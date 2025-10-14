CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 is just five months away, and students need a strategic, well-structured study plan to score 90%+ marks. With limited time, it’s crucial to cover the syllabus, revise consistently, and practice mock tests.

This article provides a stream-wise 5-month preparation plan for Science, Commerce, and Arts students, including daily schedules, weekly goals, and monthly targets, so that you can maximize your CBSE Class 12 2026 results.

Why a 5-Month Study Plan Works

Ensures syllabus completion well before exams.

Focuses on revision and practice simultaneously.

Helps identify weak topics early.

Builds exam confidence through regular mock tests.

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Check the table below to get the important points for the CBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: