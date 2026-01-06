JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today for Grade C, D and E Posts - Check Link at rbi.org.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Jan 6, 2026, 13:09 IST

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Last Date Today: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to close the online registration window for the RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 for Grade C, Grade D, and Grade E expert positions today, 06 January 2026. Interested candidates must complete their applications before the deadline through the official RBI portal. Check all the details on this page.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Last Date
RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Last Date

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Apply Last Date Today: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) is going to close the registration portal for recruitment of Grade C, D, and E experts at RBI today, 06 January 2026 (6 PM). This recruitment drive is inviting applications from experienced professionals for various expert roles such as Data Scientist, Data Engineer, IT Security Expert, Project Manager, IT - Cyber Security Analyst, Accounts Specialist, Senior Bank Examiner,Programme Coordinator, and others. Those specialists who found themselves to be eligible for these positions at RBI must apply soon.

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Reserve Bank of India has released a notification for RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025, inviting applications from experienced professionals to fill a total of 93 expert vacancies for Grade C, D and E on a full-time contract basis across multiple specialist domains. These include positions in data science, IT security, analytics, project management, banking supervision and other specialist roles.

Particulars

Details

Organising Body

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Recruitment Name

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025

Application Mode

Online

Online Apply Start

17 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

06 January 2026 (6 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment

06 January 2026

Application Correction Window

06 January 2026

Application Portal

opportunities.rbi.org.in

How to Apply for RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025

Follow the steps below to complete your application successfully before the deadline:

  • Visit the official RBI recruitment portal: opportunities.rbi.org.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the “Current Vacancies” section.

  • Look for the advertisement for “Lateral Recruitment of Experts on Full-Time Contract Basis - RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025.”

  • Click on the Online Applications hyperlink. You will be redirected to ibpsreg.ibps.in to fill the application form.

  • New Users must click on Click Here for New Registration and complete the registration process.

  • Enter the personal details, upload photo and signature, and other details that have been asked.

  • A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

  • Proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.

  • Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

  • Click on the Preview tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

  • Proceed to upload left thumb impression, handwritten declaration and all the other necessary documents as per the specifications.

  • Click on the 'Payment' tab and proceed for payment.

  • Click on the 'Submit' button.

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Application Link

Eligible professionals looking to secure expert roles with the Reserve Bank of India should apply using the direct link below before the deadline:

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025

Apply Here

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

Candidates have to make the payment of requisite application fee/intimation charges through the online mode only. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

Sl. No.

Category

Charges

Amount

1

SC / ST / PwBD

Intimation Charges only

₹100/- + GST

2

GEN / OBC / EWS

Application Fee including Intimation Charges

₹600/- + GST

3

STAFF@

Nil

Nil

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Event

Date

Online Registration Start Date

17 December 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

06 January 2026 (6 PM)

Last Date for Editing Application Details

06 January 2026 (6 PM)

Last Date for Printing Application

17 January 2026 (11:59 PM)

Fee Payment Window

17 December 2025 - 06 January 2026

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News