Who is the Most Expensive Overseas Player in IPL History?

The IPL auction is a thrilling event where teams bid to buy the best cricket players. It is held every year to help franchises fill gaps in their squads and build a winning team. Owners spend vast amounts of money to secure top talent from across the globe. In the IPL 2026 auction held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025, history was made once again. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for a record-breaking ₹25.20 crore. He beat the previous record held by Mitchell Starc. Other major foreign stars who were in high demand for the 2026 season include Matheesha Pathirana, who went to KKR for ₹18 crore, and David Miller, who joined Delhi Capitals. England's Ben Duckett also made headlines by joining the league. In this article, we'll take a look at the top-paid overseas stars and the records they broke.

List of Most Expensive Overseas Players in IPL History The Indian Premier League (IPL), which began in 2008, ushered in a complete shift in how cricketers are valued. The league introduced the "Auction" system to help franchises build their teams from scratch. In the latest IPL 2026 auction, held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025, several foreign stars were in high demand. Among them, Australian star Cameron Green made history by becoming the most expensive overseas player ever. Year Overseas Player(s) Team Price (INR) 2009 Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff RCB, CSK 7.55 cr 2010 Shane Bond, Kieron Pollard KKR, MI 4.80 cr 2013 Glenn Maxwell MI 6.30 cr 2016 Shane Watson RCB 9.50 cr 2017 Ben Stokes RPS 14.50 cr 2018 Ben Stokes RR 12.50 cr 2020 Pat Cummins KKR 15.50 cr 2021 Chris Morris RR 16.25 cr 2026 Matheesha Pathirana KKR 18.00 cr 2023 Sam Curran PBKS 18.50 cr 2024 Mitchell Starc KKR 24.75 cr 2026 Cameron Green KKR 25.20 cr

Note: New Record: Cameron Green is now the most expensive overseas player in IPL history at ₹25.20 crore.

Previous Record: He broke the record previously held by Mitchell Starc (₹24.75 crore).

IPL 2026 Stars: Other high-value overseas picks in the latest auction included Matheesha Pathirana (₹18 cr) and Ben Duckett (₹2 cr). Who is the Most Expensive Foreign Player in IPL History? As of the IPL 2026 Auction, the most expensive foreign player in IPL history is Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering ₹25.20 crore. He broke the previous record held by his fellow countryman, Mitchell Starc. Important Note: The "18-Crore" Rule While KKR bid ₹25.20 crore for Cameron Green, he will not actually receive the full amount. Under new BCCI rules for mini-auctions, an overseas player's salary is capped at ₹18 crore (or the highest retention price).

Green's Salary: He will be paid ₹18 crore.

The Surplus: The remaining ₹7.20 crore of the bid is paid by KKR to the BCCI for player welfare and development funds. Despite this salary cap, the bid of ₹25.20 crore remains the official record for the highest price ever paid for an overseas player at an IPL auction. Who is the Most Expensive Player in IPL History? The title of the most expensive player in IPL history belongs to Rishabh Pant. While several records were broken during the recent 2026 mini-auction, the overall record set during the 2025 Mega Auction remains at the top. The Top 3 Most Expensive Players Ever Rank Player Nationality Team Price (INR) Auction Year 1 Rishabh Pant Indian Lucknow Super Giants ₹27.00 Crore 2025 2 Shreyas Iyer Indian Punjab Kings ₹26.75 Crore 2025 3 Cameron Green Overseas (AUS) Kolkata Knight Riders ₹25.20 Crore 2026