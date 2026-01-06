RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today for Grade C, D and E Posts - Check Link at rbi.org.in

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Apply Last Date Today: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) is going to close the registration portal for recruitment of Grade C, D, and E experts at RBI today, 06 January 2026 (6 PM). This recruitment drive is inviting applications from experienced professionals for various expert roles such as Data Scientist, Data Engineer, IT Security Expert, Project Manager, IT - Cyber Security Analyst, Accounts Specialist, Senior Bank Examiner,Programme Coordinator, and others. Those specialists who found themselves to be eligible for these positions at RBI must apply soon.

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Reserve Bank of India has released a notification for RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025, inviting applications from experienced professionals to fill a total of 93 expert vacancies for Grade C, D and E on a full-time contract basis across multiple specialist domains. These include positions in data science, IT security, analytics, project management, banking supervision and other specialist roles.