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Government Medical College, Kota Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 22:44 IST

Government Medical College, Kota, NEET UG 2026 cutoffs are detailed for various categories across all three counselling rounds. This analysis shows rank movement, indicating a relaxation trend in most categories from Round 1 to Round 3 for MBBS admissions.

Government Medical College, Kota Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Government Medical College, Kota Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Securing an MBBS seat at Government Medical College (GMC), Kota, represents a major achievement for students striving to pursue their studies at one of the leading state-funded medical institutions in Rajasthan. With a large annual intake of undergraduate students, the college uses both the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), which is governed by the MCC, and the 85% Rajasthan State NEET UG counselling system, which is regulated through the RUHS / Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Board. Candidates need to review round-by-round rank trends, closing cutoff marks trend, and historical data for the year 2026 in order to help them assess whether or not they will be selected for admission and properly prepare their process for filling choices at each stage of the counselling procedure.

Check| Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview

Parameter

Details

Conducting Authority

Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur

Eligible Courses

MBBS and BDS

Round 3 OR and CR


  • URB (Unreserved Boys)- 1,468-5,530

  • OBB (Other Backward Classes Boys) - 4,861-5,657 

Participating Institutions

Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges

Counselling Mode

Online

Domicile Rule

State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats.

Total Rounds 

Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds

Official Website 

ug.neetrajasthan.com

GMC, Kota Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. Check seat allocation during the third round admission at Government Medical College, Kota (Government). Under state quota, admission opened at 2,519 and closed at 8003 for the unreserved boy category. 

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

2,519

8,003

OBB

7,561

8,868

EBB

6,157

11,425

MBB

10,085

14,590

SCB

31,079

58,395

STB

46,211

61,415

GMC, Kota Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Round 2 opening and closing ranks, shared below. For the unreserved boys category, admission opened at 3,257 and closed at 8,040. 

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

3,257

8,040

OBB

7,557

8,021

EBB

8,614

10,140

MBB

10,085

12,439

SCB

31,079

55,587

STB

46,211

59,877

GMC, Kota Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check Round 1 seat allocation for all categories shared below. Admission to the unreserved boys category opened at 3,016 and closed at 7,522. 

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

3,016

7,522

OBB

7,557

7,961

EBB

7,983

9,698

MBB

10,085

12,439

SCB

27,157

55,587

STB

46,211

56,374

SAB

198,855

207,971

GMC, Kota Cutoff 2026: Round-Wise Rank Movement 

In the case of Government Medical College, Kota, the Round-wise counselling information shows a steady pattern of relaxation of rank in various groups as admissions progressed from round 1 to round 3. Whereas regular categories like URB experienced some stabilization, registered with a slight tightening in round 3 at an AIM rank of 8003, categories like OBB, EBB, MBB, SCB, and STB have shown an unbroken downward trend. Interestingly, reserved sections such as STB and SCB expanded a lot by round 3, with total ranks having increased by 5041 and 2808 places from the level Р1 of admissions, something reflecting a large availability of seats and changing preferences of candidates in the later rounds of counselling process.

Allotted Category

R1 Closing AIR

R2 Closing AIR

R1→R2 Movement

R3 Closing AIR

R2→R3 Movement

R1→R3 Movement

Trend

URB

7,522

8,040

518

8,003

−37

481

Relaxation

OBB

7,961

8,021

60

8,868

847

907

Relaxation

EBB

9,698

10,140

442

11,425

+1,285

+1,727

Relaxation

MBB

12,439

12,439

0

14,590

+2,151

+2,151

Relaxation

SCB

55,587

55,587

0

58,395

+2,808

+2,808

Relaxation

STB

56,374

59,877

+3,503

61,415

+1,538

+5,041

Relaxation

Also Check| 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 22:44 IST
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