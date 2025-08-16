DNB Final Theory Exam Result 2025 OUT at natboard.edu.in, Check Final Practical Schedule and Steps to Check Results, Direct Link Here

DNB Final Theory Exam Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Theory Examination Result 2025 of June 2025 session. Candidases who appeared for the exam can check their result online on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The board has also released the DNB Final Practical Examinations schedule. Any delay in following the set deadlines will not be accepted or entertained.

DNB Final Theory Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of DNB Final Theory Exam 2025 result here: