CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 is just five months away, and students need a strategic, well-structured study plan to score 90%+ marks. With limited time, it’s crucial to cover the syllabus, revise consistently, and practice mock tests.
This article provides a stream-wise 5-month preparation plan for Science, Commerce, and Arts students, including daily schedules, weekly goals, and monthly targets, so that you can maximize your CBSE Class 12 2026 results.
Why a 5-Month Study Plan Works
-
Ensures syllabus completion well before exams.
-
Focuses on revision and practice simultaneously.
-
Helps identify weak topics early.
-
Builds exam confidence through regular mock tests.
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Key Highlights
Check the table below to get the important points for the CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026:
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)
|
Class
|
12
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Streams
|
Science, Commerce, Arts
|
Exam Dates
|
February 17, 2026, extending until April 4, 2026
|
Exam Timing
|
10:30 AM, Single Shift
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen and Paper based
|
Official Website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
5-month study plan for CBSE 12th
Month 1: October 2025: Build Strong Foundations
Goal: Begin early with conceptual clarity and steady progress.
The countdown for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 has begun! With only five months left, October marks the foundation phase of your preparation journey. Students must focus on concept clarity, NCERT completion, and consistent practice. A structured daily and weekly study plan is the key to scoring above 90% in the CBSE Class 12 exams. Below is the detailed Month 1 (October 2025) plan, divided stream-wise for Science, Commerce, and Arts students.
CBSE Class 12: Science Stream
October should focus on building strong fundamentals in core subjects. Students must complete 30% of the syllabus in the first month while maintaining balance among theory, numericals, and practicals.
|
Day
|
Subject
|
Topics to Cover
|
Study Focus
|
Monday
|
Physics
|
Electric Charges and Fields
|
Basic laws, derivations, numericals
|
Tuesday
|
Chemistry
|
Solutions (Chapter 2)
|
Concentration terms, Raoult’s Law, graphs
|
Wednesday
|
Mathematics / Biology
|
Maths: Relations and Functions
Biology: Reproduction in Organisms
|
Concepts, definitions, diagrams
|
Thursday
|
Physics
|
Electrostatic Potential & Capacitance
|
Formula-based problems, derivations
|
Friday
|
Chemistry
|
Electrochemistry
|
Nernst equation, galvanic cells
|
Saturday
|
Mathematics / Biology
|
Maths: Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Biology: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants
|
NCERT examples and labeling diagrams
|
Sunday
|
English
|
Flamingo – “The Last Lesson”, Grammar & Writing Skills
|
Reading comprehension + letter writing
Weekly Targets:
-
Revise Physics numericals and derivations daily.
-
Prepare Chemistry formula and reaction notes.
-
Solve Mathematics NCERT and exemplar exercises.
-
In Biology, focus on diagrams, cycles, and NCERT terminology.
-
Write one essay or article per week for English.
CBSE Class 12: Commerce Stream
Commerce students should prioritize conceptual understanding and practical questions this month.
|
Day
|
Subject
|
Topics to Cover
|
Study Focus
|
Monday
|
Accountancy
|
Fundamentals of Partnership
|
Capital accounts, interest on drawings
|
Tuesday
|
Business Studies
|
Nature and Significance of Management
|
Functions, objectives, importance
|
Wednesday
|
Economics
|
National Income & Related Aggregates
|
GDP, GNP, NDP, methods of measurement
|
Thursday
|
Accountancy
|
Goodwill Valuation
|
Average profit and super profit methods
|
Friday
|
Economics
|
Money and Banking
|
Functions of money, RBI instruments
|
Saturday
|
English
|
Writing Skills (Notice, Article), Flamingo Chapter 1
|
Grammar + comprehension
|
Sunday
|
Mock Practice
|
Combined Test: Accountancy & Economics
|
3-hour practice test
Weekly Targets:
-
Practice 5 accounting numericals daily.
-
Memorize definitions and case studies from Business Studies.
-
Revise macro-economic graphs and formulas.
-
Write one English report or article weekly.
CBSE Class 12: Arts / Humanities Stream
October is ideal for setting a reading and note-making rhythm for Arts students. Focus on understanding concepts, timelines, and sociological terms.
|
Day
|
Subject
|
Topics to Cover
|
Study Focus
|
Monday
|
History
|
Bricks, Beads and Bones (Harappan Civilization)
|
Archaeological findings, sources
|
Tuesday
|
Political Science
|
Cold War Era
|
World blocs, Cuban Missile Crisis
|
Wednesday
|
Sociology
|
Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
|
Family, marriage, kinship
|
Thursday
|
History
|
Kings, Farmers and Towns
|
Mauryan Empire, Ashokan edicts
|
Friday
|
Political Science
|
The End of Bipolarity
|
USSR collapse, global order
|
Saturday
|
English
|
Flamingo – “The Last Lesson”, “Lost Spring”
|
Literature + grammar + themes
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Revision
|
History + Political Science
|
MCQs + short notes revision
Weekly Targets:
-
Create timeline charts for major History events.
