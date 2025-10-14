SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Study Plan to Score Top Marks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 14, 2025, 16:26 IST

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 is in five months, thus students need to have a well-thought-out study strategy. A comprehensive month-by-month plan for finishing the material, revising it, and taking practice exams is provided in this article. For students studying science, commerce, and the arts, it also offers stream-specific advice. To achieve top grades in CBSE Class 12 2026, remain dedicated, revise every day, and set high goals.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 is just five months away, and students need a strategic, well-structured study plan to score 90%+ marks. With limited time, it’s crucial to cover the syllabus, revise consistently, and practice mock tests.

This article provides a stream-wise 5-month preparation plan for Science, Commerce, and Arts students, including daily schedules, weekly goals, and monthly targets, so that you can maximize your CBSE Class 12 2026 results.

Why a 5-Month Study Plan Works

  • Ensures syllabus completion well before exams.

  • Focuses on revision and practice simultaneously.

  • Helps identify weak topics early.

  • Builds exam confidence through regular mock tests.

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Check the table below to get the important points for the CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026:

Board

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)

Class

12

Academic Year

2025-26

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts

Exam Dates

February 17, 2026, extending until April 4, 2026

Exam Timing

10:30 AM, Single Shift

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen and Paper based

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

5-month study plan for CBSE 12th

Month 1: October 2025: Build Strong Foundations

Goal: Begin early with conceptual clarity and steady progress.

The countdown for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 has begun! With only five months left, October marks the foundation phase of your preparation journey. Students must focus on concept clarity, NCERT completion, and consistent practice. A structured daily and weekly study plan is the key to scoring above 90% in the CBSE Class 12 exams. Below is the detailed Month 1 (October 2025) plan, divided stream-wise for Science, Commerce, and Arts students.

CBSE Class 12: Science Stream 

October should focus on building strong fundamentals in core subjects. Students must complete 30% of the syllabus in the first month while maintaining balance among theory, numericals, and practicals.

Day

Subject

Topics to Cover

Study Focus

Monday

Physics

Electric Charges and Fields

Basic laws, derivations, numericals

Tuesday

Chemistry

Solutions (Chapter 2)

Concentration terms, Raoult’s Law, graphs

Wednesday

Mathematics / Biology

Maths: Relations and Functions

Biology: Reproduction in Organisms

Concepts, definitions, diagrams

Thursday

Physics

Electrostatic Potential & Capacitance

Formula-based problems, derivations

Friday

Chemistry

Electrochemistry

Nernst equation, galvanic cells

Saturday

Mathematics / Biology

Maths: Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Biology: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

NCERT examples and labeling diagrams

Sunday

English

Flamingo – “The Last Lesson”, Grammar & Writing Skills

Reading comprehension + letter writing

Weekly Targets:

  • Revise Physics numericals and derivations daily.

  • Prepare Chemistry formula and reaction notes.

  • Solve Mathematics NCERT and exemplar exercises.

  • In Biology, focus on diagrams, cycles, and NCERT terminology.

  • Write one essay or article per week for English.

sci tip

CBSE Class 12: Commerce Stream 

Commerce students should prioritize conceptual understanding and practical questions this month.

Day

Subject

Topics to Cover

Study Focus

Monday

Accountancy

Fundamentals of Partnership

Capital accounts, interest on drawings

Tuesday

Business Studies

Nature and Significance of Management

Functions, objectives, importance

Wednesday

Economics

National Income & Related Aggregates

GDP, GNP, NDP, methods of measurement

Thursday

Accountancy

Goodwill Valuation

Average profit and super profit methods

Friday

Economics

Money and Banking

Functions of money, RBI instruments

Saturday

English

Writing Skills (Notice, Article), Flamingo Chapter 1

Grammar + comprehension

Sunday

Mock Practice

Combined Test: Accountancy & Economics

3-hour practice test

Weekly Targets:

  • Practice 5 accounting numericals daily.

  • Memorize definitions and case studies from Business Studies.

  • Revise macro-economic graphs and formulas.

  • Write one English report or article weekly.

commerce tip

CBSE Class 12: Arts / Humanities Stream 

October is ideal for setting a reading and note-making rhythm for Arts students. Focus on understanding concepts, timelines, and sociological terms.

Day

Subject

Topics to Cover

Study Focus

Monday

History

Bricks, Beads and Bones (Harappan Civilization)

Archaeological findings, sources

Tuesday

Political Science

Cold War Era

World blocs, Cuban Missile Crisis

Wednesday

Sociology

Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

Family, marriage, kinship

Thursday

History

Kings, Farmers and Towns

Mauryan Empire, Ashokan edicts

Friday

Political Science

The End of Bipolarity

USSR collapse, global order

Saturday

English

Flamingo – “The Last Lesson”, “Lost Spring”

Literature + grammar + themes

Sunday

Weekly Revision

History + Political Science

MCQs + short notes revision

Weekly Targets:

  • Create timeline charts for major History events.

