Government Medical College, Kota Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Government Medical College, Kota, NEET UG 2026 cutoffs are detailed for various categories across all three counselling rounds. This analysis shows rank movement, indicating a relaxation trend in most categories from Round 1 to Round 3 for MBBS admissions.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Securing an MBBS seat at Government Medical College (GMC), Kota, represents a major achievement for students striving to pursue their studies at one of the leading state-funded medical institutions in Rajasthan. With a large annual intake of undergraduate students, the college uses both the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), which is governed by the MCC, and the 85% Rajasthan State NEET UG counselling system, which is regulated through the RUHS / Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Board. Candidates need to review round-by-round rank trends, closing cutoff marks trend, and historical data for the year 2026 in order to help them assess whether or not they will be selected for admission and properly prepare their process for filling choices at each stage of the counselling procedure.
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Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur
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Eligible Courses
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Round 3 OR and CR
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Participating Institutions
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Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges
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Counselling Mode
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Online
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Domicile Rule
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State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats.
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Total Rounds
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Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds
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Official Website
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ug.neetrajasthan.com
GMC, Kota Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. Check seat allocation during the third round admission at Government Medical College, Kota (Government). Under state quota, admission opened at 2,519 and closed at 8003 for the unreserved boy category.
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Allotted Category
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Opening AIR
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Closing AIR
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URB
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2,519
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8,003
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OBB
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7,561
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8,868
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EBB
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6,157
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11,425
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MBB
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10,085
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14,590
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SCB
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31,079
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58,395
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STB
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46,211
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61,415
GMC, Kota Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round 2 opening and closing ranks, shared below. For the unreserved boys category, admission opened at 3,257 and closed at 8,040.
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Allotted Category
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Opening AIR
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Closing AIR
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URB
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3,257
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8,040
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OBB
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7,557
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8,021
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EBB
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8,614
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10,140
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MBB
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10,085
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12,439
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SCB
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31,079
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55,587
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STB
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46,211
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59,877
GMC, Kota Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check Round 1 seat allocation for all categories shared below. Admission to the unreserved boys category opened at 3,016 and closed at 7,522.
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Allotted Category
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Opening AIR
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Closing AIR
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URB
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3,016
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7,522
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OBB
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7,557
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7,961
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EBB
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7,983
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9,698
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MBB
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10,085
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12,439
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SCB
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27,157
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55,587
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STB
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46,211
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56,374
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SAB
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198,855
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207,971
GMC, Kota Cutoff 2026: Round-Wise Rank Movement
In the case of Government Medical College, Kota, the Round-wise counselling information shows a steady pattern of relaxation of rank in various groups as admissions progressed from round 1 to round 3. Whereas regular categories like URB experienced some stabilization, registered with a slight tightening in round 3 at an AIM rank of 8003, categories like OBB, EBB, MBB, SCB, and STB have shown an unbroken downward trend. Interestingly, reserved sections such as STB and SCB expanded a lot by round 3, with total ranks having increased by 5041 and 2808 places from the level Р1 of admissions, something reflecting a large availability of seats and changing preferences of candidates in the later rounds of counselling process.
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Allotted Category
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R1 Closing AIR
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R2 Closing AIR
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R1→R2 Movement
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R3 Closing AIR
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R2→R3 Movement
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R1→R3 Movement
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Trend
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URB
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7,522
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8,040
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518
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8,003
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−37
|
481
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Relaxation
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OBB
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7,961
|
8,021
|
60
|
8,868
|
847
|
907
|
Relaxation
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EBB
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9,698
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10,140
|
442
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11,425
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+1,285
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+1,727
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Relaxation
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MBB
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12,439
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12,439
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0
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14,590
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+2,151
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+2,151
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Relaxation
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SCB
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55,587
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55,587
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0
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58,395
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+2,808
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+2,808
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Relaxation
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STB
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56,374
|
59,877
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+3,503
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61,415
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+1,538
|
+5,041
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Relaxation
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