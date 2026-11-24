Gold Rate Today, November 24: Gold Prices Rebound After Sharp Crash; 24K Gold Rises To ₹1.26 Lakh, 22K At ₹1.16 Lakh; Check City-Wise Price
Gold rates attempt a recovery after a sharp market crash, with 24K gold at ₹1.26 lakh and 22K gold at ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams. Check the latest city-wise rates and global market cues.
Gold Rate Today: There is only one thing gold investors are concerned about today, and that is how high gold rates can go. Even if there is a short-term rise, small investors who are running at a loss may try to book profits today.
Gold rates are finally catching their breath after touching their lowest breakdown point amid the market crash. The recovery is bringing a little relief to buyers who have been waiting for a price correction.
On Tuesday, November 24, 24-karat gold was trading at around ₹1,26,570 per 10 grams across India, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,16,010.
Investors may want to hold their excitement, as the recovery could be a short-term rebound rather than a lasting turnaround.
On the global front, gold prices are playing a cautious game. After rebounding in the previous session, they faced fresh pressure on November 24 amid fears of possible US Federal Reserve rate hikes. Investors are now eyeing upcoming US PCE inflation data for clues that could determine the precious metal's next move.
Markets are now looking towards the upcoming US inflation data for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Until then, gold's next move remains a closely watched guessing game.
Gold Rate Today: City-Wise Gold Prices on November 24
Gold prices vary slightly across Indian cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and jeweller-specific pricing. Here are the latest retail gold rates across 20 major Indian cities.
|
City
|
24K Gold (10g)
|
22K Gold (10g)
|
18K Gold (10g)
|
Delhi
|
₹1,26,720
|
₹1,16,160
|
₹95,070
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,26,720
|
₹1,16,160
|
₹95,040
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,26,720
|
₹1,16,160
|
₹95,040
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,26,720
|
₹1,16,160
|
₹95,040
|
Amritsar
|
₹1,26,720
|
₹1,16,160
|
₹95,040
|
Agra
|
₹1,26,720
|
₹1,16,160
|
₹95,040
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,26,620
|
₹1,16,060
|
₹94,970
|
Surat
|
₹1,26,620
|
₹1,16,060
|
₹94,970
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,26,620
|
₹1,16,060
|
₹94,970
|
Bhopal
|
₹1,26,620
|
₹1,16,060
|
₹94,970
|
Indore
|
₹1,26,620
|
₹1,16,060
|
₹94,970
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,26,570
|
₹1,16,010
|
₹94,920
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,26,570
|
₹1,16,010
|
₹94,920
|
Chennai
|
₹1,26,570
|
₹1,16,010
|
₹94,960
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,26,570
|
₹1,16,010
|
₹94,920
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,26,570
|
₹1,16,010
|
₹94,920
|
Pune
|
₹1,26,570
|
₹1,16,010
|
₹94,920
|
Kochi
|
₹1,26,570
|
₹1,16,010
|
₹94,920
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹1,26,570
|
₹1,16,010
|
₹94,920
|
Patna
|
₹1,26,620
|
₹1,16,060
|
₹94,970
Note: Rates are indicative and exclude 3% GST, jeweller making charges and applicable hallmarking fees.
What Is Supporting the Gold Rate In India?
Gold rates have been the most volatile commodity this whole month. The major hit was that the global scenarios and inflation caution have pushed gold off the edge. And now gold rates stand at their lowest level of all time, down from their peak.
Despite the recent market volatility and sharp price correction, several factors are helping gold find support domestically.
In India, the ongoing wedding season has encouraged Indian buyers to take advantage of relatively lower prices, boosting physical demand for jewellery.
Meanwhile, central banks continue to purchase gold as part of their reserve diversification strategies, providing long-term support to the precious metal. Demand from China is another important factor influencing global prices.
Also, investors who missed earlier buying opportunities may view the recent correction as a chance to enter the market at comparatively attractive levels. However, these factors do not guarantee an immediate price recovery.
Key Factors Supporting Gold Prices:
-
Wedding Season Demand: Lower prices are encouraging Indian consumers to purchase gold jewellery.
-
Central Bank Purchases: Continued gold buying by central banks supports long-term demand.
-
Chinese Demand: Interest in gold from Chinese buyers is influencing international prices.
-
Bargain Buying: Investors are exploring opportunities to purchase gold after the recent correction.
Also Read: Gold Prices Rebound After Hitting 14-Month Low; How US Inflation Data Affects Rates, Check City-Wise Prices
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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