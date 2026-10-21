Government Medical College, Kota Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Securing an MBBS seat at Government Medical College (GMC), Kota, represents a major achievement for students striving to pursue their studies at one of the leading state-funded medical institutions in Rajasthan. With a large annual intake of undergraduate students, the college uses both the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), which is governed by the MCC, and the 85% Rajasthan State NEET UG counselling system, which is regulated through the RUHS / Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Board. Candidates need to review round-by-round rank trends, closing cutoff marks trend, and historical data for the year 2026 in order to help them assess whether or not they will be selected for admission and properly prepare their process for filling choices at each stage of the counselling procedure.

Check| Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview Parameter Details Conducting Authority Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur Eligible Courses MBBS and BDS Round 3 OR and CR

URB (Unreserved Boys)- 1,468-5,530

OBB (Other Backward Classes Boys) - 4,861-5,657



Participating Institutions Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges Counselling Mode Online Domicile Rule State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats. Total Rounds Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds Official Website ug.neetrajasthan.com

GMC, Kota Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can find Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. Check seat allocation during the third round admission at Government Medical College, Kota (Government). Under state quota, admission opened at 2,519 and closed at 8003 for the unreserved boy category. Allotted Category Opening AIR Closing AIR URB 2,519 8,003 OBB 7,561 8,868 EBB 6,157 11,425 MBB 10,085 14,590 SCB 31,079 58,395 STB 46,211 61,415 GMC, Kota Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check Round 2 opening and closing ranks, shared below. For the unreserved boys category, admission opened at 3,257 and closed at 8,040. Allotted Category Opening AIR Closing AIR URB 3,257 8,040 OBB 7,557 8,021 EBB 8,614 10,140 MBB 10,085 12,439 SCB 31,079 55,587 STB 46,211 59,877