Chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies: Based on latest CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies: Jagran Josh brings to you chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies. PDF download links for all chapters have been attached here, for your reference. These questions and answers have been specially prepared by subject experts, as per the Revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024. This article will be useful for CBSE students of Class 11. Also, find attached links to important resources for preparing for the end-term examinations in 2024.

Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has revised its syllabus for the current academic session 2023-2024. Its updated Syllabus, along with the deleted syllabus and rationalized content has been attached below. As per CBSE Sample Paper 2023-2024, Multiple-Choice Questions are going to be an essential part of the end-term question paper. Section-A of the question paper will be exclusively dedicated to MCQ-type questions. Before you start your preparation for examinations, it is important to understand what type of questions are going to be a part of your assessment. Types of MCQs that can be a part of your end-term paper are:

Direct Text-based Question Answer

True or False

Fill in the blanks

Match the following

Check which statement is true

Pick the odd one out

Assertion and Reasoning

Case studies based/ Source-based

How to prepare for Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

If you want to score well in your examinations then you should have a fair understanding of your question paper and sources of preparation. As already mentioned above, MCQs are going to be an important part of the question paper this year. You should do the following things to prepare MCQs for your annual examinations:

Thoroughly read your chapters

Prepare/ Read mind maps

Solve in-text NCERT Questions

Solve Sample papers

Practice from Previous-Year Question Papers

Take online Mock tests

Prepare from Question Banks/Reference Books

Find Chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies:

Part-1: Foundation of Business

Part-2: Corporate Organization, Finance, and Trade

