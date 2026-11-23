The Indian Stock Market Today: Dalal Street is certainly having its moment right now. Everyone globally is looking at the Indian stock market closely, especially foreign investors. Indian equities have staged an impressive comeback, with the Nifty 50 climbing nearly 12% in November. Strong foreign investor inflows, resilient domestic sectors and easing crude oil prices have added fresh momentum, proving that Indian markets still have plenty of strength to show. Let's make the picture even clearer. The Indian market and US Wall Street are currently moving in opposite directions, presenting an interesting contrast for investors. This rarely happens, as all stock markets depend on each other and sometimes behave similarly. Wall Street is witnessing a technology-led sell-off amid concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) valuations. On the other hand, Dalal Street is enjoying a strong rally, with the Nifty 50 gaining nearly 12% in November.

There has been a bullish theory and speculation running across the internet about capital inflows into the stock market. The excitement is about the widely circulated claim that ₹72 lakh crore has been added to India's stock market in just one month. However, does this figure represent actual money invested by domestic and foreign investors, or is it simply an increase in market valuation? More importantly, why are Indian stocks gaining while major global indices are struggling? Let's examine the numbers and understand the factors driving this unusual market divergence. Indian vs US Stock Market Today: What Is The Current Situation? - Indian Market Performance: The Indian stock market has demonstrated considerable resilience despite growing uncertainty in global financial markets. On Friday, November 20, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,800.60, gaining 1.12%, while the BSE Sensex advanced 897.96 points to finish at 83,919.71.

- US Market Performance: In contrast, US markets have experienced significant selling pressure. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones have entered correction territory, indicating declines of at least 10% from their recent record highs. - Global Market Comparison: According to Reuters, the Nifty has gained nearly 12% in November, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan has declined around 10%. This difference highlights how investors are shifting their preferences across global markets. Why Is The Indian Stock Market Rising? The stock markets around the globe are under investors' watch, especially the Indian stock market, because it is behaving differently right now. Why is that happening, and what is the reason behind it? Unlike the US market, India's major stock indices have greater exposure to banking, financial services, consumption, automobiles and domestic infrastructure. This difference in sectoral composition has helped Indian equities withstand the global technology sell-off.

Another important factor is foreign institutional investment (FII). According to Reuters, foreign investors purchased approximately $13 billion worth of Indian equities in November, reversing their earlier selling trend and strengthening market sentiment. This has added a green signal in front of the Indian stock market. Adding to Dalal Street's momentum, another major factor is declining crude oil prices. The declining prices have offered further support. Brent crude fell to approximately $92.30 per barrel on November 23, after declining more than 21% during the month. Since India imports much of its crude oil, lower prices can reduce import costs, ease inflation and improve the country's external balance. Why Are US Stock Markets Falling? Wall Street's recent decline is largely driven by growing uncertainty over artificial intelligence (AI) investments.

Investors are questioning whether massive spending on semiconductors and data centres will deliver expected returns. Combined with inflation concerns and higher interest-rate expectations, this has triggered profit-booking and selling pressure, particularly in technology stocks. Key Factor Explanation Uncertainty Around AI Investments Investors are increasingly questioning whether massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) will generate sufficient returns. Technology Sector Sell-Off Companies involved in AI development, semiconductor manufacturing and data-centre infrastructure are facing selling pressure after attracting significant investor interest over the past few years. Profit-Booking Growing uncertainty has encouraged investors to book profits, triggering selling pressure in technology-heavy stocks. Nasdaq Vulnerability The Nasdaq Composite, which has significant exposure to technology companies, has been particularly vulnerable to the ongoing sell-off. Higher Interest Rates and Inflation Higher interest-rate expectations and persistent inflation concerns have added to market pressure. Expensive Stock Valuations When borrowing costs remain high, investors become less comfortable paying premium valuations for companies whose expected profits may take several years to materialise.

Truth Behind The ₹72 Lakh Crore Added to the Indian Stock Market The viral claim that ₹72 lakh crore entered the Indian stock market in November 2026 has certainly caught a lot of attention on social media. BREAKING: ₹72 TRILLION has been added to the Indian stock market over the last 1 month as the NIFTY explodes +15%. While every other stock market is crashing, the Indian market is exploding and is just 2.6% away from hitting a new all time high. https://t.co/qby7QMXSng — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) November 20, 2026 There is a catch: The figure does not represent fresh money invested in equities but an increase in market capitalisation. As share prices rise, the overall value of listed companies increases, creating paper wealth for investors. During November, BSE's market capitalisation reportedly grew by approximately ₹34–39 lakh crore, while foreign investors' actual net equity purchases stood at around ₹1.1 lakh crore. In short, a rising market valuation does not mean an equally large cash inflow.

₹72 Lakh Crore Claim vs Actual Market Figures Market Indicator Reported Figure Viral claim of fresh money entering the market ₹72 lakh crore BSE market capitalisation at October-end Approximately ₹474 lakh crore BSE market capitalisation on November 19 Approximately ₹508.45 lakh crore Increase in market capitalisation Approximately ₹34.45 lakh crore Foreign investors' net equity purchases in November Approximately ₹1.1 lakh crore Nifty 50 gain in November (up to November 20) Approximately 11.9% Key takeaway: The Indian stock market witnessed a significant increase in valuation, but ₹72 lakh crore was not pumped into equities. Market value gains and actual cash inflows are two different things. Is The India Stock Market Becoming A Safe Haven For Global Investors?