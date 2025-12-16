CBSE Class 12 Pre-Board Sample Papers 2026 Subject-wise, Download PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 pre-board examinations are a crucial milestone for students preparing for the final board exams. Pre-boards help students assess their preparation level, understand the exam pattern and identify weak areas before the main examination. To support students in their preparation journey, CBSE Class 12 Pre-Board Sample Papers 2025–2026 with solutions for all subjects are provided in this article for free PDF download. In this article, students will get direct links to CBSE Class 12 pre-board sample papers with solutions for all important subjects across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. Each sample paper has been carefully curated with the help of subject matter experts and prepared strictly according to the latest CBSE syllabus and exam pattern 2025–26. These papers are based on previous years’ important questions, frequently repeated topics and expected questions, making them extremely useful for both pre-board and board exam preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Pre-Board Sample Papers 2025–26: Why Are They Important? Pre-board exams act as a mock test before the final CBSE board examination. Solving high-quality sample papers helps students become familiar with the question paper structure, marking scheme and time management. CBSE Class 12 pre-board sample papers for 2025–26 are designed to: Strengthen conceptual clarity

Improve answer writing skills

Reduce exam fear and stress

Boost confidence before the final board exams Practising these papers regularly enables students to analyse their performance and make necessary improvements well in advance. CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects CBSE Class 12 Pre-Board Sample Papers 2026 Students can download subject-wise CBSE Class 12 pre-board sample papers 2025–26 with solutions in PDF format from the links provided in this article. These sample papers cover all major subjects and are suitable for students from all streams.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Pre Board Sample Paper 2025-2026 (with solutions) CBSE Class 12 Physics Pre Board Sample Paper 2025-2026 (with solutions) CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre Board Sample Paper 2025-2026 (with solutions) CBSE Class 12 Biology Pre Board Sample Paper 2025-2026 (with solutions) CBSE Class 12 English Pre Board Sample Paper 2025-2026 (with solutions) All sample papers are available free and can be downloaded easily in PDF format for offline practice. CBSE Class 12 Pre-Board Sample Papers Based on Latest Syllabus 2025–26 The CBSE Class 12 pre-board sample papers with solutions shared in this article are strictly prepared according to the latest CBSE syllabus 2025–26 released by the board. No out-of-syllabus questions have been included. These papers also follow the latest CBSE question paper pattern, including:

Case-study based questions

Competency-based questions

Short answer and long answer questions

Application and reasoning-based questions This ensures that students get real exam-like practice before appearing for their pre-board and board exams. CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: 5 Month Study Plan (Science, Commerce, Humanities) Benefits of Solving CBSE Class 12 Pre-Board Sample Papers Regular practice of CBSE Class 12 pre-board sample papers offers several benefits, including: Better understanding of exam pattern and marking scheme

Improved speed and accuracy

Enhanced time management skills

Identification of strong and weak areas

Increased confidence before the final exams Students are advised to attempt these papers in a timed manner to simulate real exam conditions. Tips to Use CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers Effectively