DNB Final Theory Exam Result 2025 OUT at natboard.edu.in, Check Final Practical Schedule and Steps to Check Results, Direct Link Here

DNB Final Theory Exam Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Theory Examination Result 2025 of June 2025 session. Candidases who appeared for the exam can check their result online on the official website at natboard.edu.in.
The board has also released the DNB Final Practical Examinations schedule. Any delay in following the set deadlines will not be accepted or entertained.
DNB Final Theory Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of DNB Final Theory Exam 2025 result here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Theory Examination Result
|
Board name
|
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
natboard.edu.in
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Exam dates
|
June 25 - 28, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Roll number
Date of Birth
DIRECT LINK - DNB Final Theory Examination 2025 June Session Result Declaration OFFICIAL Notice
How to check DNB Final Theory Examination 2025 Results?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their DNB Final Theory Examination 2025 June session Results online:
- Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘Examinations’ tab, click on ‘NBEMS Diploma Final Examinations’ from ‘Exit-Examinations' sub-category
- Click on ‘Theory Results’
- You will be redirected to result portal log in window
- Enter your Roll number and date of birth
- Solve the captcha code and press on ‘Submit’
- Your result will appear
- Download the PDF for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - DNB Final Theory Examination Result 2025 June Session portal
What After Release of DNB Final Practical Exam 2025?
Candidates who were unsuccessful in clearing the DNB Final Theory Examinations 2025 June session can get their digital answer scripts from the official website at an online fee of INR 100 per paper with additional 18% GST within seven days of declaration of results.
Candidates can also apply for re-evaluation of unchecked answer(s) if marked as ‘Not Attempted’ by the assessor online on the website within 10 days of result declaration at an online fee of INR 500 per paper.
