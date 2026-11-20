Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026 Live: The political scoreboard is beginning to take shape in Rajasthan as counting for the 2026 Panchayat elections gets underway. The first winners' names are emerging, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking an early lead over the Congress in initial trends. However, the numbers are far from final, and the political picture could change as more votes are counted.

Counting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti member elections began at 8 AM today across district headquarters in 37 districts of Rajasthan. While the BJP appears to have gained an early advantage, Congress is currently trailing. The real test, however, will be whether the BJP can convert its early momentum into a decisive electoral victory or whether Congress manages to narrow the gap as counting progresses.

Let’s look at the latest updates from Rajasthan….