Oscar celebrations, 'Homebound' had already captivated hearts across the world. During its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, the picture garnered a 9-minute standing ovation in the Un Certain Regard section.

What is the 'Homebound' story?

The Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends striving to pass the national police exam, a career path that could bring them dignity and stability. Highlights the individual’s journey across the borders through both physical and emotional means and touches on key issues in India like casteism. Critics have praised the movie for its cinematic brilliance. Authenticity, authentic dialogue and the universal resonance of its script. Its inclusion in the shortlist for the Academy Awards is seen as a testament to the evolving quality of Indian regional and independent cinema.