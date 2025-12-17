The Indian film ‘Homebound’ will have a global presence at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026, which is a source of great pride for Indian cinema. The film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, was shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category and emerged as the frontrunner, demonstrating the depth and diversity of Indian storytelling on the global stage.
Key Highlights of 'Homebound' Oscar Shortlist
Category: Best International Feature Film
Producer & Executive Producer: Karan Johar & Martin Scorsese
Director: Neeraj Ghaywan
Main lead: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor
Film Context: A poignant narrative exploring themes of identity, migration, and the concept of 'root' in today's modern era.
Selection Process: The film was initially chosen by the Film Federation of India (FFI) as the country's official entry, then passed the Academy’s rigorous preliminary voting round.
The Heart of the Story: A 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes
Long before the Oscar celebrations, 'Homebound' had already captivated hearts across the world. During its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, the picture garnered a 9-minute standing ovation in the Un Certain Regard section.
What is the 'Homebound' story?
The Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends striving to pass the national police exam, a career path that could bring them dignity and stability. Highlights the individual’s journey across the borders through both physical and emotional means and touches on key issues in India like casteism. Critics have praised the movie for its cinematic brilliance. Authenticity, authentic dialogue and the universal resonance of its script. Its inclusion in the shortlist for the Academy Awards is seen as a testament to the evolving quality of Indian regional and independent cinema.
A Timeline for the Oscars in 2026:
The shortlisting of a movie is only the first step in the "Oscar Race". Here is what happens next:
Nominations Voting: Members of the Academy will vote to narrow down the shortlist to the final five nominees.
Official Nominations Announcement: The final list of nominees for the 98th Academy Awards will be revealed on 22 January 2026.
The Ceremony: The winners will be announced at the grand Oscar ceremony, which is scheduled for 15 March 2026 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
India's History at the Oscars:
India has a storied but challenging relationship with the Academy Awards; while many films, including Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan, made it to the final five, and RRR made history with 'Naatu Naatu', the 'Best International Feature' trophy has eluded them.
'Homebound' possesses the emotional "heft" and technical elegance to finally bridge that gap. The shortlisting of 'Homebound' is not just a victory for the Indian filmmakers but also recognition of the Indian film industry's growing influence in the global creative economy.
