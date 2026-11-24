AILET 2027 Admit Card Released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Download NLU Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here
NLU Delhi has issued the AILET 2027 admit cards today, November 24, 2026. The admit card is available for download on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET 2027 Admit Card: The All-India Law Entrance Test – 2027 (AILET – 2027) admit card has been released. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can login to the portal to download the hall ticket. National Law University Delhi is scheduled to conduct the AILET 2027 exam on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM. The entrance exam is being conducted for admissions to the Undergraduate and Postgraduate Law programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi.
AILET 2027 admit card was scheduled to be released on November 30, 2026. However, NLU Delhi has released the admit card a week earlier than scheduled. According to the official notification, the AILET 2027 admit card is available for download on the AILET Portal from today, November 24, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. onwards until December 6, 2026, at 1:30 P.M. To download the admit card, candidates need to login to the AILET Application Account and click on the “Download Admit Card” button.
AILET 2027 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here
Steps to Download the AILET 2027 Admit Card
The link for candidates to download the AILET 2027 admit card is available in the candidate login. Candidates must note that the link will remain active only until December 6, 2026. Follow the steps to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET 2027
Step 2: Click on Login
Step 3: Enter the Username and Password
Step 4: Click on Download Admit Card
Step 5: Download the admit card PDF for further reference
AILET 2027 Admit Card: Important Instructions
It is mandatory for all PwD candidates requiring a scribe to update the requisite details and upload the supporting documents, as specified in the above notification, only through their respective AILET 2027 user accounts on the AILET portal, latest by December 3, 2026.
Students are advised NOT to wait until the last date and download the AILET Admit Card as soon as possible
Candidates must read through the exam day guidelines and instructions
Hard copy of the AILET admit card is mandatory at the exam centre
Studentrs must report to the centres atleast one hour before the commencement of the exam
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.