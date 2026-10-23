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Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 18:03 IST

Candidates can check round-wise rank analysis for admission to Tantia University under state quota seats. The article details a comprehensive analysis of Round 1, 2 and 3 during Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 counselling.  

Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Admission to Tantia University in Sri Gangapur can be checked and analyzed through the official Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 results. There were few seats opened for admission to MBBS seats under state quota for categories like unreserved boys and  Other Backward Classes Boys. Navigating the admissions for medical and dental programs through the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling process requires a close evaluation of round-wise rank movements, particularly for institutions like Tantia University, Sri Ganganagar. As candidates compete for undergraduate medical and dental seats under various state and category quotas, analyzing shift patterns between successive counselling rounds provides critical clarity on seat availability, category-specific demand, and closing thresholds. Understanding these trends helps future aspirants gaue historical cutoffs and strategically plan their choice-filling for upcoming admission cycles.

Check| Government Medical College, Kota Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview

Candidates can find counselling and admission information from the table shared below. 

Parameter

Details

Conducting Authority

Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur

Eligible Courses

MBBS and BDS

Round 3 OR and CR

  • URB (Unreserved Boys)- 217239-966709

  • OBB (Other Backward Classes Boys) -1049846-1068114

Participating Institutions

Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges

Counselling Mode

Online

Domicile Rule

State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats.

Total Rounds 

Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds

Official Website 

ug.neetrajasthan.com

Tantia University Cutoff 2026:  Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Admission to Dr S S Tantia Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Sri Ganganagar (General) during Round 3 opened at 217239 and closed at 966709 for unreserved boys category. 

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

217239

966709

OBB

1049846

1068114

SCB

1103609

1103609

Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates must also check for Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission for unreserved boys category opened at 217239 and closed at 966709.

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

217239

966709

OBB

1049846

1161198

Check|Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis 

Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission during first round admission opened at 217239 and closed at 966709 for unreserved boys category.

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

217239

966709

OBB

1049846

1161198

Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement 

As per the rank movement shared in the table below, here are the key observations: 

  • Unreserved Category (URB): The final All India Rank (AIR) has been steady at 966,709 from Round 1 through Round 3 without any rank movement, thus implying stable demand, saturation in seat acceptance or no downstream vacancies for candidates in the unreserved category at this rank.

  • Other Backward Classes (OBB): There was complete stability until completing round 1 and round 2 with the rank remaining unchanged at 1,161,198 but by round 3 it lost stature by a significant 93,084 ranks to conclude with 1,068,114.  This reflects that the competition has increased or higher merit securing resulted in cancellation of ranks when moving ahead in the counselling phase.

Allotted Category

R1 Closing AIR

R2 Closing AIR

R1→R2 Movement

R3 Closing AIR

R2→R3 Movement

R1→R3 Movement

Trend

URB

966709

966709

0

966709

0

0

No Change

OBB

1161198

1161198

0

1068114

-93084

-93084

Strict Tightening

Read More| 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 18:03 IST
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