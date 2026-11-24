CBSE Board Exams: New Assessment System Planned for Classes 10, 12, Rote Learning to Get Less Importance
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning assessment reforms for Classes 10 and 12 to promote conceptual understanding, logical thinking and practical knowledge. The proposed changes will be discussed with school principals and educationists at the 32nd National Conference in Jammu on December 17 and 18, 2026.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning changes to the assessment system for Classes 10 and 12, with a greater focus on conceptual understanding, logical thinking and practical application of knowledge. The proposed changes aim to reduce students’ dependence on memorised answers and make board examinations more focused on what they have actually learnt.
According to a report, the development follows a recent CBSE circular outlining plans to make the evaluation process more meaningful. CBSE city coordinator Sumant Kumar said that the proposed assessment framework is being aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
CBSE To Discuss Assessment Reforms With School Principals and Educationists
As part of the proposed changes, CBSE will discuss the assessment policy with school principals and educationists from across the country. The discussions are scheduled to take place during the board’s 32nd National Conference in Jammu on December 17 and December 18, 2026.
The theme of the conference is ‘Assessment: Globally Oriented, Future-Ready Learners’. The discussions will focus on ways to move beyond traditional marks-based evaluation and assess students’ learning abilities, innovative thinking and practical understanding.
The conference will also cover evaluation practices, including how teachers and school management should assess students’ answer sheets. The aim is to explore methods that can better measure students’ understanding of concepts and their ability to apply what they learn.
How Will the Proposed Changes Impact Students?
The proposed assessment reforms may change the way students prepare for CBSE board examinations. As per media reports, the focus is expected to move towards understanding concepts and applying knowledge rather than simply memorising textbook content.
Students may have to develop a stronger understanding of their subjects, practise analytical questions and learn to connect classroom lessons with real-life situations. The changes could also encourage students to explain concepts in their own words and demonstrate their understanding instead of relying on memorised answers.
Will CBSE Change the Board Exam Pattern Immediately?
No immediate change to the existing Class 10 and 12 board examination question pattern has been announced through the reported circular. CBSE has also not specified an implementation date for the proposed assessment reforms.
The board’s earlier initiatives have already focused on competency-based education. In its April 6, 2023 circular on assessment and evaluation practices for the 2023-24 session, CBSE directed schools to include more competency-based and real-life application questions in Class 10 and 12 examinations.
Students should therefore continue preparing according to the existing syllabus and examination guidelines until CBSE issues further instructions.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.