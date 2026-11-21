OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026 for the written test under CRE-2025. The notice was released on 20 November 2026. The result covers RI, ICDS Supervisor, VAW, Junior Assistant, ARI, Amin and SFS posts. A provisional screening list for the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills has also been published. Candidates can check their result by logging in to osssc.gov.in. The selection is provisional and depends on verification of original documents. In this article, we share the key result details, steps to check it, and the next stage of selection.

OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026 PDF Download

The OSSSC has published the result as PDF files on its official website. Separate annexures were released for each post, so candidates should download the right one before searching for their roll number. Follow the steps below to get your result.