AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026 are an important study resource for students preparing for the upcoming AP Intermediate public examinations. The examination authority has released the latest model question papers for 2026 along with the official marking scheme, unit-wise weightage, and detailed blueprint.

These model papers help students understand the exam pattern, types of questions, and marks distribution for each subject. Practising with these papers allows students to improve answer writing skills, manage time effectively, and prepare with confidence for the final exam.

To help students access the papers easily, direct links to subject-wise AP Inter 1st Year Model Papers 2026 PDFs are provided in this article. These PDFs are taken from Manabadi, which is a highly authentic and trusted educational resource for AP board students.