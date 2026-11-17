GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Auditor, Sub-Accountant/Sub-Auditor Hall Ticket PDF Link Here
GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) for the post of Accountant, Auditor, Sub-Treasury Officer (Accountant)/Superintendent (Class-3), and Sub-Accountant/Sub-Auditor. The written exam will be conducted on November 22, 2026, and November 24, 2026. Check the hall ticket download process and more details here.
GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026 for the post of Accountant, Auditor, Sub-Treasury Officer (Accountant)/Superintendent (Class-3), and Sub-Accountant/Sub-Auditor. The written exam for these various posts is scheduled to be held on November 22, 2026, and November 24, 2026, at different exam centers across the state. Candidates can download their online hall tickets for these posts after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates will have to carry the Admit Card with a valid Identity card at the exam venue.
GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026 download link for various posts, including Accountant, Auditor, Sub-Treasury Officer (Accountant)/Superintendent (Class-3), and Sub-Accountant/Sub-Auditor, is available on the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link. However, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026
|PDF Download Link
GSSSB Accountant Admit Card 2026 Step-by-Step Call Letter Download Process
Candidates who applied successfully for these posts, including Accountant, Auditor, Sub-Treasury Officer (Accountant)/Superintendent (Class-3), and Sub-Accountant/Sub-Auditor, will have to provide their login credentials at the link on the official website. Check the step-by-step call letter download process given below-
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1. Go to the GSSSB Candidate Portal or select your advertisement on the OJAS Portal.
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2. Enter your Confirmation Number and Date of Birth (in DDMMYYYY or YYYYMMDD format depending on the login page).
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3. Type in the Security Captcha code shown on the screen.
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4. Click on Login or OK to the link displayed.
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5. Select the Admit Card / Call Letter tab, download the PDF, and take a physical printout to bring to the exam center.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.