UPPSC PCS J Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 365 Civil Judge Posts, Check Apply Online & Eligibility
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the indicative notification for PCS J Recruitment 2026. The online application process will begin on November 20, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in by December 21, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, important dates and application process here.
Key Points
- UPPSC announced 365 Civil Judge (Junior Division) vacancies for 2026.
- Online applications for UPPSC PCS J 2026 begin on November 20, 2026.
- The last date to apply and pay fees for UPPSC PCS J 2026 is December 21, 2026.
UPPSC PCS J Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the indicative notification for the U.P Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2026. Through this recruitment drive the commission will fill 365 Civil Judge vacancies. The online application will start on November 20, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply can submit their applications through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply online and payment of the examination fee is December 21, 2026.
UPPSC PCS J Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates interested in applying for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts can visit the official website and complete the online application process. The commission has advised applicants to read the detailed advertisement once before submitting their forms. It contains information about educational qualifications, examination fees, reservation, age relaxation and the syllabus for the preliminary and main examinations. Check the direct link to apply online below once the link gets activated.
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UPPSC PCS J Recruitment 2026 Link
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Click Here (Activated Soon)
UPPSC PCS J Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related the UPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Exam Name
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U.P. Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2026
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Post Name
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Civil Judge (Junior Division)
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Advertisement Number
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A-6/E-1/2026
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Total Vacancies
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365
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Application Mode
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Online
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Notification Release Date
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November 19, 2026
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Application Start Date
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November 20, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Online Application
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December 21, 2026
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Last Date for Correction or Modification
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December 28, 2026
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Age Limit
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22 to 35 Years
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Official Website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC PCS J Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the UPPSC PCS J Examination 2026 candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the commission. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification-
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The educational qualification for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) examination is mentioned under Column No 9 of the detailed advertisement.
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Candidates must refer to the official notification once to check the qualification and ensure that they meet the requirements before applying.
2. Age Limit-
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The minimum age to apply is 22 years.
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The maximum age should not exceed 35 years.
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Age Calculation Date: July 1, 2027
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Date of Birth: July 2, 1992 to July 1, 2005
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Age relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and candidates belonging to different reserved categories of Uttar Pradesh as per rules.
How to Apply Online for UPPSC PCS J Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to submit their UPPSC PCS J application form-
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Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
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On the homepage you have to open the notifications and advertisements section.
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Now Click on the U.P. Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2026 notification.
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Read the detailed advertisement once.
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Complete the registration and fill the online application form.
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Now provide your personal and educational details.
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Pay the examination fee online.
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Review the application form and submit it.
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Download and save the form for future references.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Also Check- SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026 (OUT) Today LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.