  • Summarize Political Science topics in bullet notes.

  • Revise Sociology key terms and thinkers.

  • Practice English writing and comprehension regularly.

arts tp

Target to be completed by the Month-End:

  • Finish 30% of each subject's syllabus.

  • Make formula charts and brief notes.

  • Establish a regular study routine.

Month 2: November 2025: Complete the Syllabus

Goal: Finish the remaining syllabus and begin early revision.

Stream

Focus Areas

Science

Magnetism, Thermodynamics, Organic Chemistry (Haloalkanes), Calculus

Commerce

Partnership Firms, Business Finance, Market Equilibrium, Indian Economy

Arts/Humanities

Themes in Indian History, Globalisation & World Politics, Sociology of Change

Language

English Grammar, Writing Skills, Literature (Flamingo & Vistas)

End-of-Month Goals:

  • Full syllabus completed once.

  • Begin light revision and NCERT exemplar practice.

  • Identify weak topics for December improvement.

Month 3: December 2025: Revision and Practice Month

Goal: Strengthen weak topics and build exam confidence.

  • Revise previously covered chapters for Science, Commerce, and Arts.

  • Solve NCERT exemplar problems and past-year questions.

  • Start answer-writing practice for theory subjects.

  • Every other day, complete past board questions and sample papers.

  • Begin practicing writing answers to questions with three, five, and six marks.

  • Keep an error notebook for often made mistakes.

By Month-End:

  • Complete one round of full syllabus revision.

  • Attempt 6–8 mock tests.

  • Strengthen presentation and handwriting speed.

CBSE Class 12 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025 PDF with Marking Scheme - All Subjects

Month 4: January 2026: Intensive Practice & Deep Revision

Goal: Focus on mock papers, time management, and real exam simulation.

Stream

Focus

Practice

End Goal

Science

Revision + Mock Tests

Numericals, formulas, diagrams

Syllabus revised twice, 4–5 mocks done

Commerce

Case studies, Accounting, Economics graphs

Mock papers, sample questions

5–6 mocks done, error-free notes

Arts

Theory + Essay writing

Time-bound writing + past-year questions

3–4 mocks done, all timelines & definitions ready

Common

Concept consolidation

Daily revision, mock tests

Exam-ready with confidence

End of the Month Target:

  • Solve 3-hour mock papers daily.

  • Focus on diagram-based, map-based, and case study questions.

  • Use CBSE sample papers to understand exam trends.

Month 5: February 2026: Final Revision and Exam Strategy

Goal: Maximize marks through quick revision and stress-free preparation.

  • Focus on high-weightage chapters and formula sheets.

  • Solve previous 5 years’ question papers.

  • Revise short notes and diagrams daily.

  • Avoid new topics; focus on confidence and accuracy

  • Pay attention to formula sheets, last year's questions, and key subjects.

Last Week Before Exam:

  • Revise summary notes, definitions, and maps.

  • Take proper rest and maintain a positive mindset.

  • Keep your admit card and stationery ready before exam day.

CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26: All Subjects

Daily Routine for CBSE Class 12 Students

Time

Task

6:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Study Major Subject 1 (Physics / Accountancy / History)

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Study Major Subject 2 (Chemistry / Business Studies / Political Science)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Break + Light Reading

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Practice Questions / Sample Paper Solving

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

English Grammar and Literature Practice

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Revision + Formula Recap

Sunday

Full Mock Test + Error Review

How to Prepare Effectively for CBSE 12th Board Exam 2026 ?

Before diving into the month-wise plan, students should understand the right approach to preparation.
Follow these five golden rules for success:

  • Study for 8 to 10 hours every day, concentrating on one language or minor subject and two major subjects.

  • Put concept clarity first and steer clear of rote memorization.

  • Daily revisions should be made, along with formula sheets, important term lists, and brief notes.

  • On Sundays, practice past year papers and mock exams.

  • Use NCERT textbooks as your primary source of preparation at all times.

This is a 5-month study plan ensures consistent preparation, proper revision, and practice of mock tests. Students who follow this structured approach can enter the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 with confidence, ready to score top marks.Keep in mind that hours of careful preparation are the aim. Success will come if you remain dependable and trust your technique.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 12 Physics 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026

CBSE Class 12 Maths 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News