MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 10, Internal Trade: As per Revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 10: Mulitple-Choice Questions will be a part of all school assessments, be they internal or end-term. CBSE in its latest Exam guidelines and Sample Paper 2024, has laid out how MCQs are going to be a crucial part of all examinations for Class 11 and 12.

MCQs for Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 10: Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has revised its Syllabus for the current academic session 2023-2024. The revised CBSE Syllabus 2024 has been attached below for your reference. As per the latest syllabus, certain topics and chapters from the Class 11 Business Studies textbook have been deleted. We have also attached deleted syllabus below for your convenience. As per the latest Sample Paper 2024, the question paper design for current and upcoming academic sessions has been revised by the inclusion of MCQ-type questions in it.

Multiple-Choice Questions(MCQs) are practical assessments of your theoretical concepts. It tests you on grounds of soft skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, retaining power, clarity of thought, clarity of textual knowledge, general awareness, and much more. They are so designed to prepare students for competitive exams and tougher assessments, that you might face ahead in life. Thus, practicing MCQs is important not only from an academic point of view but also from a knowledge perspective.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 10 are:

1.Which of the following come under fixed shop retailers?

(a) General stores

(b) Multiple shops

(c) Departmental stores

(d) Chain stores

Answer. d) Chain Stores

2.Identify from the below which are not the characteristics of Fixed shop retailers?

(a) Dealing with different products

(b) Have greater resources

(c ) Independent shops of Temporary nature facilities

(d) Mostly provides credit

Answer. c) Independent shops of Temporary nature facilities

3.Which one of the following is the fixed shop small retailer?

(a) Departmental stores

(b) Specialty shops

(c) Itinerant retailers

(d) Market traders

Answer. b) Specialty shops

4.Retailers who have no fixed place of sale are called_____

(a) Itinerant retailers

(b) Street traders

(c) Market traders

(d) Hawkers

Answer. a) Itinerant retailers

5.Which type of retailer provides door-to-door services to their customers?

(a) Street traders

(b) Peddlers and hawkers

(c) General stores

(d) Street stallholders

Answer. b) Peddlers and hawkers

6.Which of the following is not a type of itinerant retailers

(a) Market traders

(b) Street stallholders

(c) Cheap jacks

(d) Peddlers and hawkers

Answer. b) Street stallholders

7.Which of the following is not the type of goods sold by specialty shops:

(a) Children‘s garment

(b) Ladies' shoes

(c) Toys and gifts

(d) Used books

Answer. d) Used books

8.The orders are received, and goods are mailed directly to the buyers in which form-

(a) Departmental store

(b) Chain store

(c) Shopping mall

(d) Mail-order house

Answer. d) Mail-order house

9.Which of the following is not a feature of the departmental store

(a) 24x7 shopping

(b) Wide range of products

(c) Large in size

(d) Located at a central place

Answer. a) 24x7 shopping

10.Stores which are not coming under the category of fixed shops.

(a) General stores

(b) Street stallholders

(c) Second-hand goods shops

(d) Mail Order House

Answer. d) Mail order House

11.How many types of itinerant retailers are there?

(a) One

(b) Four

(c) Three

(d) Two

Answer. b) Four

12.Small retailers who are commonly found in places with huge populations are called _______

(a) Market traders

(b) Second-hand goods shop

(c) Peddlers and hawkers

(d) Street retailers

Answer. d) Street retailers

13.Which of the following is a service offered by the wholesaler to a retailer

(a) Facilitate production continuity

(b) Facilitates large-scale production

(c) Risk sharing

(d) Storage

Answer. c) Risk sharing

14.Wholesale trade refers to

(a) Exporting goods and services

(b) Importing goods and services

(c) Buying and selling of goods and services in large quantities

(d) Buying and selling of goods and services in small lots

Answer. c)Buying and selling of goods and services in large quantities

15.Which type of service is not offered by retailers to manufacturers and wholesalers?

(a) New product information

(b) Personal selling

(c) Helps in promotion

(d) Helps in the distribution of goods

Answer. c) Helps in promotion

