RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today for Grade C, D and E Posts - Check Link at rbi.org.in

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Apply Last Date Today: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) is going to close the registration portal for recruitment of Grade C, D, and E experts at RBI today, 06 January 2026 (6 PM). This recruitment drive is inviting applications from experienced professionals for various expert roles such as Data Scientist, Data Engineer, IT Security Expert, Project Manager, IT - Cyber Security Analyst, Accounts Specialist, Senior Bank Examiner,Programme Coordinator, and others. Those specialists who found themselves to be eligible for these positions at RBI must apply soon.
RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Overview
The Reserve Bank of India has released a notification for RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025, inviting applications from experienced professionals to fill a total of 93 expert vacancies for Grade C, D and E on a full-time contract basis across multiple specialist domains. These include positions in data science, IT security, analytics, project management, banking supervision and other specialist roles.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organising Body
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Recruitment Name
|
RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Online Apply Start
|
17 December 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
06 January 2026 (6 PM)
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
06 January 2026
|
Application Correction Window
|
06 January 2026
|
Application Portal
|
opportunities.rbi.org.in
How to Apply for RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025
Follow the steps below to complete your application successfully before the deadline:
-
Visit the official RBI recruitment portal: opportunities.rbi.org.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Current Vacancies” section.
-
Look for the advertisement for “Lateral Recruitment of Experts on Full-Time Contract Basis - RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025.”
-
Click on the Online Applications hyperlink. You will be redirected to ibpsreg.ibps.in to fill the application form.
-
New Users must click on Click Here for New Registration and complete the registration process.
-
Enter the personal details, upload photo and signature, and other details that have been asked.
-
A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.
-
Proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.
-
Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.
-
Click on the Preview tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.
-
Proceed to upload left thumb impression, handwritten declaration and all the other necessary documents as per the specifications.
-
Click on the 'Payment' tab and proceed for payment.
-
Click on the 'Submit' button.
RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Application Link
Eligible professionals looking to secure expert roles with the Reserve Bank of India should apply using the direct link below before the deadline:
|
RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025
RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
Candidates have to make the payment of requisite application fee/intimation charges through the online mode only. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.
|
Sl. No.
|
Category
|
Charges
|
Amount
|
1
|
SC / ST / PwBD
|
Intimation Charges only
|
₹100/- + GST
|
2
|
GEN / OBC / EWS
|
Application Fee including Intimation Charges
|
₹600/- + GST
|
3
|
STAFF@
|
Nil
|
Nil
RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online Registration Start Date
|
17 December 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
06 January 2026 (6 PM)
|
Last Date for Editing Application Details
|
06 January 2026 (6 PM)
|
Last Date for Printing Application
|
17 January 2026 (11:59 PM)
|
Fee Payment Window
|
17 December 2025 - 06 January 2026
