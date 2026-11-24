Gold Rate Today: There is only one thing gold investors are concerned about today, and that is how high gold rates can go. Even if there is a short-term rise, small investors who are running at a loss may try to book profits today.

Gold rates are finally catching their breath after touching their lowest breakdown point amid the market crash. The recovery is bringing a little relief to buyers who have been waiting for a price correction.

On Tuesday, November 24, 24-karat gold was trading at around ₹1,26,570 per 10 grams across India, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,16,010.

Investors may want to hold their excitement, as the recovery could be a short-term rebound rather than a lasting turnaround.

On the global front, gold prices are playing a cautious game. After rebounding in the previous session, they faced fresh pressure on November 24 amid fears of possible US Federal Reserve rate hikes. Investors are now eyeing upcoming US PCE inflation data for clues that could determine the precious metal's next move.