Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Admission to Tantia University in Sri Gangapur can be checked and analyzed through the official Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 results. There were few seats opened for admission to MBBS seats under state quota for categories like unreserved boys and Other Backward Classes Boys. Navigating the admissions for medical and dental programs through the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling process requires a close evaluation of round-wise rank movements, particularly for institutions like Tantia University, Sri Ganganagar. As candidates compete for undergraduate medical and dental seats under various state and category quotas, analyzing shift patterns between successive counselling rounds provides critical clarity on seat availability, category-specific demand, and closing thresholds. Understanding these trends helps future aspirants gaue historical cutoffs and strategically plan their choice-filling for upcoming admission cycles.

Check| Government Medical College, Kota Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview Candidates can find counselling and admission information from the table shared below. Parameter Details Conducting Authority Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur Eligible Courses MBBS and BDS Round 3 OR and CR URB (Unreserved Boys)- 217239-966709

OBB (Other Backward Classes Boys) -1049846-1068114



Participating Institutions Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges Counselling Mode Online Domicile Rule State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats. Total Rounds Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds Official Website ug.neetrajasthan.com

Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks Admission to Dr S S Tantia Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Sri Ganganagar (General) during Round 3 opened at 217239 and closed at 966709 for unreserved boys category. Allotted Category Opening AIR Closing AIR URB 217239 966709 OBB 1049846 1068114 SCB 1103609 1103609 Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates must also check for Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission for unreserved boys category opened at 217239 and closed at 966709. Allotted Category Opening AIR Closing AIR URB 217239 966709 OBB 1049846 1161198 Check|Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis