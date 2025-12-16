UPPRPB UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Ends Tomorrow for 41425 Posts, Check Application Form Link at upprbb.gov.in

CLAT 2026 Result
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 16, 2025, 12:59 IST

The UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 online application ends tomorrow for 41,424 posts. Eligible candidates with 10th qualification must meet physical standards and pay the application fee. This article covers the last date, application steps, fees, eligibility, and selection process.

UPPRPB UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 Apply Online
UPPRPB UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 Apply Online

The application window for UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 will close tomorrow for more than 41,000 Home Guard posts in Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) to strengthen the state Home Guard force. 

Candidates must have passed the 10th standard and meet the required physical standards to be eligible. The application process is fully online through the official website. It is crucial to pay the application fee before the deadline. This article provides details about the last date to apply, eligibility criteria, application fees, selection process, and important instructions for filling the online form.

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Last Date

The UP Home Guard Apply Online started on 18 November 2025 and will close on 17 December 2025. This means the application window is ending tomorrow. The official website will stop accepting new forms after this date.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last few hours, as technical issues such as slow website speed or payment failure may occur. The application fee must also be paid before the deadline, or the form will be considered incomplete.

Candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment must complete the UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 apply online process to avoid any last-minute problems.

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 Overview

Candidates should understand the basic details of the UP Home Guard recruitment 2025 before applying. Check the overview in the table below:

Details

Information

Recruitment Authority

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

Post Name

Home Guard

Total Vacancies

41,424

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

18 November 2025

Last Date to Apply

17 December 2025

Official Website

upprbb.gov.in

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

The UP Home Guard Apply Online 2025 direct link is available on the UPPRPB official portal. Candidates should visit the website and click on the Home Guard recruitment section t apply. 

The application link is active till December 17, 2025. Candidates are advised not to rely on third-party websites for registration, as incorrect information can lead to rejection of the application.

The UP Home Guard application link is given below for easy reference. Applicants should carefully fill in all details, upload the required documents, and complete the fee payment to successfully submit the form.

Click Here to Apply Online for UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025

How to Apply Online for UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025?

The following are the steps to follow to apply online for UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025:

  • Visit the official UPPRPB website and read the Home Guard notification.

  • Click on the Up Home Guard Apply Online link available on the homepage.

  • Fill in personal details such as name, date of birth, and educational qualification.

  • Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee using online or offline payment options.

  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

UP Home Guard Application Fees 2025

Candidates must pay the application fee to complete the registration. The fee varies by category and must be paid before the last date. Check the fee details in the table below:

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹400

SC / ST

₹300

Who Can Apply for UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025?

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria before applying. Only eligible candidates will be allowed to participate in the selection process.

Applicants must have passed the 10th standard or an equivalent examination from a recognized board in India. The minimum age required is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 30 years.

Candidates must also meet physical standards related to height, chest, weight, and running ability. These standards are different for male and female candidates and are strictly checked during the selection process.

Candidates who meet all conditions can confidently complete the apply online process and prepare for the upcoming stages.

