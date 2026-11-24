India recently had state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, and new administrations were formed in each state. The political attention has fully shifted to the 2027 electoral calendar where state assembly elections are going to be held in the major states like Uttar Pradesh.

The year 2027 will see critical battleground states head to the polls to elect their next legislative assemblies. These elections are highly anticipated because they will test the endurance of major political heavyweights and set the definitive momentum leading into the 2029 Lok Sabha general elections.

Upcoming State Assembly Elections in 2027