KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will release the KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 soon on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Examination can then check their qualifying status and download the merit list PDF once it is announced from the official website at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. The result will contain the roll numbers of candidates who will be shortlisted for the Mains examination. Through this recruitment drive a total of 319 vacancies would be filled across various state departments. This includes 117 Group 'A' posts and 202 Group 'B' posts. The provisional answer key for both papers was released on November 16, 2026. Candidates were allowed to submit objections until November 19, 2026.

Candidates are advised to keep the registration details ready to check the result and follow the latest updates on the official portal.

KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 Release Date

The KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 release date has not been announced till date. However it is expected that as per previous year trend that results can be released in the month of December. The commission will publish the result in PDF format on its official website.

The commission conducted the Preliminary Examination on November 15, 2026 in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 10 AM to 12 PM while Paper 2 was conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.

KPSC KAS Result 2026: Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to the KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 in the table below