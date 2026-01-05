JEE Main 2026 LIVE: NTA City Intimation Slip for Session 1 Releasing Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Date, City Information Here

Bihar STET Result 2025
Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jan 5, 2026, 12:05 IST

JEE Main 2026 City Slip: The NTA will release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 city intimation slip today, January 5, 2026, on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exams start on January 21, 2026. Candidates should check nta.ac.in for updates. The city slip, issued about 20 days before the exam, is not a substitute for the admit card. The official admit card, carrying the exact centre address, shift, and instructions, will be issued later for exam entry.

JEE Main 2026 City Slip LIVE Updates
HIGHLIGHTS

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 city intimation slip will be released today, January 5, 2026, on jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  • The exams are scheduled to begin on January 21, 2026.
  • The city slip is not the admit card; the official admit card with the centre address and shift details will be issued later.

JEE Main 2026 city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 city intimation slip today, January 5, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam will need to visit the official website to download the city slip at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exams for the January session will begin on January 21, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA for latest updates at nta.ac.in. 

The city slip is issued approximately 20 days before the exam. It includes the exam centre city details. It is not equivalent or substitute to the admit card. Candidates will be issued the official admit card on the website of NTA JEE Main 2026 which will allow them entry to the exam centre. The JEE Main 2026 admit card will include the exact exam centre address, shift timing, and reporting instructions, useful for students to appear in the exam. The city slip, however, allows candidates to plan travel, accommodation, and logistics well in advance for the exam. 

