AP Board SSC 1st Language (Telugu) Model Paper- 1 2026- Download PDF

AP Board SSC 1st Language (TELUGU) Model Paper- 1 2026: Andhra Pradesh Education Board has released the model papers for almost all subjects in Class 10th. Students can download the AP Board SSC 1st Language (TELUGU) Model Paper- 1 PDF through the link shared in the article.

The First language (Telugu) paper is a core subject and obtains overall score in the Andhra Pradesh SSC Examination. As the primary language and medium of curriculum, it is essential for achieving excellence in the Telugu belt. Therefore, it is essential to score well and understand the language to the core. The Model Paper- 1 2026 is shared to provide the latest structure and assessment areas by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Here you can find AP 1st Language (Telugu) Model Paper- 1 PDF

Also check: AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject-wise Syllabus PDF