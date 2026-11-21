KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026: Download Merit List PDF at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in- Link Active Soon
The KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026will be released soon on the official website at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Examination held on November 15 can check this article for expected result date, merit list details and steps to download the result PDF here. Check all details here.
Key Points
- KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 expected soon, likely in December, on official site.
- KPSC KAS Prelims Exam 2026 was conducted on November 15, 2026 for 319 vacancies.
- Provisional answer key released Nov 16, 2026; objections accepted until Nov 19, 2026.
KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will release the KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 soon on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Examination can then check their qualifying status and download the merit list PDF once it is announced from the official website at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. The result will contain the roll numbers of candidates who will be shortlisted for the Mains examination. Through this recruitment drive a total of 319 vacancies would be filled across various state departments. This includes 117 Group 'A' posts and 202 Group 'B' posts. The provisional answer key for both papers was released on November 16, 2026. Candidates were allowed to submit objections until November 19, 2026.
Candidates are advised to keep the registration details ready to check the result and follow the latest updates on the official portal.
KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 Release Date
The KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 release date has not been announced till date. However it is expected that as per previous year trend that results can be released in the month of December. The commission will publish the result in PDF format on its official website.
The commission conducted the Preliminary Examination on November 15, 2026 in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 10 AM to 12 PM while Paper 2 was conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.
KPSC KAS Result 2026: Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 in the table below
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Karnataka Public Service Commission
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Exam Name
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KPSC KAS Prelims Exam 2026
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Post Name
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Karnataka Administrative Services
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Total Vacancies
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319
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Exam Stage
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Preliminary Examination
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Exam Date
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November 15, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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November 16, 2026
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Result Status
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Not Released
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Result Release Date
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To Be Announced
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Result Mode
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Next Stage
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Mains Examination
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Official Website
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kpsc.karnataka.gov.in
KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 PDF Download Link
The KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 PDF download link will be activated on the official website once the commission releases the result. Candidates can then check and download the merit list pdf containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. We will also provide direct download link in the table below when the result get released
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KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 Link
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Click Here (Active Shortly)
How to Check KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the KPSC KAS Preliminary Examination Result 2026-
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Visit the official website of the Karnataka Public Service Commission at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in.
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On the homepage go to the latest announcement section.
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Now click on the link titled KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026.
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Click on the result to open the merit list PDF.
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Download the PDF and open it on your screen.
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Use the Ctrl+F functions to search for your roll number.
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Check your qualifying status and save the result PDF for future reference.
Candidates whose roll number appears in the result will be eligible to appear for the KPSC KAS Mains Examination. For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Also Check - KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026 OUT
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.