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AILET 2027 Admit Card: The All-India Law Entrance Test – 2027 (AILET – 2027) admit card has been released. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can login to the portal to download the hall ticket. National Law University Delhi is scheduled to conduct the AILET 2027 exam on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM. The entrance exam is being conducted for admissions to the Undergraduate and Postgraduate Law programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi. AILET 2027 admit card was scheduled to be released on November 30, 2026. However, NLU Delhi has released the admit card a week earlier than scheduled. According to the official notification, the AILET 2027 admit card is available for download on the AILET Portal from today, November 24, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. onwards until December 6, 2026, at 1:30 P.M. To download the admit card, candidates need to login to the AILET Application Account and click on the “Download Admit Card” button.

AILET 2027 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here Steps to Download the AILET 2027 Admit Card The link for candidates to download the AILET 2027 admit card is available in the candidate login. Candidates must note that the link will remain active only until December 6, 2026. Follow the steps to download the admit card Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET 2027 Step 2: Click on Login Step 3: Enter the Username and Password Step 4: Click on Download Admit Card Step 5: Download the admit card PDF for further reference AILET 2027 Admit Card: Important Instructions It is mandatory for all PwD candidates requiring a scribe to update the requisite details and upload the supporting documents, as specified in the above notification, only through their respective AILET 2027 user accounts on the AILET portal, latest by December 3, 2026.