The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the subject-wise exam dates for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2026 session. As per the official notification, the national-level eligibility exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on December 19, 22, and 27, 2026, across two daily shifts. The exam will cover five core scientific subjects, including the merged Life Sciences and Biotechnology paper, and it will be conducted for three hours (180 minutes) per shift. Shift 1 is scheduled to be conducted for the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while Shift 2 will take place in the afternoon from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates Official Notification

Also check, UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check NTA Exam City Slip Date, Admit Card Release and Other Details