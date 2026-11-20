UPPSC PCS J Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the indicative notification for the U.P Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2026. Through this recruitment drive the commission will fill 365 Civil Judge vacancies. The online application will start on November 20, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply can submit their applications through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply online and payment of the examination fee is December 21, 2026.

UPPSC PCS J Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates interested in applying for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts can visit the official website and complete the online application process. The commission has advised applicants to read the detailed advertisement once before submitting their forms. It contains information about educational qualifications, examination fees, reservation, age relaxation and the syllabus for the preliminary and main examinations. Check the direct link to apply online below once the link gets activated.