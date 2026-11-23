UP Super TET Exam City 2026 : The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the UP Super TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 today November 23, 2026 on the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. All those candidates who have applied and registered for the Assistant Teacher recruitment examination can check their allotted exam city once the link is activated. The examination is set to be conducted on December 3 and 4, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 12,405 vacancies of Assistant Teacher would be filled. Candidates can check this live blog for the direct link, download steps and other important updates related to the exam city slip.

UP Super TET Exam City 2026: Highlights

The UPESSC aims to fill 12,405 vacancies, of which 11,508 are for the Urban Area and 897 are for the Attached Primary Level. Candidates can check the important details of the UP Super TET examination and city intimation slip in the table below.

Particulars Details Exam Name UP Super TET 2026 Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Recruitment Assistant Teacher Total Vacancies 12,405 Exam City Slip Expected Today Exam Dates December 3 and 4, 2026 Exam City Slip Mode Online Official Website upessc.up.gov.in

UP PRT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 PDF Download Link

The commission is expected to activate the UP Super TET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 link on the official website. Candidates can check their city details by visiting the exam portal and entering their login credentials. The city slip helps to know the city where the examination centre will be located before the release of the admit card. We will also provide a direct link to download the UP Super TET City Intimation Slip in the table below.

UP PRT City Slip 2026 Link Click Here (Activated Soon)

How to Download UP PRT Exam City Slip 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download their exam city intimation slip once the link is activated-

Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

On the homepage go to the latest announcements or examination section.

Now Click on the link titled “UP PRT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026:

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the information to check the allotted exam city.

Download the slip and keep a copy for future reference.

Details Mentioned on UP Super TET City Intimation Slip 2026

The exam city intimation slip will provide crucial details to candidates about their examination location. Candidates are advised to check the following details mentioned on the slip after downloading this from below-