GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026 for the post of Accountant, Auditor, Sub-Treasury Officer (Accountant)/Superintendent (Class-3), and Sub-Accountant/Sub-Auditor. The written exam for these various posts is scheduled to be held on November 22, 2026, and November 24, 2026, at different exam centers across the state. Candidates can download their online hall tickets for these posts after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates will have to carry the Admit Card with a valid Identity card at the exam venue.

GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026 download link for various posts, including Accountant, Auditor, Sub-Treasury Officer (Accountant)/Superintendent (Class-3), and Sub-Accountant/Sub-Auditor, is available on the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link. However, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-