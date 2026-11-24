The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning changes to the assessment system for Classes 10 and 12, with a greater focus on conceptual understanding, logical thinking and practical application of knowledge. The proposed changes aim to reduce students’ dependence on memorised answers and make board examinations more focused on what they have actually learnt. According to a report, the development follows a recent CBSE circular outlining plans to make the evaluation process more meaningful. CBSE city coordinator Sumant Kumar said that the proposed assessment framework is being aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. CBSE To Discuss Assessment Reforms With School Principals and Educationists As part of the proposed changes, CBSE will discuss the assessment policy with school principals and educationists from across the country. The discussions are scheduled to take place during the board’s 32nd National Conference in Jammu on December 17 and December 18, 2026.

The theme of the conference is ‘Assessment: Globally Oriented, Future-Ready Learners’. The discussions will focus on ways to move beyond traditional marks-based evaluation and assess students’ learning abilities, innovative thinking and practical understanding. The conference will also cover evaluation practices, including how teachers and school management should assess students’ answer sheets. The aim is to explore methods that can better measure students’ understanding of concepts and their ability to apply what they learn. How Will the Proposed Changes Impact Students? The proposed assessment reforms may change the way students prepare for CBSE board examinations. As per media reports, the focus is expected to move towards understanding concepts and applying knowledge rather than simply memorising textbook content.