-
Summarize Political Science topics in bullet notes.
-
Revise Sociology key terms and thinkers.
-
Practice English writing and comprehension regularly.
Target to be completed by the Month-End:
-
Finish 30% of each subject's syllabus.
-
Make formula charts and brief notes.
-
Establish a regular study routine.
Month 2: November 2025: Complete the Syllabus
Goal: Finish the remaining syllabus and begin early revision.
|
Stream
|
Focus Areas
|
Science
|
Magnetism, Thermodynamics, Organic Chemistry (Haloalkanes), Calculus
|
Commerce
|
Partnership Firms, Business Finance, Market Equilibrium, Indian Economy
|
Arts/Humanities
|
Themes in Indian History, Globalisation & World Politics, Sociology of Change
|
Language
|
English Grammar, Writing Skills, Literature (Flamingo & Vistas)
End-of-Month Goals:
-
Full syllabus completed once.
-
Begin light revision and NCERT exemplar practice.
-
Identify weak topics for December improvement.
Month 3: December 2025: Revision and Practice Month
Goal: Strengthen weak topics and build exam confidence.
-
Revise previously covered chapters for Science, Commerce, and Arts.
-
Solve NCERT exemplar problems and past-year questions.
-
Start answer-writing practice for theory subjects.
-
Every other day, complete past board questions and sample papers.
-
Begin practicing writing answers to questions with three, five, and six marks.
-
Keep an error notebook for often made mistakes.
By Month-End:
-
Complete one round of full syllabus revision.
-
Attempt 6–8 mock tests.
-
Strengthen presentation and handwriting speed.
|
CBSE Class 12 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025 PDF with Marking Scheme - All Subjects
Month 4: January 2026: Intensive Practice & Deep Revision
Goal: Focus on mock papers, time management, and real exam simulation.
|
Stream
|
Focus
|
Practice
|
End Goal
|
Science
|
Revision + Mock Tests
|
Numericals, formulas, diagrams
|
Syllabus revised twice, 4–5 mocks done
|
Commerce
|
Case studies, Accounting, Economics graphs
|
Mock papers, sample questions
|
5–6 mocks done, error-free notes
|
Arts
|
Theory + Essay writing
|
Time-bound writing + past-year questions
|
3–4 mocks done, all timelines & definitions ready
|
Common
|
Concept consolidation
|
Daily revision, mock tests
|
Exam-ready with confidence
End of the Month Target:
-
Solve 3-hour mock papers daily.
-
Focus on diagram-based, map-based, and case study questions.
-
Use CBSE sample papers to understand exam trends.
Month 5: February 2026: Final Revision and Exam Strategy
Goal: Maximize marks through quick revision and stress-free preparation.
-
Focus on high-weightage chapters and formula sheets.
-
Solve previous 5 years’ question papers.
-
Revise short notes and diagrams daily.
-
Avoid new topics; focus on confidence and accuracy
-
Pay attention to formula sheets, last year's questions, and key subjects.
Last Week Before Exam:
-
Revise summary notes, definitions, and maps.
-
Take proper rest and maintain a positive mindset.
-
Keep your admit card and stationery ready before exam day.
|
Daily Routine for CBSE Class 12 Students
|
Time
|
Task
|
6:00 AM – 8:00 AM
|
Study Major Subject 1 (Physics / Accountancy / History)
|
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|
Study Major Subject 2 (Chemistry / Business Studies / Political Science)
|
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
|
Break + Light Reading
|
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|
Practice Questions / Sample Paper Solving
|
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|
English Grammar and Literature Practice
|
8:00 PM – 9:30 PM
|
Revision + Formula Recap
|
Sunday
|
Full Mock Test + Error Review
How to Prepare Effectively for CBSE 12th Board Exam 2026 ?
Before diving into the month-wise plan, students should understand the right approach to preparation.
Follow these five golden rules for success:
-
Study for 8 to 10 hours every day, concentrating on one language or minor subject and two major subjects.
-
Put concept clarity first and steer clear of rote memorization.
-
Daily revisions should be made, along with formula sheets, important term lists, and brief notes.
-
On Sundays, practice past year papers and mock exams.
-
Use NCERT textbooks as your primary source of preparation at all times.
This is a 5-month study plan ensures consistent preparation, proper revision, and practice of mock tests. Students who follow this structured approach can enter the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 with confidence, ready to score top marks.Keep in mind that hours of careful preparation are the aim. Success will come if you remain dependable and trust your technique.
