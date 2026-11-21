Gold rates in India and globally are currently standing at their lowest levels in the last one year. We all have that one question popping into our minds: How? Traditionally, gold has been considered a safe-haven asset for the global investor community, a precious metal that could deliver substantial returns. So, when the world moved towards a war-like situation amid geopolitical uncertainty, investors pushed money into this safe-haven asset, and prices touched an all-time high of ₹1.80 lakh in January. Things changed quickly for gold. Amid soaring inflation and other global uncertainties, gold turned into a non-interest-bearing asset. Investors were quick to pull their money out, and gold rates fell sharply. Gold has now lost some of its lustre, and changing investor sentiment is reshaping the entire situation.

Gold Rates Today In India The global fall in gold rates has given Indian buyers an opportunity to make a move and purchase the yellow metal during the peak wedding season. It is giving buyers a reason to revisit their jewellery budgets as the yellow metal continues its downward journey ahead of the New Year. After soaring to nearly ₹1.80 lakh per 10 grams earlier in 2026, 24-carat gold has slipped to around ₹1.25 lakh, marking a correction of almost 30%. India officially entered the wedding season on November 20, and this is expected to generate substantial business in the gold market. Traditionally, Indians purchase gold for weddings, particularly for gifting and bridal jewellery. For wedding shoppers and jewellery enthusiasts, this could sound like a welcome invitation to visit their favourite jeweller.

However, before making a purchase, buyers may want to keep an eye on the market, as analysts see the possibility of prices falling further towards ₹1.15 lakh. Gold experts have lowered the support benchmark for gold prices to ₹1.15 lakh. Any further downward movement could create panic among investors. So, is this the right time to bring home some gold, or could waiting a little longer prove more rewarding? One key global development may hold the answer. State-Wise Gold Rates Today in India (November 21, 2026) Gold prices vary slightly across cities depending on local bullion market conditions, transportation costs and jeweller pricing. Below are the indicative gold rates across all 28 state capitals. State Capital City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) 18K Gold (10g) Andhra Pradesh Amaravati ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Assam Dispur ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Bihar Patna ₹1,25,610 ₹1,15,140 ₹94,220 Chhattisgarh Raipur ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Goa Panaji ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Gujarat Gandhinagar ₹1,25,610 ₹1,15,140 ₹94,220 Haryana Chandigarh ₹1,25,710 ₹1,15,240 ₹94,320 Himachal Pradesh Shimla ₹1,25,710 ₹1,15,240 ₹94,320 Jharkhand Ranchi ₹1,25,610 ₹1,15,140 ₹94,220 Karnataka Bengaluru ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Kerala Thiruvananthapuram ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal ₹1,25,610 ₹1,15,140 ₹94,220 Maharashtra Mumbai ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Manipur Imphal ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Meghalaya Shillong ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Mizoram Aizawl ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Nagaland Kohima ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Odisha Bhubaneswar ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Punjab Chandigarh ₹1,25,710 ₹1,15,240 ₹94,320 Rajasthan Jaipur ₹1,25,710 ₹1,15,240 ₹94,320 Sikkim Gangtok ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Tamil Nadu Chennai ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,190 Telangana Hyderabad ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Tripura Agartala ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170 Uttar Pradesh Lucknow ₹1,25,710 ₹1,15,240 ₹94,320 Uttarakhand Dehradun ₹1,25,710 ₹1,15,240 ₹94,320 West Bengal Kolkata ₹1,25,560 ₹1,15,090 ₹94,170

(Source: Good Returns) How Much Further Could Gold Rates Fall Before New Year? - Key Support Levels: Market analysts have identified the ₹1.15 lakh–₹1.22 lakh range as an important downside zone for domestic gold prices before the end of 2026. - Possibility of Further Decline: Gold prices may face additional pressure as investors reassess their exposure to precious metals. - ₹1 Lakh Worst-Case Scenario: A sustained decline towards ₹1 lakh per 10 grams would require a much sharper correction in international bullion prices. - Profit-Booking: The ongoing correction also reflects profit-booking after gold's strong rally earlier in 2026. - Global Market Pressure: Higher interest rates, rising bond yields and currency movements have further influenced investor sentiment. - Wedding Season Demand: Increased physical gold demand and wedding-season purchases in India could provide some support to domestic prices.