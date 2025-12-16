BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026: Download Subject Wise Question Paper PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 16, 2025, 17:42 IST

AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026 help students prepare effectively for the AP Intermediate examinations. These papers are released with the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and blueprint. By practising subject-wise model papers, students can improve time management, understand important topics, and gain confidence for the final exam.

AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026
AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026

AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026 are an important study resource for students preparing for the upcoming AP Intermediate public examinations. The examination authority has released the latest model question papers for 2026 along with the official marking scheme, unit-wise weightage, and detailed blueprint. 

These model papers help students understand the exam pattern, types of questions, and marks distribution for each subject. Practising with these papers allows students to improve answer writing skills, manage time effectively, and prepare with confidence for the final exam. 

To help students access the papers easily, direct links to subject-wise AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026 PDFs are provided in this article. These PDFs are taken from Manabadi, which is a highly authentic and trusted educational resource for AP board students.

AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the table below for the key highlights of AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)

Exam Name

AP Intermediate Public Examination

Class

1st Year (Class 11)

Academic Year

2025–26

Study Resource

Official Model Question Papers

Official Website

bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026 PDF

Subjects

Download PDF

AP Inter 1st Year Arabic 2026 Model Question Paper

Download PDF

AP Inter 1st Year Biology 2026 Model Question Paper

Download PDF

AP Inter 1st Year Botany 2026 Model Question Paper

Download PDF

AP Inter 1st Year Chemistry 2026 Model Question Paper

Download PDF

AP Inter 1st Year Civics 2026 Model Question Paper

Download PDF

AP Inter 1st Year Commerce 2026 Model Question Paper

Download PDF

How to Download AP Inter Model Papers 2026?

Follow these easy steps to download the AP Inter Model Papers 2026 easily:

Step 1: Go to the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says “Question Papers” and click on it.
Step 3: A new page will open showing all AP Intermediate Model Papers 2026.
Step 4: Now choose subject according to your preference.
Step 5: The PDF will open on the screen. Click the Download button and save it for future practice.

Importance of Solving AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026

Students can check the following information for the importance of solving AP Inter 1st year Model Papers 2026:

  • Helps in Understanding the Exam Pattern: Students get a clear idea of the question paper format, marks distribution, and types of questions asked in the exam.

  • Clarity of Important Topics: Solving model papers helps students identify important chapters and topics that are frequently asked in the AP Inter 1st Year examination.

  • Improves Time Management: Regular practice teaches students how to manage time properly and complete the paper within the given exam duration.

  • Boosts Confidence Level: When students practice more model papers, they feel more confident and less nervous during the actual examination.

  • Improves Answer Writing Skills: Students learn how to write neat, accurate, and well-structured answers as per the marking scheme.

  • Helps in Self-Assessment: Model papers help students find their weak areas so they can improve and revise them before the final exam.

AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026 are a valuable resource for students to understand the exam pattern and prepare in an effective and organised way. Regular practice with these model papers will help students gain confidence and perform better in the final AP Intermediate examination.


Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More



