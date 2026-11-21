OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026 Out: Download CRE Merit List PDF at osssc.gov.in
OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026: OSSSC has released the CRE-2025 written test result and provisional screening list for the Practical Skill Test on 20 November 2026. It covers RI, ICDS Supervisor, VAW, Junior Assistant, ARI, Amin, and SFS. Check results by logging in at osssc.gov.in.
Key Points
- OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026 for CRE-2025 written test released on Nov 20, 2026.
- Result covers RI, ICDS Supervisor, VAW, Jr. Assistant, ARI, Amin, SFS posts.
- A provisional screening list for the Practical Skill Test has also been published.
OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026 for the written test under CRE-2025. The notice was released on 20 November 2026. The result covers RI, ICDS Supervisor, VAW, Junior Assistant, ARI, Amin and SFS posts. A provisional screening list for the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills has also been published. Candidates can check their result by logging in to osssc.gov.in. The selection is provisional and depends on verification of original documents. In this article, we share the key result details, steps to check it, and the next stage of selection.
OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026 PDF Download
The OSSSC has published the result as PDF files on its official website. Separate annexures were released for each post, so candidates should download the right one before searching for their roll number. Follow the steps below to get your result.
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OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026
OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026 Highlights
The OSSSC has published the CRE-2025 written test result along with a provisional screening list for the next stage. The table below gives the key details from the official notice at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Bhubaneswar
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Recruitment
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Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 (District Cadre Posts)
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Result Release Date
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20 November 2026
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Posts Covered
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Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Village Agriculture Worker (VAW), Junior Assistant (JA), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS)
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Total Vacancies
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4,881
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Written Exam Dates
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22 May to 28 June 2026
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Provisional Screening List
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Annexure-I(attached to Result Notice)
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Next Stage
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Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills
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Skill Test Schedule
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To be announced separately
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Official Website
Steps to Download OSSSC RI ARI Result 2026 PDF
Checking your OSSSC result is simple and takes only a few minutes. Keep your roll number ready and follow the steps below to download the result PDF from the official website.
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Visit osssc.gov.in.
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Open CRE-2025 Written Test Result and Provisional Screening List Notice.
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Download the result PDF.
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Open the annexure for your post (Annexure I to V).
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Press Ctrl+F and search for your roll number.
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Check Annexure-I for the roll numbers screened for the Practical Skill Test.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com