Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Candidates can check round-wise rank analysis for admission to Tantia University under state quota seats. The article details a comprehensive analysis of Round 1, 2 and 3 during Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 counselling.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Admission to Tantia University in Sri Gangapur can be checked and analyzed through the official Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 results. There were few seats opened for admission to MBBS seats under state quota for categories like unreserved boys and Other Backward Classes Boys. Navigating the admissions for medical and dental programs through the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling process requires a close evaluation of round-wise rank movements, particularly for institutions like Tantia University, Sri Ganganagar. As candidates compete for undergraduate medical and dental seats under various state and category quotas, analyzing shift patterns between successive counselling rounds provides critical clarity on seat availability, category-specific demand, and closing thresholds. Understanding these trends helps future aspirants gaue historical cutoffs and strategically plan their choice-filling for upcoming admission cycles.
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Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview
Candidates can find counselling and admission information from the table shared below.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur
|
Eligible Courses
|
Round 3 OR and CR
|
|
Participating Institutions
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Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges
|
Counselling Mode
|
Online
|
Domicile Rule
|
State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats.
|
Total Rounds
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Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds
|
Official Website
|
ug.neetrajasthan.com
Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Admission to Dr S S Tantia Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Sri Ganganagar (General) during Round 3 opened at 217239 and closed at 966709 for unreserved boys category.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URB
|
217239
|
966709
|
OBB
|
1049846
|
1068114
|
SCB
|
1103609
|
1103609
Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates must also check for Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission for unreserved boys category opened at 217239 and closed at 966709.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URB
|
217239
|
966709
|
OBB
|
1049846
|
1161198
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Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission during first round admission opened at 217239 and closed at 966709 for unreserved boys category.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URB
|
217239
|
966709
|
OBB
|
1049846
|
1161198
Tantia University Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement
As per the rank movement shared in the table below, here are the key observations:
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Unreserved Category (URB): The final All India Rank (AIR) has been steady at 966,709 from Round 1 through Round 3 without any rank movement, thus implying stable demand, saturation in seat acceptance or no downstream vacancies for candidates in the unreserved category at this rank.
-
Other Backward Classes (OBB): There was complete stability until completing round 1 and round 2 with the rank remaining unchanged at 1,161,198 but by round 3 it lost stature by a significant 93,084 ranks to conclude with 1,068,114. This reflects that the competition has increased or higher merit securing resulted in cancellation of ranks when moving ahead in the counselling phase.
|
Allotted Category
|
R1 Closing AIR
|
R2 Closing AIR
|
R1→R2 Movement
|
R3 Closing AIR
|
R2→R3 Movement
|
R1→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
URB
|
966709
|
966709
|
0
|
966709
|
0
|
0
|
No Change
|
OBB
|
1161198
|
1161198
|
0
|
1068114
|
-93084
|
-93084
|
Strict Tightening
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Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.